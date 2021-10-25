CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Terry Boyles: Defense Dept. should take on environmental and viral threats

By Terry Boyles
Union
 6 days ago

A battle for our very survival looms. Certainly one worthy of a war footing akin to the fight against fascism our grandfathers fought. Yet climate change and pandemic preparation are still...

www.theunion.com

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden won’t stop firing troops challenging vaccine mandates, defying federal judge

On Thursday, a federal judge issued a minute order requesting that President Joe Biden and his administration agree to stop terminating both U.S. service members and civilian federal employees amid a legal challenge to Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The Biden administration responded Friday saying it would not halt disciplinary actions and terminations of any federal employees awaiting the court’s ruling on a temporary restraining order (TRO) motion against the vaccine mandate.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Turkey pressing US for F-16 fighters after F-35 plan killed

The United States is discussing Turkey's request to buy F-16 fighters after a deal for more advanced F-35s was scrapped due to Ankara's purchase of a Russian missile system, officials said. But one US official said that any possible F-16 order could be dogged by the same issue that forced the cancellation of the F-35s: Turkey's decision to buy an S-400 missile system from Russia.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
americanmilitarynews.com

Group protests U.S. drone program at Beale Air Force Base

A handful of protesters gathered early Tuesday morning at Beale Air Force Base to bring attention to the deadly consequences of the U.S. military drone program by blocking the entrance to the Wheatland Gate at the base. Standing just outside the line that divides the public road and base property,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Department#Federal Budget#Dept#Infrastructure#Defense Dept#The Defense Department#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
NewsBreak
Jobs
Washington Post

A serious threat to our defense posture

China and Russia make no secret of their aggressive pursuit of hypersonic weapons, capable of maneuvering flight in excess of a mile per second. Hypersonic systems are difficult to see and track, let alone stop, and represent a next obvious step in military technology, especially as other nations develop countermeasures to our radar-evading stealth systems. These foreign developments therefore pose a serious threat to our defense posture, as well as our ability to defend key allies.
MILITARY
AFP

US flies bomber over Middle East in show of force to Iran

A US Air Force bomber escorted by fighter jets from allies including Israel has flown over key waterways in the Middle East where American and Iranian naval vessels have faced off. Fighter jets from Israel, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, all US allies opposed to the Islamic Republic of Iran, escorted the US bomber over their respective airspaces.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Retiring top general says US has done 9 tests of hypersonic weapons while China does hundreds

China’s growing military prowess is “stunning” and its advancement in the area of hypersonic missiles is a matter of grave concern, a top US general said on Thursday.“In the last five years, maybe longer, the United States has done nine hypersonic tests. In the same time, the Chinese have done hundreds,” Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General John Hyten said. “Single digits versus hundreds is not a good place.”“Now it doesn’t mean that we’re not moving fast in the development process of hypersonics. What it does tell you is that our approach to development is fundamentally...
MILITARY
thetampabay100.com

Environmental Defense Fund hiring for St. Pete office

The Environmental Defense Fund is hiring a senior specialist to work at the group’s St. Petersburg office. EDF is an environmental group that seeks innovative solutions using science and market-based approaches. The organization includes more than 2 million members and employs some 700 scientists, economists and policy experts around the world.
ADVOCACY
Union

Matthew Kennedy: Colin Powell showed what is possible

I was sitting at a restaurant in Vienna, Austria. My efforts were focused on finishing a cover letter. I periodically switched between it and the internet. Then I found a new posting on Colin Powell’s Facebook’s page — it was a family announcement of his passing. I was heartbroken and...
MILITARY
The Guardian

Joe Manchin single-handedly denied US families paid leave. That’s just cruel

Americans will remain some of the last people on the planet to have no right to paid leave when they have children, and for that, you can thank Joe Manchin. Manchin, the Democratic senator from West Virginia, tanked the paid leave portion of an increasingly narrow domestic policy package. Manchin had already gotten Democrats to make what was once a sweeping and ambitious bill smaller and less effectual. Even though the Democrats control the House, the Senate and the White House, and are not expected to maintain control of Congress after this year’s midterm elections, they still can’t get it together to deliver what the American people put them in office to do. And that’s because of Manchin, as well as his fellow centrist holdout, Kyrsten Sinema.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Kansas vaccine mandate foes rally, vent anger in hearing

Hundreds of people opposed to COVID-19 vaccine mandates rallied Saturday at the Kansas Statehouse, encouraged by Republicans who see President Joe Biden s policies as a spur for higher turnout among conservative voters.The rally kicked off ahead of a rare weekend legislative committee hearing on mandates that affect as many as 100 million Americans. The hearing gave dozens of mandate opponents a chance to vent their frustration and anger both with the Democratic president's administration and Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.The panel's name — the joint Committee on Government Overreach and the Impact of...
PROTESTS
Washington Post

Trump is ready to yell fraud if Democrats win in Virginia

Welcome to The Cybersecurity 202! Okay, last recommendation. If you're looking for a horror movie this Halloween weekend check out the original “Candyman” from 1992. Below: There's more than $500 million in cyber funding in the Democrats' social spending bill and Senate GOP want an investigation of cyber regulations for pipelines.
VIRGINIA STATE
New York Post

Russian aircraft enters Alaska’s defense zone

Russian aircraft flew a bit too close to Alaska on Thursday, but apparently did not enter US or Canadian airspace, defense officials said. The planes entered the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone, which extends for hundreds of miles around the shore and is monitored for national security purposes, according to the military’s Defense Visual Information Distribution Service.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy