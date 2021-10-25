CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

LETTER: Efforts to erode secure elections require action

By Editorials
Finger Lakes Times
 7 days ago

A recent surge of state-wide voter suppression bills and ongoing attempts to erode...

www.fltimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Finger Lakes Times

ELECTION LETTER: 'All politics is local' no longer seems to apply

Former Speaker of the House Tip O'Neil was fond of saying that all politics is local. However, that statement no longer seems to apply. Currently, there appears to be a great deal of difference between national and local politics. For example, how often do you hear local small-town politicians talking about voting rights, healthcare, abortion, and women's rights? Generally, local politicians run on what national party they belong to and little else. Occasionally they give their background, but seldom do they have a platform. This generally results in the winners simply belonging to the national party with the most registered voters in that electoral district, not the person with the most talent or best qualifications.
PHELPS, NY
Seacoast Online

Letter: York voters should require these essential qualities for elected officials

Our elected officials are stewards of our town, and it is extremely important for these elected individuals to stand for the welfare of the voters. Among those qualities voters should require in these individuals are experience, conscientiousness and ability to listen to and communicate with the voters they are representing.
ELECTIONS
Globe Gazette

Deadline nears for election letters

To ensure as many election-related letters to the editor are published prior to voters heading to the polls on Nov. 2, please submit letters by noon Tuesday, Oct. 26. All letters are subject to review and must adhere to our policies, including frequency, 300-word limit and content. Electronic submissions are preferred: email news@globegazette.com or visit globegazette.com.
ELECTIONS
bizjournals

Fewer elections could improve election security

Following accusations of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 U.S. Federal elections, voters and policymakers have been drawing battle lines, pitting advocates of increased election security against critics who believe that those same security measures will disenfranchise voters. All citizens should strive to achieve secure elections that accurately reflect the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Elections#Gerrymandering
buckscountyherald.com

Constable candidate will ensure security at elections

I am running as the Democratic candidate for constable in Upper Makefield. Since the events of Jan. 6, and the associated Republican challenges to free elections, it has become clear to me that all officials involved in the electoral process must be committed to preserving the integrity of the voting process. The constable is charged with maintaining order as citizens exercise their constitutional right to vote. The constable is the only peace officer permitted in the polls. It is an unpaid position.
UPPER MAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP, PA
Moultrie Observer

ZACHARY: Eroding elections erode democracy

Registering to vote should be easy. Qualifying to run for elected office should be easy. Running for office as a write-in candidate should be easy. Democracy works best when a lot of people register, a lot of people run for office and a lot of people vote. Low voter turnout...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Finger Lakes Times

ELECTION LETTER: Having 'No Opinion' on elected officials is a disservice

I listen to "The Legislative Gazette" on a weekly basis to keep up on at least a little state news in the throng of national news that is thrown at us every day. On episode 2138, the Siena College poll on New York elected officials, taken between Sept. 7-12, was mentioned. What caught my ear wasn’t that Gov. Hochul and other officials had higher approval ratings than disapproval. Rather, it was just how many people had no opinion on any of them. The average percentage of those polled that had “No Opinion” on our senators, on both houses of the state Legislature, on the governor, on the state attorney general, and on three declared Republican candidates was 37.11%, with two of the GOP candidates — Rep. Lee Zeldin and Rob Astorino — having a “No Opinion” percentage of 67% and 68%, respectively.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Post

Democrats aren’t convincing non-Democrats that Republicans are threatening democracy

Most Americans agree that our democracy faces a serious threat. You probably read that sentence in the way that you read other first sentences in other stories about new polling, absorbing it as context for what comes next. But it’s worth pausing on that sentence alone: Most Americans — 8 in 10 in a new poll from Marist University conducted for NPR and PBS NewsHour — say that democracy faces a serious threat.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Leavenworth Times

LETTER: Local elections

Voting in this nonpartisan election for city and school board members has begun. You would never believe it is a nonpartisan event by the vitriol and name calling that is going on. But you might find it interesting to know that the majority of all of the candidates running are Republicans.
LANSING, KS
Chesterton Tribune

Election board reiterates election security

Members of the Porter County Board of Elections and Registration took the time during a recent meeting to allay concerns about the safety and security of local elections, explaining the process to provide a better understanding to three county residents who showed up with questions. Karen Flory of Lakes of the Four Seasons, Dale Tipton of Jackson Township and Barbara […]
PORTER COUNTY, IN
Anchorage Daily News

Letter: The Assembly and the next election

The ADN opinion page has recently reflected the understandable outrage at the misbehavior of the anti-mask crowd at Assembly meetings, and the role of the Bronson administration in that misbehavior. I would like to add one additional viewpoint that I have not yet seen in print, and that is the connection between these activities and the most recent mayoral election. Let us recall that Bronson supporters last spring intimidated and threatened municipal election workers, which was the most shameful event in this city that I can recall, until now.
ANCHORAGE, AK
Falls Church News-Press

Letter to Editor: Donations for School Board Election

If you were watching the League of Women Voters’ school board candidate debate, you heard candidate Shapiro say that he has raised nearly $30,000 for his campaign for school board— $30,000— of which 40—45 percent is local If you consider Maryland and Northern Virginia local for a school board election. More than half his money comes from further away. Most other candidates had raised considerably smaller amounts, with most contributions coming from within the city or family members and friends supportive of their campaigns. They have relied on door-to-door campaigning. Candidate Silverman indicated that she has received a fair amount of money from outside organizations (but nothing close to $30,000).
FALLS CHURCH, VA
Finger Lakes Times

ELECTION LETTER: Support incumbents in Phelps town elections

On Nov. 2, we will have one of our most important recent local elections. Prior to deciding which candidate to vote for, please weigh the pros and cons of each candidate. Do we, as local voters, want to continue our town government with strong conservative goals and ideas, or do we want to go down the road (like Albany and Washington, D.C.) with an aggressive liberal agenda? What impact would this agenda and thinking have on local and county matters that concern each of us as residents? For instance, what is your position on defunding police and on our gun rights?
PHELPS, NY
Daily Freeman

Letter: Be sure to vote on Election Day

It’s more imperative for Kingstonians to vote than ever before. The critical issues facing our society and community demand our diligence and focus. It’s obvious our candidates have such an intense understanding of the day’s topics they inspire hope. Unlike past candidates who ran without plans but felt having raised a family was enough, our current candidates have an intelligent plans of action. So, vote. Allow yourself to be inspired; be hopeful for our future. Vote.
KINGSTON, NY
themissouritimes.com

Ashcroft: Election security vital for Missouri

With the 2022 elections on the horizon, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft hopes to see voter ID and hand-marked paper ballots at polling places in the future. “We’d like to get to a real good government photo ID requirement that makes sure that every registered voter can vote, but also we know who you are to make sure that people aren’t cheating the system,” Ashcroft said. “We’d love to go to handmark paper ballots — I’ve never known anybody that said you can hack a No. 2 pencil.”
MISSOURI STATE
Esquire

The Supreme Court May Execute Steve Bannon's Plan to Destroy the Administrative State

On Monday, the Supreme Court heard challenges to the draconian Texas anti-choice law, a proceeding that might well be the first tolling of the death knell for the reproductive freedom that ensued after the Court’s decision in Roe v. Wade. This is undoubtedly a momentous bit of business, especially in the context of how we came to this 6-3 conservative majority on the high bench. However, on Friday, when very few people were watching, the Court took another action that is equally terrifying. Remember when Steve Bannon was yammering about destroying “the administrative state”? Members of the Supreme Court do. From the New York Times:
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy