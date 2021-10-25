Another victim of John Wayne Gacy is identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Two juveniles and two adults are dead after an apparent murder-suicide on Saturday in the far northern part of the Colorado Springs area. It happened in the morning on the 1300 block of Pleier Drive. (credit: CBS) When deputies from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene after an emergency call they said the seriousness of the discovery caused them to send out a reverse 911 call to people within 2 miles of the area. People were told “to shelter in place, lock their doors and windows, and stay away from exterior walls,” according to a news release from the department. A few hours later the order was rescinded. (credit: CBS) On Sunday authorities said they do not believe there is a threat to the community. (credit: CBS) Anyone with information about the case that might be able to help investigators is asked to call the sheriff’s office’s tipline at 719-520-6666. The exact ages and identities of those who are dead has not been released.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 6 HOURS AGO