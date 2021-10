Even as many private businesses are reluctant to impose vaccine mandates on employees, the number of government mandates in New Jersey continues to grow. Rutgers University announced all campus employees will have to prove vaccination status as of December 8, or face possible termination. University officials say about 10% of their workforce remains unvaccinated. The mandate is to bring the university in compliance with President Joe Biden's mandate that all federal workers must be vaccinated. Rutgers employees have until November 8 to request a medical or religious exemption.

