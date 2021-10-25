Flood Warning issued for City of Fairfax, City of Manassas, City of Manassas Park by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 11:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-04 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 1230 PM EDT /1130 AM CDT/. Target Area: Defiance; Fulton; Williams The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Ohio Tippecanoe River near Ora affecting Pulaski, Marshall, Starke, Kosciusko and Fulton Counties. Tiffin River At Stryker affecting Williams, Fulton and Defiance Counties. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Indiana...Michigan Saint Joseph River Michigan at South Bend affecting Elkhart, St. Joseph and Berrien Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Ohio...Michigan Saint Joseph River Ohio NEAR Newville affecting Allen, De Kalb and Defiance Counties. Saint Joseph River Michigan at Three Rivers affecting Elkhart, St. Joseph and Branch Counties. North Branch Elkhart River at Cosperville affecting Noble County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Thursday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Tiffin River At Stryker. * Until Thursday morning. * At 10:00 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 13.4 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Wednesday morning and continue falling to 8.2 feet Friday morning. * Impact...At 15.0 feet, Several rural buildings flood and flooding begins to affect residents in the village of Stryker. Many roads become impassible. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.4 feet on 02/12/2001.

DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO