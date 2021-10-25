LETTER: Efforts to erode secure elections require action

I listen to "The Legislative Gazette" on a weekly basis to keep up on at least a little state news in the throng of national news that is thrown at us every day. On episode 2138, the Siena College poll on New York elected officials, taken between Sept. 7-12, was mentioned. What caught my ear wasn’t that Gov. Hochul and other officials had higher approval ratings than disapproval. Rather, it was just how many people had no opinion on any of them. The average percentage of those polled that had “No Opinion” on our senators, on both houses of the state Legislature, on the governor, on the state attorney general, and on three declared Republican candidates was 37.11%, with two of the GOP candidates — Rep. Lee Zeldin and Rob Astorino — having a “No Opinion” percentage of 67% and 68%, respectively.

