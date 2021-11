This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week. North Dakota officials have made progress toward ending the stigma of drug and alcohol addiction, according to survey results released last week during the fifth annual Recovery Reinvented conference in Bismarck. The survey found that 74% of North Dakota residents believe addiction is a health condition, up from 63% in 2018. First lady Kathryn Burgum said data from the North Dakota Addressing Addiction survey will help communities address addiction by promoting evidence-based interventions and identifying partnership opportunities. More than 2,000 people registered to attend this year's conference at the Bismarck Event Center or view the livestream.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 13 HOURS AGO