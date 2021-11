APPLETON – The local COVID-19 testing and vaccine clinic is now offering all three COVID vaccines, including for booster shots. The clinic, in the former Best Buy building at 2411 S. Kensington Drive in Appleton, offers COVID-19 testing Mondays through Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and vaccinations on Thursdays (9 a.m. to noon, 1 to 5 p.m.) and Fridays (7 a.m. to noon).

