DANIEL MATTHEWS: Where Antonio Conte goes trophies and broken records soon follow... his CV suggests he doesn't stay long but Manchester United desperately need a lift

While journalists were sitting around waiting for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to attend his post-match press conference on Sunday, nearly an hour and a half after the final whistle had sounded on a humiliation of historic proportions against Liverpool, Manchester United’s managing director Richard Arnold walked briskly and purposefully through Old Trafford’s media room, making a beeline for the executive suite.It is rare to see a United official of Arnold’s level occupy the same corridors as the press on a matchday and rarer still, at critical moments like these, to see one move so quickly.The ambiguity around Arnold’s own position is...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 5 DAYS AGO