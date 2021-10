Stop us if you have heard this before, but the global supply chain is a mess right now. As one might expect, this is having an effect on breweries throughout New Mexico, just like all the other businesses around the world. Over the last few weeks, via email and in-person interviews, we found a handful of brewery representatives who were willing to talk about the many challenges they now face, and how that will impact almost everything going forward through the slowest time of year in terms of sales.

INDUSTRY ・ 5 DAYS AGO