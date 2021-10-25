CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

50th Anniversary Menu Items to Avoid at Magic Kingdom

By Jon Self
piratesandprincesses.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou If you are a theme park fan, then you probably know it is now the 50th anniversary celebration at Walt Disney World. Now, this celebration goes on for 18 months total. Walt Disney World has unleashed over 150 menu items for this commemoration. As you might expect, they are not...

www.piratesandprincesses.net

Comments / 3

Related
Inside the Magic

Guest Gags After Eating “Worst Thing in Disney World”

If you have ever been to Disney World, you surely have enjoyed many things that the theme parks had to offer. From staying in your Disney Resort which brings the magic to you 24/7, to the immersive attractions, stunning architecture, adorable merchandise, and your favorite characters coming to life — there is so much to see and do when visiting. One thing that almost every Guest is able to enjoy when they visit is the food. Disney has hundreds of food locations across Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney Springs, as well as the Disney Resorts for Guests to indulge in. While the majority of meals are delicious, some snacks do not taste the same.
TRAVEL
Inside the Magic

Disney World Closes Popular Offering Indefinitely After 50 Years

It is always hard to say goodbye to an attraction at Walt Disney World. Whether it is a fun offering such as a photo op or a massive ride that you have so many memories of while riding, Disney World has so many experiences that give Guests something to remember when they return home.
LIFESTYLE
Inside the Magic

Disney World Continues to Demolish Ride, Track Is Nearly Gone

Disney World is continuing to demolish one of the Disney Parks attractions in Animal Kingdom — Primeval Whirl. We knew this would come as last year, Walt Disney World announced Primeval Whirl is permanently closed. The news came after months of Primeval Whirl, the popular spinning dinosaur-themed coaster ride in DinoLand, USA, remaining closed throughout the summer of 2019, and it was unclear why.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
Inside the Magic

Disney’s New Popcorn Bucket Draws Massive Hour-Long Line

Disney fans go crazy for the latest merchandise. From spirit jerseys to Minnie ears, Disney Parks fans love adding new merch to their collection. One of the biggest items that fans love are the popcorn buckets and sippers that Disney Parks release throughout the year. We have seen Jingle Bell...
LIFESTYLE
Inside the Magic

Disney Guests Angry At Big Attraction Left Neglected and “Sad”

Disney Genie+ has launched this week in Walt Disney World and with it the option of purchasing Individual Lightning Lane attractions. The new digital service has left Guests divided, and now Disney fans are getting ready for the Disney Genie launch over at the Disneyland Resort. One of these future...
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Disney’s First All-Inclusive Resort Actually Isn’t All-Inclusive

Walt Disney World Resort’s upcoming Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel was first announced at the 2017 D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, thrilling Star Wars fans of all ages. Now, Guests don’t have to wait long to book passage on the Halcyon, the luxury Corellian starliner that will “transport” passengers to...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

New Restriction In Place For Short Disney World Vacations

If you are looking to book a short vacation to Walt Disney World this year, you now have to stay at least two nights at a Disney Resort hotel, despite the “length of stay requirements” stating the minimum stay is one night. When looking at the Walt Disney World website,...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magic Kingdom#Disney Theme Parks#Disney Park#Food Drink#Walt Disney World#Westward Ho#Pecos#Prix Fixe
WDW News Today

REVIEW: Disappointing Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary 7-Layer Cake from Italy Pavilion at EPCOT

7 Layer Cake – $8 Blue and White 7-Layer Cake topped with Chocolate Ganache and Gold Dust. It’s served chilled. Somehow, this cake is very moist but dry at the same time; almost like it was moist when it was made but then left out for a few days. The chocolate ganache is really sweet but doesn’t do much here. This cake is very lacking, and you’d be better off with one of the treats from Sunshine Seasons to celebrate.
FOOD & DRINKS
piratesandprincesses.net

