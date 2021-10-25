CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Flood Warning issued for City of Fairfax, City of Manassas, City of Manassas Park by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-26 01:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-26 05:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area:...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Defiance by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 11:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-04 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 1230 PM EDT /1130 AM CDT/. Target Area: Defiance The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Ohio Tippecanoe River near Ora affecting Pulaski, Marshall, Starke, Kosciusko and Fulton Counties. Tiffin River At Stryker affecting Williams, Fulton and Defiance Counties. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Indiana...Michigan Saint Joseph River Michigan at South Bend affecting Elkhart, St. Joseph and Berrien Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Ohio...Michigan Saint Joseph River Ohio NEAR Newville affecting Allen, De Kalb and Defiance Counties. Saint Joseph River Michigan at Three Rivers affecting Elkhart, St. Joseph and Branch Counties. North Branch Elkhart River at Cosperville affecting Noble County. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Saint Joseph River Ohio NEAR Newville. * Until early Thursday morning. * At 10:30 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 13.4 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning and continue falling to 9.4 feet Friday morning. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Significant flooding occurs on DeKalb County Road 42 about 3 miles northeast of Newville. Considerable agricultural and low land flooding occurs along the St. Joseph River to the Cedarville Reservoir. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.3 feet on 04/23/1947.
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Parke, Vermillion, Vigo by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 11:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-04 04:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1130 PM EDT /1030 PM CDT/. Target Area: Parke; Vermillion; Vigo The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois Wabash River at Clinton affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Riverton affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties. Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties. Wabash River at Terre Haute affecting Sullivan, Vigo, Crawford and Clark Counties. Wabash River at Covington affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Lafayette affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain, Tippecanoe and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Montezuma affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion Counties. White River at Edwardsport affecting Pike, Daviess, Gibson and Knox Counties. .Widespread rainfall totals across central Indiana of 1 to 3 inches last weekend...as well as additional rainfall of up to one inch since early Thursday...are expected to continue minor flooding through next week. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Thursday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Montezuma. * Until early Thursday morning. * At 10:45 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 19.8 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:45 AM EDT Sunday was 20.7 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Wednesday afternoon and continue falling to 7.8 feet Wednesday, November 10. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to flood. Higher bottomlands begin to flood. Water backs up most local tributaries. River water is at the top of some private levees. Lowest county roads begin to flood. Parke CR 75 W begins to flood.
PARKE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Fountain, Parke, Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 11:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-02 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1130 PM EDT /1030 PM CDT/. Target Area: Fountain; Parke; Tippecanoe; Vermillion; Warren The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois Wabash River at Clinton affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Riverton affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties. Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties. Wabash River at Terre Haute affecting Sullivan, Vigo, Crawford and Clark Counties. Wabash River at Covington affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Lafayette affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain, Tippecanoe and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Montezuma affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion Counties. White River at Edwardsport affecting Pike, Daviess, Gibson and Knox Counties. .Widespread rainfall totals across central Indiana of 1 to 3 inches last weekend...as well as additional rainfall of up to one inch since early Thursday...are expected to continue minor flooding through next week. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Tuesday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Lafayette. * Until late Tuesday morning. * At 10:30 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 14.2 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:30 AM EDT Sunday was 14.2 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening and continue falling to 7.4 feet Friday morning. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Lowland flooding is in progress. High water affects river cabins near North 9th Street. Low county roads are nearly impassable. Tapawingo Park in West Lafayette begins to flood.
FOUNTAIN COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for James City, Surry by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-30 18:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-30 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: James City; Surry COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Around one foot of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Surry and James City Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is possible in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. JAMES RIVER AT SCOTLAND/JAMESTOWN VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.0 FT, MODERATE 4.5 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 30/08 PM 4.0 1.8 1.9 1 MINOR 31/08 AM 3.5 1.3 1.6 1 NONE 00/08 PM 3.5 1.3 1.5 1 NONE 01/09 AM 3.5 1.3 1.4 1 NONE 01/09 PM 3.2 1.0 1.2 1 NONE 02/10 AM 3.5 1.3 1.2 1 NONE
JAMES CITY COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Parke, Vermillion, Vigo by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 11:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-02 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1130 PM EDT /1030 PM CDT/. Target Area: Parke; Vermillion; Vigo The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois Wabash River at Clinton affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Riverton affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties. Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties. Wabash River at Terre Haute affecting Sullivan, Vigo, Crawford and Clark Counties. Wabash River at Covington affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Lafayette affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain, Tippecanoe and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Montezuma affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion Counties. White River at Edwardsport affecting Pike, Daviess, Gibson and Knox Counties. .Widespread rainfall totals across central Indiana of 1 to 3 inches last weekend...as well as additional rainfall of up to one inch since early Thursday...are expected to continue minor flooding through next week. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Tuesday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Clinton. * Until late Tuesday evening. * There is no current observed data. * Flood stage is 18.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Tuesday morning and continue falling to 8.4 feet Monday, November 08. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Low bottomlands flood. Water begins to back up local tributaries. River road near Mecca is impassable. Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.
