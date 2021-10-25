CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Destiny 2 stat tracker: How to check your Destiny 2 stats

By Nicholas Barth
Charlie INTEL
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChecking stats is one of the things players enjoy about video games, especially ones like Destiny 2, so here is the best Destiny 2 stat tracker you can use to see how you have been performing lately. Destiny 2 has become one of the most popular games in the...

charlieintel.com

Comments / 0

Related
dexerto.com

Pokemon Natures explained: How they affect stats & what they change

In Gen III and above, Natures play a pivotal role in raising Pokemon. But what are they and how do they work? Here’s what you need to know, including stat effects and changes. First introduced in Ruby and Sapphire on the Game Boy Advance, Natures directly influence how a Pokemon’s...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

How to unlock The Last Word hand cannon in Destiny 2

There are many powerful weapons out across the galaxy and this hand cannon sits at the very top of the hierarchy, so stick around as we break down how to unlock The Last Word in Destiny 2. Long-time Destiny players know how important it is to be properly geared up...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

How to find all Destiny 2 Ascendant Mysteries in the Shattered Realm

Look out for Destiny 2 Ascendant Mysteries as you go through the Shattered Realm, tracking clues and aligning the beacons to rescue Queen Mara’s Techeuns. Like the Trivial and Enigmatic Mysteries, these Ascendant Mysteries are some hidden chests that will require you to use Wayfinder’s Compass abilities to reach them. While you’ll be passing through barriers, revealing hidden platforms, and protecting yourself from slowing Fields of Strife in the Shattered Realm, Ascendant Mysteries present some extra puzzle or challenge that you need to overcome too. You can unlock these abilities by completing seasonal challenges and Wayfinder’s Voyage quests to rank up your compass in Destiny 2 Season of the Lost.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Insider

Fulfil Your Destiny In Elements On Nintendo Switch

Apogee Entertainment and Wreckit Games have announced that their open-world adventure game Elements is coming to Nintendo Switch. Set in Elemythia, which is described as being “a vast, verdant land of sword, sorcery and secrets,” eight enchanted Elemental Stones hold the key to saving Nyah – who will be voiced by Patricia Summersett, the actress behind Princess Zelda in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity – and Beckett’s home.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Destiny 2#Xbox One#Tracker#First Match#Guardians#Witch Queen
Charlie INTEL

Best Swordfish loadout for CoD: Mobile Season 9

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 9 is here, bringing in spooky new modes, maps, and cosmetics. CoD Mobile players have also been treated to the Swordfish Assault Rifle, so here are the best loadout attachments and Perks you can run with it. It’s officially spooky season in Call of Duty:...
VIDEO GAMES
Charlie INTEL

How big is Apex Legends? Game file size on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch & PC

You’ll want to know how much storage space Apex Legends will take on your system before installing it, so we’ve covered the exact game file size on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox. Since its release in 2019, Apex Legends has become one of the fastest-growing battle royale titles with...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

How to get the Destiny 2 Planetstrider emblem

You can get the new Destiny 2 Planetstrider emblem by completing a Season of the Lost Seasonal Challenge for Week 10. You need to complete the ‘Display of Supremacy’ Challenge which is done by unlocking the Vanguard-themed ‘Fulfilment’ ornament for the Ascendancy Rocket Launcher ritual weapon for Season of the Lost. If you’re a collector and completionist in Destiny 2, you’ll definitely want to make sure you complete the challenge to get this sleek, black emblem. Here’s what you ned to do to unlock the Destiny 2 Planetstrider emblem.
VIDEO GAMES
Charlie INTEL

How to get Fortnite Rainbow Racer skin with Refer a Friend

Epic Games are giving Fortnite players some free cosmetics such as the Rainbow Racer skin if they use the new ‘Refer a Friend’ program. Here’s how to Refer a Friend and grab the unique cosmetics. Fortnite Season 8 is rolling on, bringing new weekly updates and plenty of exciting crossovers...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
Charlie INTEL

Destiny 2 Season of the Lost Xur glitch offers Legendary weapons and rolls

Thanks to a glitch, Destiny 2’s mysterious vendor Xur has been overstaying his welcome and providing players with access to Legendary god roll weapons in Season of the Lost. Xur, Agent of the Nine is everyone’s favorite, handy vendor that pops up here and there to offer Guardians a selection of items to buy. His company is usually only available for several days before he hightails it off to another area of the map.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

This Destiny 2 Exploit Is Not Worth The Risk

There's a new exploit in Destiny 2 that's been making rounds through the community, but players that attempt it risk the wrath of Bungie's ban hammer. A disgruntled player revealed this "min/max glitch" supposedly after they were banned due to repeatedly using the very same exploit — but that's not the way they tell it. Now this player has released a how-to, opening the gates for other players to get brought down with them.
VIDEO GAMES
Charlie INTEL

How to get Warzone Geomatik blueprint

For those interested in the Warzone Geomatik weapon blueprint in Season 6, here’s everything you need to know about it, including how to get it. Warzone Season 6 has seen a lot of new weapon enter the meta, with the Cold War AK-47 and OTs 9 currently being some of the favorites.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

How to unlock Hawkmoon in Destiny 2’s Season of the Lost

Hawkmoon is one of the most unique exotics in Destiny 2 and the process to unlock it has changed over the years. Here’s how to acquire the hand cannon for yourself even if you missed out on it during its debut season. Hawkmoon is a classic Destiny weapon – debuting...
VIDEO GAMES
Charlie INTEL

Rainbow Six Siege Mobile: Release Date, survey, and more

Ubisoft could be developing a mobile version of its popular competitive shooter Rainbow Six Siege. Here’s everything we know so far. Ubisoft released Tom Clancey’s Rainbow Six Siege in 2015, and six years later, it’s stronger than it’s ever been. While it isn’t a mainstream Esports title you hear of often like League of Legends or Call of Duty, it still maintains a very respectable player count.
VIDEO GAMES
Charlie INTEL

Fortnite Explosive Kunai Mythic weapon leaked as Naruto rumors swirl

A brand-new Explosive Kunai Mythic weapon has been uncovered by Fortnite data miners, and this has fueled speculation about a potential Fortnite Naruto crossover. Fortnite Season 8 brought plenty of fun crossover content for fans to enjoy, new skins such as Carnage, Venom, and Paul Atreides from Dune. Fans are also anticipating a potential Naruto crossover.
VIDEO GAMES
Charlie INTEL

Apex Legends Season 11: Guide to Storm Point’s Wildlife

Apex Legends’ new Storm Point map is set to be introduced in Season 11, bringing a new Wildlife system to the battle royale. Here’s how the critters will aid you in battle. Players are already hyped for Apex Legends Season 11, not only because they will be getting a brand...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy