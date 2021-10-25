CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Phil Carville: E-chainsaw works just fine

By Phil Carville
Union
 6 days ago

In recent Letters to the Editor, some people have angrily complained about the new legislation to ban certain lawn and garden equipment with two-cycle engines — engines which operate using a fuel mix of oil and gasoline. They wrote as though there is only one point of view on this matter....

www.theunion.com

Comments / 0

Related
hunker.com

How To Clean And Adjust A Chainsaw Carburetor

If you want the performance of your chainsaw to be at its peak, then regularly cleaning and adjusting the carburetor is a necessity. Not only does this help extend the life of your chainsaw, it also keeps it in top working condition. Although you can take it to a professional to have the work done, you can also clean and adjust the carburetor at home in just a few simple steps.
CARS
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
State
Alaska State
EatThis

8 New Grocery Shortages Shoppers Have Reported This Week

Shortages of so many products are likely to be the norm this holiday season, as this month saw an arguably unprecedented number of shortages than any prior point in the pandemic. This week is likely to kick off the start to holiday madness—and if you're following along, we've got an updated list of groceries shoppers around the country say are now disappearing from their local retail stores. "Just imagine what will happen when snow starts showing up," mused one.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chainsaw#Vehicle Emissions#Oil And Gas#Ford Raptor
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Slowest Selling Car In America

The car industry is having its best year by one measure and a mediocre year by another. Car prices have been driven to record highs. Among the primary reasons 2021 being is a strong year based on price is the pent-up demand from the COVID-19 pandemic when dealers were closed. Unfortunately, the other reason for […]
ECONOMY
GOBankingRates

These 20 Cars Cost the Most To Maintain

If you're in the market for a new car, keep in mind that sticker prices don't include the cost of gas mileage -- or maintenance. Sometimes a set of wheels with a modest price tag can be among the most...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
Country
India
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
China
24/7 Wall St.

The Fastest Selling Cars in America Right Now

The microchip shortage has hindered production of many new cars, causing supplies to dwindle. As a result, drivers are paying higher prices for new vehicles. Drivers, says iSeeCars Executive Analyst Karl Brauer, “have embraced the reality that inventory shortages are here to stay for the next several months”. As prices have gone up, the number […]
BUYING CARS
jwnenergy.com

Canadian oil collapses at U.S. hub as refiners shun heavy crude

Canadian heavy crude’s price collapsed at the U.S. trading hub of Cushing as refiners shun heavy and higher-sulphur crude for lighter grades that are less expensive to process in refineries. Western Canadian Select’s discount for December to West Texas Intermediate widened to $9/bbl at Cushing as of Wednesday, the steepest...
TRAFFIC
MotorBiscuit

The Most Reliable 2021 Pickup Trucks, According to U.S. News

Buying a new pickup truck is exciting, but it can also be rife with stress and worry. What if you don’t buy a good, reliable truck? What if you end up needing to spend thousands of dollars down the road to make repairs that you didn’t see coming? Is there any way to try to avoid regretting a major purchase like this? U.S. News has given us a list of the most reliable 2021 pickup trucks. If you use this list when you’re truck shopping, you just might be able to avoid a major problem in years to come.
BUYING CARS
953wiki.com

Walmart issues Recall of Products

Walmart Recalls Better Homes and Gardens Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones Due to Rare and Dangerous Bacteria; Two Deaths Investigated:. 1. Walmart Recalls Better Homes and Gardens Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones Due to Rare and Dangerous Bacteria; Two Deaths Investigated:. Recall Date:...
FOOD SAFETY
Fortune

$174 billion wipeout: Amazon and Apple sink in brutal overnight sell-off

Happy Friday, Bull Sheeters. Buckle up. Tech futures are under pressure following a one-two punch of earnings misses delivered by Amazon and Apple after the bell yesterday evening. The S&P 500 still looks set to end the week in the green, but it's very likely the winning streak will come to an end today.
STOCKS
24/7 Wall St.

The Longest-Lasting Cars on the Road

Cars are intended to be a long-term purchase. Whether they are used mostly for commuting to and from work, driving the kids to school and other activities, running errands or all of the above, most car owners keep them for years. While some models break down much faster than average, others are longer lasting than […]
BUYING CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy