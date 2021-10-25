CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Greg Marshall: I still worry about ballot mischief

By Greg Marshall
Union
 6 days ago

On Sept. 27, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation codifying the practice of mailing ballots to every registered voter in California in future elections. Newsom first directed that be done in the fall of 2020 under the guise of COVID-19 safety, declaring it increases voter turnout and that there is no difference...

Riverhead News-Review

Guest Spot: What are ballot propositions all about?

Don’t let the often-inscrutable ballot proposals dissuade you from deciding on them. And don’t approve any just because the wording seems sort of okay. The five proposals on the 2021 ballot, if passed, will all alter the New York State constitution. The results would be in place far longer than any candidate you vote for this year.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
austincountynewsonline.com

Texas’ New Secretary Of State Says The 2020 Election Wasn’t Stolen, But His Top Priority Is Auditing Its Results

Texas’ new secretary of state says he wants to “restore confidence” in the state’s elections, despite a background that includes helping former President Donald Trump challenge the 2020 presidential election results in Pennsylvania. In an interview Thursday, John Scott said there’s no question that Joe Biden is the president and...
TEXAS STATE
ctnewsjunkie.com

COVID-19 Is Still An Excuse For Absentee Ballots

Connecticut voters are eligible to cast absentee ballots during the coming Nov. 2 municipal elections as a result of legislative action which once again expanded voting options due to the pandemic, state and local officials advised Tuesday. Although the state constitution contains specific language outlining what circumstances may be used...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Black people, save the republic by saving Virginia — again

For a few weeks now, a factoid about the forthcoming vote in the Virginia governor’s race between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin has seemed to spell certain doom for McAuliffe. “As others have pointed out, in 10 out of the last 11 gubernatorial elections in Virginia,” wrote The...
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS Boston

Former Mass. GOP Chair: Diehl Defeating Baker In Potential Primary Would Be ‘End Of The Republican Party In Massachusetts’

BOSTON (CBS) – Jennifer Nassour, the former Mass GOP chair, said it would be the “end of the Republican party in Massachusetts” if Geoff Diehl defeats Gov. Charlie Baker in a potential primary election. Nassour joined WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller to discuss the state of the Republican party in Massachusetts and other topics. Nassour was critical of current Mass GOP chair Jim Lyons. “You are all one family and you support your family. You see that over and over again with the Democratic party in Massachusetts. Even though they might battle it out and fight, they do support their own,” she said. “Currently, the Lyons Mass GOP is not doing that, is not supporting all of our candidates. There is no reason to fight with the most popular governor in the country.” Baker has not yet announced if he plans to run for another term. Keller @ Large: Part 2
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