PARKE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Fountain, Parke, Vermillion, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 11:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-02 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1130 PM EDT /1030 PM CDT/. Target Area: Fountain; Parke; Vermillion; Warren The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois Wabash River at Clinton affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Riverton affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties. Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties. Wabash River at Terre Haute affecting Sullivan, Vigo, Crawford and Clark Counties. Wabash River at Covington affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Lafayette affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain, Tippecanoe and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Montezuma affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion Counties. White River at Edwardsport affecting Pike, Daviess, Gibson and Knox Counties. .Widespread rainfall totals across central Indiana of 1 to 3 inches last weekend...as well as additional rainfall of up to one inch since early Thursday...are expected to continue minor flooding through next week. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Tuesday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Covington. * Until late Tuesday evening. * At 10:45 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 18.5 feet. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:45 AM EDT Sunday was 19.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Tuesday morning and continue falling to 9.5 feet Wednesday, November 10. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Five Crossings, a local county river park at old U.S. Highway 136 bridge site, begins to flood.
FOUNTAIN COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 11:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-01 04:16:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/gyx this evening at 945 PM EDT. Target Area: Carroll The National Weather Service in Gray ME has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in New Hampshire Saco River At Conway affecting Carroll County. The National Weather Service in Gray has issued a * Flood Warning for the Saco River At Conway. * Until late tonight. * At 9:15 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 8.0 feet. * Flood stage is 9.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this morning to a crest of 9.9 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late this evening. * Impact...At 7.5 feet, Water starts to enter Beach and Eastern Slope camping area in Conway. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, Water starts to enter Transvale Acres in Conway. * Impact...At 9.0 feet, Water rises up to 1 feet deep in Beach and Eastern Slope camping areas. * Impact...At 9.5 feet, In Transvale Acres, Moat Brook Bridge and the lower part of E. Road flood. * Impact...At 10.0 feet, Flood waters 1 to 2 feet deep in sections of Beach and Eastern Slope Camping areas. * Impact...At 11.0 feet, Flood waters 2 to 3 feet deep at Beach and Eastern Slope camping areas. One third of Saco River Camping area floods to a depth of 6 to 18 inches.
CARROLL COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Marshall, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along this river need to prepare for flooding. Stay tuned for further updates on this flooding situation. Target Area: Marshall; Putnam The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at Peoria affecting Peoria, Woodford and Tazewell Counties. Illinois River at Henry affecting Marshall and Putnam Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown, Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties. Illinois River near Havana affecting Fulton, Cass and Mason Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Thursday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Illinois River at Henry. * Until Thursday morning. * At 10:45 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 22.9 feet. * Flood stage is 23.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon to a crest of 23.4 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday morning. * Impact...At 23.0 feet, Water begins to affect the marina in Henry along with minor flooding of land adjacent to the river. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Illinois River Henry 23.0 22.9 Sun 10 am CD 23.4 23.4 23.1
MARSHALL COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Western Prince William Sound by NWS

KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Noble by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 11:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-01 05:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 1230 PM EDT /1130 AM CDT/. Target Area: Noble The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Ohio Tippecanoe River near Ora affecting Pulaski, Marshall, Starke, Kosciusko and Fulton Counties. Tiffin River At Stryker affecting Williams, Fulton and Defiance Counties. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Indiana...Michigan Saint Joseph River Michigan at South Bend affecting Elkhart, St. Joseph and Berrien Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Ohio...Michigan Saint Joseph River Ohio NEAR Newville affecting Allen, De Kalb and Defiance Counties. Saint Joseph River Michigan at Three Rivers affecting Elkhart, St. Joseph and Branch Counties. North Branch Elkhart River at Cosperville affecting Noble County. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the North Branch Elkhart River at Cosperville. * Until further notice. * At 10:30 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 7.0 feet. * Flood stage is 6.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 6.1 feet Sunday morning. * Impact...At 7.0 feet, The north end of Lakeview Drive is covered by water. Several houses have water to their foundations on Steinberger Lake Drive. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 8.1 feet on 03/23/1982.
NOBLE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hampton, Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 09:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-01 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hampton; Jasper Forecast flooding changed to Minor severity and increased in duration until early Monday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Savannah River near Clyo. * Until early Monday morning. * At 915 AM EDT Sunday, the stage was 11.1 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this afternoon and continue falling to 8.1 feet Friday morning. * Impact...At 11.0 feet, the back yards of several homes on Tom Goethe Road flood.
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 10:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-01 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Target Area: Livingston The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Michigan Huron River Near Hamburg affecting Livingston County. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Huron River Near Hamburg. * Until further notice. * At 10:15 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 6.8 feet. * Flood stage is 6.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 6.9 feet by the beginning of this work week. It will then fall below flood stage the end of this week.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 10:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-31 22:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Target Area: Monroe The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Michigan River Raisin At Monroe City affecting Monroe County. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the River Raisin At Monroe City. * Until further notice. * At 9:25 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 9.0 feet. * Flood stage is 9.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage later this afternoon.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Parke, Vermillion, Vigo by NWS

PARKE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Allen, De Kalb by NWS

ALLEN COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Defiance, Fulton, Williams by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 11:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-04 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 1230 PM EDT /1130 AM CDT/. Target Area: Defiance; Fulton; Williams The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Ohio Tippecanoe River near Ora affecting Pulaski, Marshall, Starke, Kosciusko and Fulton Counties. Tiffin River At Stryker affecting Williams, Fulton and Defiance Counties. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Indiana...Michigan Saint Joseph River Michigan at South Bend affecting Elkhart, St. Joseph and Berrien Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Ohio...Michigan Saint Joseph River Ohio NEAR Newville affecting Allen, De Kalb and Defiance Counties. Saint Joseph River Michigan at Three Rivers affecting Elkhart, St. Joseph and Branch Counties. North Branch Elkhart River at Cosperville affecting Noble County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Thursday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Tiffin River At Stryker. * Until Thursday morning. * At 10:00 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 13.4 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Wednesday morning and continue falling to 8.2 feet Friday morning. * Impact...At 15.0 feet, Several rural buildings flood and flooding begins to affect residents in the village of Stryker. Many roads become impassible. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.4 feet on 02/12/2001.
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clark, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 10:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 17:54:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1130 PM EDT /1030 PM CDT/. Target Area: Clark; Crawford The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois Wabash River at Clinton affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Riverton affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties. Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties. Wabash River at Terre Haute affecting Sullivan, Vigo, Crawford and Clark Counties. Wabash River at Covington affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Lafayette affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain, Tippecanoe and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Montezuma affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion Counties. White River at Edwardsport affecting Pike, Daviess, Gibson and Knox Counties. .Widespread rainfall totals across central Indiana of 1 to 3 inches last weekend...as well as additional rainfall of up to one inch since early Thursday...are expected to continue minor flooding through next week. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Thursday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Terre Haute. * Until Thursday afternoon. * At 9:30 AM CDT Sunday /10:30 AM EDT Sunday/ the stage was 20.6 feet. * Flood stage is 16.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM CDT Sunday /10:30 AM EDT Sunday/ was 20.8 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Thursday morning and continue falling to 8.7 feet Wednesday, November 10. * Impact...At 20.5 feet, Flooding behind the Honey Creek levee becomes rather extensive. Most low roads are flooded.
CLARK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Knox, Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 11:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-06 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1130 PM EDT /1030 PM CDT/. Target Area: Knox; Sullivan The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois Wabash River at Clinton affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Riverton affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties. Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties. Wabash River at Terre Haute affecting Sullivan, Vigo, Crawford and Clark Counties. Wabash River at Covington affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Lafayette affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain, Tippecanoe and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Montezuma affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion Counties. White River at Edwardsport affecting Pike, Daviess, Gibson and Knox Counties. .Widespread rainfall totals across central Indiana of 1 to 3 inches last weekend...as well as additional rainfall of up to one inch since early Thursday...are expected to continue minor flooding through next week. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Saturday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site. * Until Saturday morning. * There is no current observed data. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.1 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage Friday evening. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Leaverton Park in Palestine and park in Hutsonville begin to flood. Agricultural flooding spreads to higher land. Seep water is noticeable behind levees. Some elevated river cottages are surrounded by water. Several county or township roads east of Lincoln Heritage Trail between Palestine and Hutsonville in Crawford County Illinois are impassable.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Western Prince William Sound by NWS

KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Crawford, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 10:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-06 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1130 PM EDT /1030 PM CDT/. Target Area: Crawford; Lawrence The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois Wabash River at Clinton affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Riverton affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties. Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties. Wabash River at Terre Haute affecting Sullivan, Vigo, Crawford and Clark Counties. Wabash River at Covington affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Lafayette affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain, Tippecanoe and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Montezuma affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion Counties. White River at Edwardsport affecting Pike, Daviess, Gibson and Knox Counties. .Widespread rainfall totals across central Indiana of 1 to 3 inches last weekend...as well as additional rainfall of up to one inch since early Thursday...are expected to continue minor flooding through next week. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Saturday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site. * Until Saturday morning. * There is no current observed data. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.1 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage Friday evening. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Leaverton Park in Palestine and park in Hutsonville begin to flood. Agricultural flooding spreads to higher land. Seep water is noticeable behind levees. Some elevated river cottages are surrounded by water. Several county or township roads east of Lincoln Heritage Trail between Palestine and Hutsonville in Crawford County Illinois are impassable.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IL

