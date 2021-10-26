CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Exxon Texas refinery workers to vote on removing union

By Erwin Seba
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KkN3q_0ccVyN9l00

HOUSTON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Locked-out workers at Exxon Mobil Corp's (XOM.N) Beaumont, Texas, refinery will vote between Nov. 12 and Dec. 22 in a mail-in ballot on whether to remove the United Steelworkers union (USW) from representing them, according to the company and union.

The U.S. National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) will send out the ballots on Nov. 12 to workers represented by USWLocal 13-243 at the refinery and adjoining lubricants blending and packaging plant, according to Exxon and the union. The ballots must be returned by Dec. 22.

At least 30% of the workers locked out of their jobs at the 369,000 barrel-per-day refinery and lubricants plant signed a petition calling for a decertification vote that was submitted to the NLRB in early October.

About 650 workers were locked on May 1 after a deadline passed without a new labor contract, but resignations and retirements from the union have reduced that number to about 585, according to union officials. Of those workers, about 500 are dues-paying members of the USW.

The remainder are still represented by the union under the Texas right-to-work law.

All who are represented by the USW will be eligible to cast ballots in the decertification vote.

The decertification vote follows the rejection of an Exxon contract proposal on Oct. 19, in which 400 union members cast ballots.

Exxon has said either adoption of the contract or decertification of the union will end the lockout, which began after the union refused to agree to a contract that would eliminate job seniority.

The rejected proposal would have given Exxon control over staffing of a new crude distillation unit that would add 250,000 barrels per day capacity in 2024, making Beaumont the largest U.S. oil-processing plant by volume.

The NLRB has yet to rule on USW complaints alleging Exxon supported the decertification campaign, in violation of federal law. The NLRB could impound the votes and not reveal the outcome until it rules on the union complaints.

If the NLRB does not impound the ballots, they could be counted by the end of the year.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

WNY Starbucks workers win right to vote to unionize

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Three Western New York Starbucks locations have won the right to vote to unionize. Locations on Elmwood Avenue, Camp Road and Genesee Street submitted petitions to unionize in August to the National Labor Relations Board. On Wednesday, the board decided to give them the opportunity to vote as individual stores in a mail-in election that starts in November.
BUFFALO, NY
The Center Square

Los Angeles company workers force out Teamsters Union

(The Center Square) – Employees at Los Angeles-based XPO Logistics have successfully removed the Teamsters Union Local 63 from their workplace by requesting a vote for removal, which forced the Teamsters to back down and disclaim their interest in continuing control over the workers. Ozvaldo Gutierrez and his coworkers at...
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Industry
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Business
Beaumont, TX
Business
City
Beaumont, TX
Beaumont, TX
Industry
New Haven Register

Amazon Workers in New York City Target a Union Vote

The New York Times reports that hourly workers at Amazon's JFK8 fulfillment center in New York City are gathering signatures to file for a union election and are expected to contact the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) on Monday. It's the second unionization attempt this year, following the vote at...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Post

Amazon warehouse workers on Staten Island seek union vote

Workers at an Amazon warehouse in Staten Island, N.Y., have launched a union drive in an ambitious bid to organize one of the world’s largest employers. The independent Amazon Labor Union said Thursday it will file within days for recognition with the National Labor Relations Board, setting up an employee vote at four area warehouses to formally unionize.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
TIME

Workers Are Furious. Their Unions Are Scrambling to Catch Up

James Geiger, a 53-year-old John Deere machinist in Waterloo, Iowa, is fed up with two things. The first is how newer workers are treated by the agricultural machinery manufacturer compared to older ones. After 19 years of service, he says his pay and pension benefits don’t stack up against those of his coworkers hired before 1997 and he’s often required to work mandatory overtime. As the clock struck midnight on Oct. 14, he and 10,000 other John Deere workers walked out of 14 plants nationwide in protest.
WATERLOO, IA
Shore News Network

Congresswoman Stands Near Her Gas-Powered Minivan While Using Candy, Rice To Prove Oil Companies Are Bad

Democratic California Rep. Katie Porter stood near her gas-powered minivan while using candy and rice as props during a House hearing on “Big Oil.”. Porter laced into fossil fuel industry officials, using the props to show how much money the companies spend on oil and gas production compared to renewable alternatives and how much federal land they control for drilling. While Porter criticized the executives and their companies, she stood near a gas-powered minivan which she used to carry rice bags for her demonstration.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Union Workers#Labor Relations#Refinery#Exxon Texas#Exxon Mobil Corp#United Steelworkers Union#Nlrb#Uswlocal
bloomberglaw.com

SoCal Regulators Require Warehouses to Reduce Trucking Emissions—Who’s Next?

The South Coast Air Quality Management District (SCAQMD) approved a first-in-the-nation rule to regulate trucking emissions from warehouses earlier this year. Rule 2305, the Warehouse Indirect Source Rule (ISR), approved in May, establishes the Warehouse Actions and Investments to Reduce Emissions (WAIRE) Program to reduce emissions associated with warehouse activity. The WAIRE Program incentivizes warehouse operators to take actions to electrify warehouse activities and the trucks that visit warehouses in order to reduce nitrogen oxides (NOx) and diesel particulate matter (DPM) emissions.
INDUSTRY
International Business Times

Businesses To Biden: Hold Off On Vaccine Mandate For Workers Until After Holidays Pass

The business community has a request for President Joe Biden: delay the vaccine mandate until after the holiday season is over. On Sept. 9, Biden announced a new executive order that institutes a vaccine mandate for all employers with 100 or more workers that would require their workforce be fully vaccinated or be provided with weekly testing. Many business executives embraced the president’s mandate and several major corporations have announced plans for meeting the administration’s mandate.
LABOR ISSUES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Jobs
Washington Post

The Supreme Court just took a case on the EPA’s authority. Its decision could undo most major federal laws.

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a challenge to the Environmental Protection Agency’s authority to regulate power plant emissions, in a case that legal scholars say could undermine Congress’s constitutional authority to delegate power to federal agencies. Some argue that such regulation — not just by the EPA, but in President Biden’s vaccine mandate as well — is unconstitutional because of a somewhat arcane legal doctrine called the “nondelegation doctrine.” This theory holds that Congress cannot delegate broad policymaking authority to government agencies.
CONGRESS & COURTS
HuffingtonPost

Supreme Court To Consider Limiting EPA's Power To Regulate Climate-Changing Gases

The Supreme Court agreed Friday to hear a set of cases challenging the Environmental Protection Agency’s authority to regulate greenhouse gases, potentially limiting the Biden administration’s options to curb planet-heating pollution. The lawsuits, filed by Republican-controlled states and a West Virginia oil company, aim to curb the federal government’s power...
CONGRESS & COURTS
americanmilitarynews.com

Reports: US firm BlackRock investing in Chinese military, spy companies tied to human rights abuses

The U.S. investment firm BlackRock has been investing in Chinese companies linked to the country’s military and surveillance apparatus, including efforts to target its ethnic minority populations in Xinjiang. “Betting on China,” a new ad released by Consumers’ Research this week, calls into question BlackRock’s investments in China and its...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Reuters

211K+
Followers
231K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy