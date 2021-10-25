The Wesley Community Voted Best of the Best in Four Categories

After living in and being an active part of the Tecumseh community for 55 years, Marcee Muller has decided to return to her hometown of Wakefield to live and get reacquainted with family and friends in northeast Nebraska. Marcee grew up on a farm near Wakefield and attended Wakefield High School where she cheered on the Trojans. She decided to go into the educational field because of the…

TECUMSEH, NE ・ 11 DAYS AGO