CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astoria, OR

Pandemic weighs on school nurses

By Ethan Myers, The Astorian
The Daily Astorian
The Daily Astorian
 6 days ago

In Staci Brown’s office at Astoria Middle School, there is a whiteboard with the phrase, “It is a no bones day.”

It’s a TikTok-inspired theme from an aging New York City pug that means it’s a day to unwind and do something for yourself. But a few minutes before, Brown was notified of a coronavirus case at Astoria High School, and as the school nurse for both schools, there is no time for relaxing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GMTeC_0ccVnuNf00
Buy Now A whiteboard referencing a recent TikTok trend is on display in Staci Brown’s office at Astoria Middle School. Lydia Ely/The Astorian

Since the pandemic struck, the day-to-day responsibilities of school nurses have been transformed. While each day is different, school nurses are in charge of monitoring students’ symptoms, assisting in contact tracing and communicating with parents.

“When you think about the two fronts that are getting hit hard by this, you have the health care front and the education front, and they’re at the crux of both of those … I know in our district, we could not have been safe and operating school concurrently without their work,” Tom Rogozinski, the superintendent for the Warrenton-Hammond School District, said during a news conference in September with other school leaders.

Tara Johnson, who handles nursing duties at Astoria elementary schools, has worked in the school district for over three decades. The past year, she said, has been unlike any other.

“It’s mostly COVID now,” Johnson said. “We don’t want staff or students here at school if they are not feeling well. It’s a lot of staff asking questions, too … That’s changed a lot, too, because we didn’t usually deal with staff so much. It was mostly just the kids.”

‘Putting it all into practice’

For Brown, school nursing was meant to be a part-time gig while she settled into her new home in Astoria. Just before the pandemic, the school district increased her hours. Shortly after, it ramped up to full time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KXoPC_0ccVnuNf00
Buy Now School nurse Tara Johnson stands at the entrance to a gym that has been repurposed as a lunch room where students all face the same direction at Astor Elementary School. Lydia Ely/The Astorian

“Last year was really hard, keeping up with all the new guidance that was coming out every six weeks. Everything was new. We didn’t really know a lot, trying to stay up on the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) website, the Oregon Health Authority website and talking with our health department,” Brown said. “Now that we know a little bit more, that research side is a little bit better, but now it’s putting it all into practice because we do have kids back this year.”

While there is an overall better understanding of how to operate through the pandemic, schools have had to constantly adapt to the state’s changing protocols and framework.

“As soon as you know what you’re doing, they change the rules,” said Kate Gohr, the principal of Astor Elementary School.

When a virus case arises at one of the schools, the nurses, administrators and superintendent drop what they are doing to stay on top of any possible spread.

“The first thing is we have good communication with our families,” Brown said. “The health department will try to let us know if they hear of a positive case, but really it’s mostly the parents calling us and them taking that first step.”

The team then pulls up seating charts in classrooms and communicates with the positive student or staff member to determine who else they need to reach, including who they rode to school and ate lunch with. They eventually conduct a video conference call to make sure all the bases are covered.

The school district hired medical instructional assistants at each school to assist with the school nurses’ duties during the day.

“It’s certainly a challenge, but there’s lots of support from the district and we all work together as a team,” Johnson said.

The constant communication with parents has been key to keeping schools open to in-person classes.

“I talk with parents constantly, pretty much every day,” Johnson said. “There is always somebody that doesn’t feel good, or we have to follow up because (a student) hasn’t been at school … Overall, most families are pretty responsible about keeping kids home and calling to tell us what is going on.”

‘Responsible for hundreds of patients’

They also work closely with the Clatsop County Public Health Department. Along with weekly meetings to give schools a chance to ask questions, the health department provides a retired school nurse that they can call at any point during the week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ETZyT_0ccVnuNf00
Buy Now Students sit on social distancing markers during a music class at Astor Elementary School. Lydia Ely/The Astorian

By following the guidance and protocols, Johnson and Brown will often send several sick students home throughout the day in order to deter any spread of the virus.

“When we think about infrastructure and ratios, and staffing shortages, we tend to go to clinics and hospitals,” Margo Lalich, the county’s interim public health director, said during the news conference. “But when you really think about it, our school nurses aren’t responsible for two, three, four or five patients. They’re responsible for hundreds of patients every single day.

“It is extraordinary what they do, particularly in extraordinary times like this, and that we actually do as well as we do is just remarkable.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

White House press secretary Psaki says she has COVID-19

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Sunday she has contracted COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms. Psaki, 42, said she was last in contact with President Joe Biden on Tuesday, when she met him in the White House, where they were more than 6 feet apart and wearing masks. Biden, who is tested frequently, last tested negative on Saturday, according to the White House.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Astoria, OR
Warrenton, OR
Health
City
Warrenton, OR
Astoria, OR
Health
Astoria, OR
Education
Local
Oregon Health
Local
Oregon Education
Local
Oregon Coronavirus
CBS News

Man with knife on Tokyo train stabs several before starting fire, police say

A man dressed in Batman's Joker costume and brandishing a knife on a Tokyo commuter train on Sunday stabbed several passengers before starting a fire, which sent people scrambling to escape and jumping from windows, police and witnesses said. The Tokyo Fire Department said 17 passengers were injured, including three...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Astros stay alive in World Series with 9-5 win over Braves

The Houston Astros fended off elimination on Sunday night and denied the Atlanta Braves the chance to win the 2021 World Series at their home ballpark. The Astros defeated the Braves in Game 5 of the World Series, 9-5, to force a Game 6 and a return trip to Houston.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Nursing#Us And Them#Cdc#Elementary School#Astoria Middle School#Tiktok#Astoria High School#Covid
The Daily Astorian

The Daily Astorian

Astoria, OR
1K+
Followers
119
Post
230K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Astorian

Comments / 0

Community Policy