For more than half a year now, we've watched from the sidelines as Roku and Google feuded back and forth over the fate of YouTube TV. Months after an expired contract came and went, the fight came to a head as Google announced it would pull YouTube from new devices in December. As if that wasn't bad enough for Roku, a new storm is forming on the horizon, this time concerning the fate of Amazon Prime Video.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO