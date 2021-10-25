Annual Creepy Crafts event returns to campus library

During the fall season, the Children’s Library continues to offer different story times for children ages six months to five years, either in person or on Zoom. The in-person programs are “Ready to Read Story Time” for children’s four- and five-year olds, on Tuesdays, Nov. 2, Nov. 9, Nov. 16, and Nov. 23, from 4:15 to 5 p.m. and “Indoor Story Time,” for two- to four-year olds and their caregivers on Wednesdays, Nov. 3, Nov. 10, and Nov. 17, from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Attendees should bring blankets to reserve spaces for the in-person story times. Masks must be worn at all times by adults and children. Space is limited in order to maintain social distancing. Registration is required for each session. Masked walk-ins will be welcomed if space allows. The two Zoom programs are “Zooming Family Story Time” for children ages two to four years, and their caregivers, on Wednesdays, Nov. 10, and Nov. 17, from 9:30 to 10 a.m., and “Mother Goose on the Loose,” for children ages six months to two years, on Thursdays, Nov. 4, Nov. 11, the Veterans Day holiday, and Nov. 18, from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Zoom invitation links will be sent to registrants before the programs begin. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to see the details and to register for all story times.

HALLOWEEN ・ 2 DAYS AGO