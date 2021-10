(WENY) – Wegmans Pharmacy locations are now offering booster shots for the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines by appointment only. The news comes a day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention signed off on recommendations for the booster doses. Eligible Americans can get the Moderna booster six months after their second dose; J&J recipients can get the booster two months after their initial dose.

JOHNSON CITY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO