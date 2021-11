Age bias is not new in healthcare, but the problem is being exacerbated during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Kaiser Health News. 1. The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission defines age discrimination as "treating an applicant or employee less favorably because of his or her age." Discrimination, which includes demotions, job loss or nonconsideration for positions, can occur when the victim and the person who inflicted the discrimination are both older than 40.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO