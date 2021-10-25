CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Ghost Town Near Nashville That’s Perfect For An Autumn Day Trip

By Meghan Kraft
 5 days ago

We’re going to start this off with a quick aside: the town of Adams, Tennessee, is not a ghost town in its most natural sense. If you come you’ll find roughly 700 people who call the tiny town their home, going about their normal business and enjoying the beauty of a slower-paced way of life. What you will find in Adams, however, is a ghost. And a legend. A story so deeply entrenched in southern history that even a former president has spoken on its terrifying rampage. Learn more about this small town below, and the ghost that called the area it’s home…

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

What a place to visit! If you’d like to learn more about Adams, Tennessee, we’d recommend its official website, or you can find out more about the Bell Witch right here. What a place, don’t you think?

Looking for more fun here in the state? This creepy day trip through the spookiest places in Tennessee is perfect for fall!

