By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The home of the Hays Bald Eagles could soon become Pittsburgh’s newest city park. This week, the city council voted to advance a bill to buy the land in Hays Wood for $1 from the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA). Councilman Corey O’Connor tells the Trib the plan is to treat it like a huge nature preserve with walking trails instead of ballfields. Since the URA bought the land five years ago for $5 the city has planned to designate it as a public park. It would be the second-largest public park in Pittsburgh with 642 acres to Frick Park’s 644.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO