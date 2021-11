Lara croft has been raiding tombs for quite some time now, 25 years to be exact. Right now Square Enix is celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the Tomb Raider series and along the way has been highlighting major accomplishments for the beloved franchise. Pushing the boundaries of what 3D games could be back in the early days of PC gaming and the Sony Playstation, the team behind Tomb Raider has never been scared to push the envelope. The adventures of Lara Croft evolved with each passing game until it went dormant for some time, then came the series reboot in 2013.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO