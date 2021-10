D.C.’s gain is Philly’s loss. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. After Donald Trump was elected in 2016, former Vice President Joe Biden became Penn professor Joe Biden, returning to the campus that awarded him an honorary degree in 2013 so he could have panel discussions on politics and foreign affairs, headline major events, drop in on classes, and establish his namesake center. His immersion in the city’s intellectual and academic life and his family ties — daughter Ashley, granddaughter Naomi and late son Beau all graduated from Penn — set up a sturdy network of local connections for the politician from neighboring Delaware.

POLITICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO