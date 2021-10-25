Game stream: Detroit Pistons vs. Atlanta Hawks
The Detroit Pistons (0-3) play against the Atlanta Hawks (1-1) at State Farm Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Monday October 25, 2021
Detroit Pistons 104, Atlanta Hawks 122 (Final)
Only teams without wins now after seven days of NBA basketball
Pistons (0-3, waiting on 2021 #1 overall pick)
Thunder (0-3, waiting on 2022 #1 overall pick) – 1:22 AM
Trae Young had one of the more effortless 32-point, 9-assist games you’ll see this season. Detroit had no chance with him tonight. Had full arsenal of floaters going. Inside-out dribbles for days. Hit a couple 3s.
Think he might be a bit faster in a straight line this year, too. pic.twitter.com/OzMwbJk1E4 – 12:56 AM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
First pair of my own I’ve ever given out.. felt amazing🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/Gx2HNexukB – 11:44 PM
Bogdan Bogdanovic @LeaderOfHorde
Respect the work ⚙️ pic.twitter.com/25ol5PR8wt – 11:31 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
“It feels like he has one every game, now.”
— Kevin Huerter on John Collins’ wild dunks – 10:33 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Trae Young (sporting some ice ❄️) said he’s hoping to be at least one World Series game to pull for the @Braves.
“It’s going to be close; both teams are good. I know we’re going to pull it out.” pic.twitter.com/pN4ukNQfgz – 10:25 PM
Trae Young said that he is hoping to be at a couple of World Series games. – 10:21 PM
Shorthanded #Pistons drop to 0-3 after 122-104 loss in Atlanta: https://t.co/BacKTf2Fj2 pic.twitter.com/3UoD5nhwVo – 10:20 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey said he wanted Olynyk’s shooting in the starting lineup – 10:07 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Dwane Casey said he thought Killian Hayes did a good job playing with pace, pushing the basketball and shooting the ball with balance. – 10:06 PM
#Pistons Dwane Casey on Killian Hayes: “He did a good job playing with pace and he was decisive, and that helped him in some of his shots. He was decisive and balanced.” – 10:06 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Dwane Casey on Killian Hayes: “I thought he did a good job playing with pace. Pushed the basketball. He was decisive.” – 10:06 PM
Trae Young’s shot chart for his 32 points. Made lots of floaters when DET dropped and gave him space in the lane. pic.twitter.com/6eZFftFSAr – 10:05 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Nate McMillan on John Collins’ impressive dunks: “I’m amazed, too.”
Joked that some of the passes he’s finished have been a little “who-are-you-throwing-that-to” and then “all the sudden John just comes out of nowhere and catches that lob.” – 10:03 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Josh Jackson said he noticed that Killian Hayes was hesitant to shoot during the first two games, and he talked to him about it. Likes what he saw from Hayes tonight. “When he gets open shots, he has to shoot them.” – 10:01 PM
#Pistons Josh Jackson on Killian Hayes: “I was happy to see him step up and take those shots with confidence today.” – 10:01 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Josh Jackson on Killian: “That’s one thing I’ve been talking about with him, when he gets open shots he’s got to take them. I noticed he was hesitating.” Said he’s been on him about being aggressive. – 10:01 PM
#Pistons Josh Jackson: “Trae is obviously a great scorer and passer, and Bogdanovic. From top to bottom, their roster is pretty solid and they have threats on the offensive end.” – 10:00 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Josh Jackson: “We’re getting good looks.” – 9:59 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Josh Jackson: “Hopefully we start knocking some shots down soon. That’s one thing we talk about, we’re taking the right ones.” – 9:59 PM
#Pistons Josh Jackson on shots not falling: “Hopefully, we can start knocking some shots down soon…we’re getting the right open shots and we’re moving the ball.” – 9:59 PM
#Pistons Josh Jackson on playing without Jerami Grant: “This season, he’s been averaging the same thing he did last year.” – 9:58 PM
#Pistons Josh Jackson: “We knew they were a good team and very fast-paced…we came out and played hard. We wanted to compete and give ourselves a chance to win.” – 9:58 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Josh Jackson: “We knew they were a good team, very fast-paced. With us being down a few guys, we knew it would be a tough game. We came out and played hard.” – 9:58 PM
John Collins alley-ooping on the city of Detroit to close out the W pic.twitter.com/fhr276Z8ON – 9:56 PM
#Pistons Killian Hayes: :We tried to get the ball out of Trae’s hands, because he’s the main distributor for them.” – 9:55 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Killian Hayes: “The last two games were hard but I tried to keep my head up.” – 9:55 PM
#Pistons Killian Hayes: “When they got on a run, you can’t stop it right away. They had a run and it was hard to come back from that.” – 9:55 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Killian Hayes said he didn’t make a point to take more shots tonight, it was just how the game flowed for him. “Some shots didn’t fall, but gotta keep working.” – 9:54 PM
#Pistons Killian Hayes: “Just in the flow of the game, trying to get to my spots…you just have to keep working.” – 9:54 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Killian Hayes on team’s shooting: “We trust each other. Whoever I pass to, I trust they’ll make the shots.” – 9:54 PM
#Pistons Killian Hayes on shots not falling: “We trust each other to make shots. If they’re not falling right now, they’re going to fall next game.” – 9:54 PM
#Pistons Killian Hayes: “The last two games were hard but I tried to keep my head up.” – 9:53 PM
#Pistons Killian Hayes on guarding Trae Young: “He’s a tough guy to guard … I have to do a better job of guarding him.” – 9:53 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
FINAL: Hawks 122, Pistons 104. Detroit drops to 0-3, next up is Philly.
Saddiq Bey: 21p, 7r
Kelly Olynyk: 21p, 6r and 4a
Josh Jackson: 18p, 6r and 4a
Isaiah Stewart: 13p, 7r and 5a
Killian Hayes: 12p and 3a – 9:46 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks cruise past the Pistons, 122-104, and move to 2-1.
Trae Young: 32 points, 9 assists
John Collins: 22 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 2 monster dunks
Cam Reddish: 17 points, 3 steals – 9:45 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
FINAL: Hawks 122, Pistons 104.
Olynyk: 21 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists
Bey: 21 points, 7 rebounds
J. Jackson: 18 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists
Stewart: 13 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 blocks
Hayes: 12 points – 9:45 PM
FINAL: #Hawks 122, #Pistons 104
Bey: 21 pts, 7 rebs
Olynyk: 21 pts, 6 rebs, 4 assts
J. Jackson: 18 pts, 6 rebs, 4 assts
Stewart: 13 pts, 7 rebs, 5 assts, 4 blks
Hayes: 12 pts, 3 assts – 9:44 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks cruise to a 122-104 win over the Pistons. Hawks move to 2-1 on the season.
Trae Young: 32, 9 assists, 13/21 FG
John Collins: 22, 7 rebounds, 9/14 FG
Cam Reddish: 17, 5/14 FG
Bogdanovic/Huerter: 14 each
Up next: @ New Orleans this Wednesday – 9:44 PM
Before I got rudely interrupted by that Collins dunk, I wanted to tweet that Nate has gotten to play with some combos late that he has said that he wanted to see, including Dieng/Collins and Trae/Delon. – 9:41 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
good grief John Collins!! 😱 – 9:38 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
JOHN COLLINS CAUGHT ANOTHER BODY. GOODNIGHT KELLY OLYNYK – 9:38 PM
The #Hawks are outchea doing hoodrat things.
Friends and family involved. – 9:38 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
John Collins … oh, my – 9:37 PM
Trae Young has 30 points and 9 assists. – 9:36 PM
John Collins has reached the 4,000 point mark for his career in his 242nd career game (16.5 PPG). Collins is the Hawks all-time leader in career FG% (.567). – 9:32 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Detroit’s defense was good the first two games. It has not been good tonight. At all. A lot of open 3s for ATL. – 9:30 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Frank Jackson is moving well, looks springy, just hasn’t been able to get shots to fall. It’ll come. They’re the right shots. – 9:29 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
another game, another awesome dunk from John Collins
(this one off a nice assist by Cam Reddish!) – 9:27 PM
#Hawks 103, #Pistons 81, 9:09 4Q
Yeah, #StartWriting – 9:25 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Collins with the one-handed lob dunk over Garza. Hawks up 22 with 9:09 to play – 9:25 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 3Q: Hawks 95, Pistons 79. It was a seven-point game not long ago.
Olynyk with 19 points
Saddiq Bey with 16 points
Isaiah Stewart: 11 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists
Bench has really struggled again. – 9:19 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 3: Hawks 95, Pistons 79. Hawks closed the quarter with a 10-2 run
Olynyk: 19 points
Bey: 16 points, 6 boards
Hayes: 12 points
Stewart: 11 points, 5 boards, 4 assists, 2 blocks – 9:19 PM
End 3Q: #Hawks 95, #Pistons 79 – 9:17 PM
#Pistons had the lead down to 7, but #Hawks are on a 13-2 run. – 9:17 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Three quick 3’s for the Hawks (Reddish, Williams, Dieng) and a floater by Young puts the Hawks up by 16.
Was a seven-point game for a minute there. – 9:15 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Quick 8-0 run by the Hawks gives them a 93-77 lead. Pistons need to slow the bleeding now, or the game will slip completely away – 9:15 PM
#Pistons are so consumed with Trae Young that when they try to trap, it leaves two guys open.
Difference in the game is #Hawks are hitting their shots. – 9:15 PM
#Hawks 82, #Pistons 75, 3:47 3Q
Olynyk: 19 pts
Bey: 14 pts, 6 rebs
Hayes: 12 pts, 3 assts
Stewart/J. Jackson: 11 pts, 5 rebs each – 9:11 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks only up 7 over the Pistons. I definitely thought they’d put them away in the third quarter but Detroit is hanging around. – 9:10 PM
#Pistons Cory Joseph was face-guarding Trae Young on the #Hawks logo at midcout. – 9:09 PM
#Pistons are within 9 after that three-point play by Isaiah Stewart. – 9:08 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Isaiah Stewart has quietly been really good tonight. He’s defended well, of course, but has 11 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists. – 9:08 PM
I don’t mind a single one of these shots by #Pistons Killian Hayes. He can go 0-for his next 10 shots. As long as they’re in rhythm, it’s an improvement. – 9:06 PM
Kevin Huerter has recorded his 200th career steal (203 games played). Huerter led the Hawks in steals last season with 82. – 9:05 PM
A second 3-pointer from #Pistons Killian Hayes, who has 12 pts, 3 assts now. – 9:04 PM
#Pistons Killian Hayes blocks a Trae Young driving shot?
I’m not trying to make too much of little things, but these are big steps from the way he’s been playing. – 8:58 PM
Somebody activated #Pistons Killian Hayes in 2Q.
Maybe it was him … but this Killian is looking more aggressively for his shot. pic.twitter.com/7MeG2C3Uk5 – 8:56 PM
Olynyk: 17 pts, 4 rebs, 3 assts
Hayes: 9 pts, 2 assts
Bey: 9 pts, 4 rebs, 2 assts
J. Jackson: 9 pts, 3 rebs – 8:39 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Halftime: Hawks 62, Pistons 54. Pace of play picked up a lot during the back half of that second quarter.
Olynyk: 17 points, 7-10 shooting
Hayes: 9 points
J. Jackson: 9 points
Bey: 9 points
Trae has 22 points and 5 assists for the Hawks – 8:39 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks up 62-54 over the Pistons at halftime.
Trae Young: 22 points, 8/12 FG
Huerter/Bogdanovic: 9 points each
Team: 8 steals, 14 points off turnovers – 8:38 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Pretty darn ugly first half but the Hawks lead the Pistons, 62-54.
Trae Young: game-high 22 points, 5 assists – 8:38 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
HALFTIME: Hawks 62, Pistons 54
Olynyk: 17p, 4r and 3a
Bey/Jackson/Hayes: 9p each
Detroit is 5 for 14 from 3, which is a step up from first two games. – 8:38 PM
Hello, #Pistons Killian Hayes – 8:36 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Live look-in at Kelly Olynyk pic.twitter.com/5R31pg8Ltk – 8:34 PM
#Pistons have been turning the ball over again, and #Hawks are getting huge baskets off them.
Turnovers have been killing them all season. – 8:34 PM
#Pistons Saben Lee minutes incoming. – 8:32 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Olynyk has 15 of Detroit’s 44 points. – 8:32 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
15 points for Olynyk with time left before halftime. Having his best game of the season by far – 8:31 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
It took quite a while last season for Trae Young to find his touch on his floater. So far through two and a half games, that touch has been smooth. He’s already hit several of them tonight against the Pistons. – 8:28 PM
#Hawks 51, #Pistons 38, 3:44 2Q – 8:28 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Hawks push the lead back out to 13. Detroit missed some good looks in last two minutes. – 8:28 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Olynyk-to-Stewart lob counter: 1 – 8:26 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Kelly Olynyk has a game-high 11 points. Just cut Detroit’s deficit to six. – 8:25 PM
#Pistons Killian Hayes gets a 3 to fall. – 8:25 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Saddiq’s only 2-13 from 3 to start the season. Big part of Detroit’s early offensive woes is that their shooters have been cold – 8:21 PM
#Hawks 36, #Pistons 29, 6:54 2Q
DET is 9-of-30 from the field but 4-of-10 from 3 – 8:21 PM
Trae Young has hit the 501st triple of his career and is now in sole possession of sixth place in Hawks franchise history. – 8:19 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Saddiq Bey gets a 3 to fall. – 8:19 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Basketball is being played in Atlanta. – 8:17 PM
Travis Schlenk more or less confirmed that Lou Williams is the 11th man, saying that he got his first opportunity tonight because of De’Andre Hunter’s absence.
It’s a deep roster. – 8:16 PM
#Pistons are shooting 24% FG and 37.5% 3FG … it’s a whole struggle. – 8:14 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 1: Hawks 28, Pistons 18. Cam Reddish banked in a deep 3 at the buzzer to increase Atlanta’s lead to double digits.
Olynyk: 9 points
J. Jackson: 7 points
Pistons are 6-22 (27%) from the floor, and Diallo is the only other player on the roster with a made basket. – 8:10 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Reddish with a 3 off the glass, just after Lou Will hit a jumper because Atlanta got multiple offensive rebounds.
Pistons go into 2Q down 10 when it easily could be five points or less.
Olynyk and Josh Jackson have 16 of Detroit’s 18 points. – 8:09 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Can Reddish banks in a shot before the buzzer and the Hawks lead the Pistons, 28-18, after the first quarter. – 8:09 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks in the first quarter:
8 turnovers
8-22 FG
3-13 from 3
And they lead by 10 because, Detroit – 8:09 PM
End 1Q: #Hawks 28, #Pistons 18
Olynyk: 9 pts
J. Jackson: 7 pts
Also, this is an ugly game. – 8:09 PM
#Pistons Hamidou Diallo got up on that dunk after the steal. – 8:07 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
The Hawks have air-balled on three straight possessions. – 8:04 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Hawks lead the Pistons 19-16 with 2:55 to play in the first. Olynyk (9 points, 3-5 shooting) and Josh Jackson (7 points, 2-2) lead the team. Everyone else is shooting a combined 0-for-10 – 8:03 PM
Gorgui Dieng has tape on his right/shooting hand. He exited a preseason game with an injury to the same hand. – 8:00 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Hawks 19, Pistons 16 with 2:55 left in the 1Q. Detroit is shooting 43% percent from 3. Just one turnover. – 8:00 PM
Some early Luka Garza minutes, at 3:45 1Q. – 8:00 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Early Luka Garza minutes, he’s the first big off of the bench – 7:59 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Not surprising given who started, but EARLY Luka Garza minutes – 7:58 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Huerter elbowed Killian in the face on that drive. Hayes ends up getting whistled. – 7:55 PM
Billy Donovan goes back to Troy Brown Jr. after playing Ayo Dosunmu in his rotational role in second half vs. Pistons. – 7:53 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Olynyk has found his 3-ball. Bey still has not. – 7:52 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Olynyk was 0-6 from 3 entering tonight. He’s 2-2 from 3 so far tonight – 7:50 PM
I want the Pistons to be good again purely for the sake of their uniforms. Those clean blue and reds just give games such a classic vibe. – 7:49 PM
#Hawks 13, #Pistons 5, 8:38 1Q
Olynyk: 5 pts – 7:49 PM
Watching the @Detroit Pistons game and Cade Cunningham is in a commercial with @Haberdasherydog. This is epic! – 7:48 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Here’s your stat of the night (stunned me): The Hawks’ all-time leader in 3PFGM? … You guessed it: Mookie Blaylock. – 7:31 PM
CORRECTION: #Pistons starters tonight at #Hawks are Hayes, Josh Jackson, Bey, Olynyk and Stewart.
Got my Jacksons mixed up. – 7:22 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks will start Trae Young, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Kevin Huerter (in place of De’Andre Hunter), John Collins and Clint Capela tonight.
Pistons are without Jerami Grant. – 7:14 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons starters: Killian, Saddiq, JJ, Olynyk and Stewart – 7:13 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks starters tonight:
Trae Young
Bogdan Bogdanovic
Kevin Huerter
John Collins
Clint Capela – 7:10 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
We’ll see who gets the starting nod with Jerami Grant out tonight. Big scoring void to fill, prime opportunity for Saddiq Bey and others to step up – 7:08 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Jerami Grant is out tonight – 7:05 PM
#Pistons Jerami Grant (elbow infection) will not play tonight at #Hawks. – 7:03 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Jerami Grant (left elbow infection) is officially out tonight – 6:55 PM
Jerami Grant is listed as OUT vs. ATL. – 6:45 PM
Full #Pistons Dwane Casey on team’s struggles with young point guards this season, including no worries on Killian Hayes. pic.twitter.com/UO9YFzBtto – 6:33 PM
#Pistons Dwane Casey says if Killian Hayes had assists on his passes that ended up being missed shots, the view would be different. – 6:13 PM
#Pistons Dwane Casey: “You can’t wave a magic wand at any of our point guards and say, ‘He should be doing this or he should be doing that.’ …
Our job is to keep supporting him.” – 6:12 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey on Killian Hayes: “I’m not shocked, surprised or discouraged by our point guard play.” Says he knew there would be growing pains and they’ll continue to teach and be patient. – 6:12 PM
#Pistons Dwane Casey on point guards: “I’m not shocked, surprised or discouraged about our PG play. We knew it was going to be a growth area.” – 6:11 PM
#Pistons Dwane Casey on Nate McMillan: “He has see change and he’s done a great job of adapting.” – 6:09 PM
#Pistons Dwane Casey on injuries: “It is what it is; nobody is going to feel sorry for us. That’s why you have a 15-man roster … where we are in our growth process, it’s a great opportunity to step up.” – 6:06 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Dwane Casey said Jerami Grant will go through warmups and test how he feels tonight. He was listed as questionable with a left elbow infection – 6:06 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Jerami Grant (left elbow infection) is still a game-time decision tonight against the Hawks, per Dwane Casey. – 6:06 PM
#Pistons Dwane Casey on Jerami Grant injury: “Still questionable … he’ll go through warm-ups.” – 6:06 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Danilo Gallinari is out for tonight, Nate McMillan says. – 5:46 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Danilo Gallinari is out for tonight’s game. – 5:46 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
De’Andre Hunter is OUT for tonight with a non-COVID illness, Hawks say. – 5:10 PM
Hawks say De’Andre Hunter is out (non-COVID illness) – 5:10 PM
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @Tony Jones is here!
We run through the NBA’s first week through the eyes of its title contenders. We end up hitting on a ton of teams, but focus a lot on BKN, LAL, MIL, PHI, ATL, PHX, DEN, UTA, DAL, LAC
SUBSCRIBE: itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/gam… – 4:19 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Jerami Grant (left elbow infection) is questionable tonight against Atlanta – 3:02 PM
Training camp roster for @MotorCityCruise includes a few players from #Pistons training camp: Derrick Walton Jr, Deividas Sirvydis, Jaren Cunningham and Cassius Stanley. Detroit native Brandan Kearney also gets a look. pic.twitter.com/czAd04QlJx – 2:06 PM
