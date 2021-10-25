Flood Warning issued for City of Fairfax, City of Manassas, City of Manassas Park by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 11:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-02 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1130 PM EDT /1030 PM CDT/. Target Area: Fountain; Parke; Vermillion; Warren The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois Wabash River at Clinton affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Riverton affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties. Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties. Wabash River at Terre Haute affecting Sullivan, Vigo, Crawford and Clark Counties. Wabash River at Covington affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Lafayette affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain, Tippecanoe and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Montezuma affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion Counties. White River at Edwardsport affecting Pike, Daviess, Gibson and Knox Counties. .Widespread rainfall totals across central Indiana of 1 to 3 inches last weekend...as well as additional rainfall of up to one inch since early Thursday...are expected to continue minor flooding through next week. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Tuesday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Covington. * Until late Tuesday evening. * At 10:45 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 18.5 feet. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:45 AM EDT Sunday was 19.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Tuesday morning and continue falling to 9.5 feet Wednesday, November 10. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Five Crossings, a local county river park at old U.S. Highway 136 bridge site, begins to flood.
