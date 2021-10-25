CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DANIEL MATTHEWS: Where Antonio Conte goes trophies and broken records soon follow... his CV suggests he doesn't stay long but Manchester United desperately need a lift

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuspicion has proven a loyal companion ever since Antonio Conte first flirted with English dugouts. Back in 2016, Roman...

www.chatsports.com

SPORTbible

Newcastle United Hit By Blow As Antonio Conte Turns Them Down

Newcastle United have already been dealt a blow in their hopes of climbing up the Premier League table, with Antonio Conte having already turned them down. Newcastle's change of owners has made them the richest club in the Premier League, and returned hope to their fans, as shown by the atmosphere they created ahead of the Tottenham Hotspur match.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Peter Schmeichel claims Antonio Conte is NOT the man to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United... as club legend doubles down on view that big-name managers 'do not work' at Old Trafford

Peter Schmeichel has doubled down on his defence of former team-mate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the Manchester United legend insisted that Antonio Conte should not replace the Norwegian at Old Trafford. Pressure is mounting on the United boss after a disappointing run of three league games without victory heading into...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Antonio Conte 'is open to replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United'... but the ex-Chelsea and Inter Milan boss has concerns over the way the club is run and 'would demand TOTAL say on new signings'

Ex-Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is willing to consider becoming Manchester United manager should Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lose his job but the Italian would want some assurances first, according to reports. Solskjaer finds himself under immense pressure after a series of poor results in recent weeks which culminated in a 5-0...
PREMIER LEAGUE
internetshots.com

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo might be compelled to retire due to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, cries one fan as supervisor comes below intense stress with Antonio Conte sounded out as a alternative

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s administration of Manchester United may see Cristiano Ronaldo determine to hold up his boots and different gamers could determine they wish to depart too. That’s the view of 1 United fan, who watched the membership’s well-known no.7 and his teammates hammered 5-Zero by Liverpool on Sunday, which...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Report: Manchester United, Antonio Conte make initial contact

Manchester United directors have reached out and made initial contact with Antonio Conte, according to a report from Sky Sport Italia, as executives running the Premier League club ponder the future of current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Red Devils were beaten battered embarrassed by Liverpool to the tune of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Manchester United launch first contacts with reps of Antonio Conte as another big-name manager is ruled out for now

Manchester United have reportedly started the first contacts with the management of Antonio Conte as they consider a replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Solskjaer’s position is under serious question after the 5-0 defeat to heated rivals Liverpool, as the Guardian note that managing director Richard Arnold has cleared his schedule for talks with the Glazers.
PREMIER LEAGUE
internetshots.com

From Antonio Conte and Champions League grasp Zinedine Zidane to Europe’s rising star Erik ten Hag and Cristiano Ronaldo – what subsequent for Manchester United in the event that they ship Ole Gunnar Solskjaer packing

It appears a matter of when reasonably than if Manchester United will lower ties with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. He’ll know greater than anybody that the Pink Devils’ 5-Zero humiliation by Liverpool isn’t acceptable. However Solskjaer was in defiant temper after his ‘darkest’ second as Man United boss, insisting he wouldn’t...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Antonio Conte managerial statistics: his career so far

With the pressure mounting on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after yesterday’s 5-0 defeat by Liverpool, Antonio Conte has entered the frame as his potential successor. The Italian is one of several high-profile managers linked with the Manchester United hot seat, including Brendan Rodgers, Mauricio Pochettino and Erik Ten Hag. Unlike the...
FIFA
chatsports.com

Don't go for Conte! Gary Neville urges Manchester United not to hire fiery ex-Inter Milan boss because he is 'not the right fit' despite experienced league winner being available to replace under-fire Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Gary Neville insists Antonio Conte is 'not the right fit' for Manchester United as talk around Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's future intensifies. The Norwegian endured one of his worst days at Old Trafford as United were soundly beaten 5-0 at home by arch rivals Liverpool on Sunday evening. The defeat has...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

MARTIN SAMUEL: The idea that Manchester United don't need Antonio Conte is just BIZARRE. They have got the local hero at the wheel, and it's not working... Idealistic fantasies are no reason to stick

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s job is not to lift the mood at Old Trafford. Not after 1,041 days. The claims of success that are made on his behalf are long outdated. If the Manchester United job was just about getting everyone smiling, employ a comedian. Do your own jokes at this point, because you know you want to.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer clinging on as Manchester United players lose faith and Antonio Conte eyes job

While journalists were sitting around waiting for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to attend his post-match press conference on Sunday, nearly an hour and a half after the final whistle had sounded on a humiliation of historic proportions against Liverpool, Manchester United’s managing director Richard Arnold walked briskly and purposefully through Old Trafford’s media room, making a beeline for the executive suite.It is rare to see a United official of Arnold’s level occupy the same corridors as the press on a matchday and rarer still, at critical moments like these, to see one move so quickly.The ambiguity around Arnold’s own position is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
internetshots.com

Manchester United ‘sound out’ Antonio Conte as membership ‘take into account sacking’ Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, former Chelsea boss believed to be ‘eager’ on return to English soccer

Antonio Conte has been ‘sounded out’ by Manchester United in the event that they half firm with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, talkSPORT understands. It was reported earlier on Monday that the membership’s prime brass are contemplating sacking Solskjaer within the wake of their 5-Zero drubbing by Liverpool at Outdated Trafford. Former...
PREMIER LEAGUE
soccertimes.com

Conte would be a top choice as the next Manchester United boss

As we all know, last weekend Manchester United suffered one of their most humiliating experiences in modern times, as the Red Devils suffered a 5-0 home defeat against bitter north west rivals Liverpool. To make matters worse, French midfielder Paul Pogba also picked up a red card less than 20 minutes after arriving on the pitch.
PREMIER LEAGUE

