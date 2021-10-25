50th Anniversary Menu Items to Avoid at Magic Kingdom

By Lynn Jones-Turpin – Walt Disney World recently celebrated their 50th anniversary with fireworks, fanfare, food and fun! On October 1, 1971, Walt Disney World opened in Orlando, Florida. Media representatives from around the world pounced down in Orlando for a celebration of 50 years of Walt Disney’s ingenuity, dedication and his wish for families in the future to enjoy their personal world of fun! Hosted media executives and photojournalist reservations were inside the newly renovated Contemporary Resort. The lobby and guest rooms pay homage to Disney’s blockbuster movie ‘The Incredible’s,’ a family of heroes (one of my favorites wanted to name my grandson, Dash!). The history books, note that “Disney’s Contemporary Resort, originally to be named Tempo Bay Hotel and is located at the Walt Disney World Resort opened on October 1, 1971, the hotel is one of two original properties located at the complex alongside Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, and is adjacent to the Magic Kingdom theme park.’