Holiday Food Guide For Walt Disney World and Disney Springs

Today we have a look at the upcoming holiday food and beverage offerings from the Walt Disney World Parks and Disney Springs!. Open-Faced Thanksgiving Turkey Sandwich – Grilled multigrain bread with roasted garlic mayonnaise, cornbread stuffing waffle, sliced smoked turkey breast, herb gravy, cranberry sauce, and a fried sage leaf (available Nov. 25)
FOOD & DRINKS
kennythepirate.com

A Disney Resort is now turning guests away due to worker strike

Guests visiting this Disney resort are experiencing a less than magical experience. Check out how a worker strike is affecting Guests in a very disappointing way. Since Walt Disney World was closed in 2020, there have been a shortage of bus operators. This has led to job postings for bus drivers for Walt Disney World. Recently, we shared how this employment shortage has negatively affected Guests at Walt Disney World as they have arrived for the 50th Anniversary celebrations.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
piratesandprincesses.net

Hard Rock Café Orlando Offering a Legendary Thanksgiving Day Menu

The transition from Halloween to winter holiday decorations at the Orlando area theme parks is happening rapidly. Decorations for Christmas have started appearing at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The Grinchmas decorations in Seuss Landing at Islands of Adventure are basically all in place. Even the Port of Entry area of Islands of Adventure is showing wreaths for the winter holiday already. It looks like we are moving directly from Halloween to Christmas and Hanukkah.
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

All the Hotels and Rides That Will Be Closed in Disney World Next Week!

It can be tricky to keep up with all of Disney World’s projects and refurbishments. Attractions, rides, and hotels might be closed for various reasons around the parks, and you’ll want to know what’s not available during your upcoming trip. We’re taking a look here at everything that will be closed in Disney World next week.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

REVIEW: Small But Mighty 50th Anniversary Firefly Appletini at Restaurantosaurus Lounge in Disney’s Animal Kingdom

At Disney’s Animal Kingdom, guests looking to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World can get a new Firefly Appletini. The appletini is available at Restaurantosaurus Lounge in DinoLand U.S.A. Firefly Appletini – $16. Stolichnaya Vodka, DeKuyper Pucker Sour Apple Liqueur, sweet-and-sour, and lime juice, served with a glow...
RESTAURANTS
disneyfoodblog.com

One 50th Anniversary Item Just Got MORE Expensive in Disney World

We’ve seen a LOT of 50th Anniversary merchandise released recently — from ears to shirts and everything in between!. The popular accessories brand Dooney & Bourke, known for their fabulous Disney-inspired bags and wallets, also recently released a 50th Anniversary collection. Previously, we had shared that some of these bags were actually CHEAPER when purchased in Disney World when compared to the prices online. But, now it looks like things have changed!
SHOPPING
jacksonvillefreepress.com

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary: A Legacy of Magic, Wishes, Diversity and Dreamers Too!

By Lynn Jones-Turpin – Walt Disney World recently celebrated their 50th anniversary with fireworks, fanfare, food and fun! On October 1, 1971, Walt Disney World opened in Orlando, Florida. Media representatives from around the world pounced down in Orlando for a celebration of 50 years of Walt Disney’s ingenuity, dedication and his wish for families in the future to enjoy their personal world of fun! Hosted media executives and photojournalist reservations were inside the newly renovated Contemporary Resort. The lobby and guest rooms pay homage to Disney’s blockbuster movie ‘The Incredible’s,’ a family of heroes (one of my favorites wanted to name my grandson, Dash!). The history books, note that “Disney’s Contemporary Resort, originally to be named Tempo Bay Hotel and is located at the Walt Disney World Resort opened on October 1, 1971, the hotel is one of two original properties located at the complex alongside Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, and is adjacent to the Magic Kingdom theme park.’
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

REVIEW: Adventureland Veranda Fried Rice, Blended DOLE Whip Drink, Short Rib, and More 50th Anniversary Offerings from Skipper Canteen at Magic Kingdom

Jungle Navigation Co. LTD Skipper Canteen has several new drinks and a new short rib meal — plus the return of a Verandah Restaurant appetizer — all to celebrate Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary. Join us for an adventurous meal at the Jungle Cruise-inspired restaurant. Adventureland Colada – $9.00. DOLE...
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy