Game stream: Detroit Pistons vs. Atlanta Hawks

The Detroit Pistons (0-3) play against the Atlanta Hawks (1-1) at State Farm Arena

Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Monday October 25, 2021

Detroit Pistons 104, Atlanta Hawks 122 (Final)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Only teams without wins now after seven days of NBA basketball

Pistons (0-3, waiting on 2021 #1 overall pick)

Thunder (0-3, waiting on 2022 #1 overall pick) – 1:22 AM

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

Trae Young had one of the more effortless 32-point, 9-assist games you’ll see this season. Detroit had no chance with him tonight. Had full arsenal of floaters going. Inside-out dribbles for days. Hit a couple 3s.

Think he might be a bit faster in a straight line this year, too. pic.twitter.com/OzMwbJk1E4 – 12:56 AM

Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher

Fantasy adds tonight (0-40% on Y!):

Shallow

Alex Caruso

12 team

Franz Wagner

Kevin Love

Nassir Little

Pat Connaughton

Grayson Allen

Deep

Bones Hyland

Josh Jackson

Grant Williams

Anfernee Simons

Nick Richards

Already posted NBA 3 Ball! Lots to cover!

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/est… – 12:50 AM

Trae Young @TheTraeYoung

First pair of my own I’ve ever given out.. felt amazing🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/Gx2HNexukB – 11:44 PM

Bogdan Bogdanovic @LeaderOfHorde

Respect the work ⚙️ pic.twitter.com/25ol5PR8wt – 11:31 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

“It feels like he has one every game, now.”

— Kevin Huerter on John Collins’ wild dunks – 10:33 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Trae Young (sporting some ice ❄️) said he’s hoping to be at least one World Series game to pull for the @Braves.

“It’s going to be close; both teams are good. I know we’re going to pull it out.” pic.twitter.com/pN4ukNQfgz – 10:25 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Trae Young said that he is hoping to be at a couple of World Series games. – 10:21 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

Shorthanded #Pistons drop to 0-3 after 122-104 loss in Atlanta: https://t.co/BacKTf2Fj2 pic.twitter.com/3UoD5nhwVo – 10:20 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Casey said he wanted Olynyk’s shooting in the starting lineup – 10:07 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Dwane Casey said he thought Killian Hayes did a good job playing with pace, pushing the basketball and shooting the ball with balance. – 10:06 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Dwane Casey on Killian Hayes: “He did a good job playing with pace and he was decisive, and that helped him in some of his shots. He was decisive and balanced.” – 10:06 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Dwane Casey on Killian Hayes: “I thought he did a good job playing with pace. Pushed the basketball. He was decisive.” – 10:06 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Trae Young’s shot chart for his 32 points. Made lots of floaters when DET dropped and gave him space in the lane. pic.twitter.com/6eZFftFSAr – 10:05 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Nate McMillan on John Collins’ impressive dunks: “I’m amazed, too.”

Joked that some of the passes he’s finished have been a little “who-are-you-throwing-that-to” and then “all the sudden John just comes out of nowhere and catches that lob.” – 10:03 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Josh Jackson said he noticed that Killian Hayes was hesitant to shoot during the first two games, and he talked to him about it. Likes what he saw from Hayes tonight. “When he gets open shots, he has to shoot them.” – 10:01 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Josh Jackson on Killian Hayes: “I was happy to see him step up and take those shots with confidence today.” – 10:01 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Josh Jackson on Killian: “That’s one thing I’ve been talking about with him, when he gets open shots he’s got to take them. I noticed he was hesitating.” Said he’s been on him about being aggressive. – 10:01 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Josh Jackson: “Trae is obviously a great scorer and passer, and Bogdanovic. From top to bottom, their roster is pretty solid and they have threats on the offensive end.” – 10:00 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Josh Jackson: “We’re getting good looks.” – 9:59 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Josh Jackson: “Hopefully we start knocking some shots down soon. That’s one thing we talk about, we’re taking the right ones.” – 9:59 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Josh Jackson on shots not falling: “Hopefully, we can start knocking some shots down soon…we’re getting the right open shots and we’re moving the ball.” – 9:59 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Josh Jackson on playing without Jerami Grant: “This season, he’s been averaging the same thing he did last year.” – 9:58 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Josh Jackson: “We knew they were a good team and very fast-paced…we came out and played hard. We wanted to compete and give ourselves a chance to win.” – 9:58 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Josh Jackson: “We knew they were a good team, very fast-paced. With us being down a few guys, we knew it would be a tough game. We came out and played hard.” – 9:58 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

John Collins alley-ooping on the city of Detroit to close out the W pic.twitter.com/fhr276Z8ON – 9:56 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Killian Hayes: :We tried to get the ball out of Trae’s hands, because he’s the main distributor for them.” – 9:55 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Killian Hayes: “The last two games were hard but I tried to keep my head up.” – 9:55 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Killian Hayes: “When they got on a run, you can’t stop it right away. They had a run and it was hard to come back from that.” – 9:55 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Killian Hayes said he didn’t make a point to take more shots tonight, it was just how the game flowed for him. “Some shots didn’t fall, but gotta keep working.” – 9:54 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Killian Hayes: “Just in the flow of the game, trying to get to my spots…you just have to keep working.” – 9:54 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Killian Hayes on team’s shooting: “We trust each other. Whoever I pass to, I trust they’ll make the shots.” – 9:54 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Killian Hayes on shots not falling: “We trust each other to make shots. If they’re not falling right now, they’re going to fall next game.” – 9:54 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Killian Hayes: “The last two games were hard but I tried to keep my head up.” – 9:53 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Killian Hayes on guarding Trae Young: “He’s a tough guy to guard … I have to do a better job of guarding him.” – 9:53 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

FINAL: Hawks 122, Pistons 104. Detroit drops to 0-3, next up is Philly.

Saddiq Bey: 21p, 7r

Kelly Olynyk: 21p, 6r and 4a

Josh Jackson: 18p, 6r and 4a

Isaiah Stewart: 13p, 7r and 5a

Killian Hayes: 12p and 3a – 9:46 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Hawks cruise past the Pistons, 122-104, and move to 2-1.

Trae Young: 32 points, 9 assists

John Collins: 22 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 2 monster dunks

Cam Reddish: 17 points, 3 steals – 9:45 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

FINAL: Hawks 122, Pistons 104.

Olynyk: 21 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists

Bey: 21 points, 7 rebounds

J. Jackson: 18 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists

Stewart: 13 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 blocks

Hayes: 12 points – 9:45 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

FINAL: #Hawks 122, #Pistons 104

Bey: 21 pts, 7 rebs

Olynyk: 21 pts, 6 rebs, 4 assts

J. Jackson: 18 pts, 6 rebs, 4 assts

Stewart: 13 pts, 7 rebs, 5 assts, 4 blks

Hayes: 12 pts, 3 assts – 9:44 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Hawks cruise to a 122-104 win over the Pistons. Hawks move to 2-1 on the season.

Trae Young: 32, 9 assists, 13/21 FG

John Collins: 22, 7 rebounds, 9/14 FG

Cam Reddish: 17, 5/14 FG

Bogdanovic/Huerter: 14 each

Up next: @ New Orleans this Wednesday – 9:44 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Before I got rudely interrupted by that Collins dunk, I wanted to tweet that Nate has gotten to play with some combos late that he has said that he wanted to see, including Dieng/Collins and Trae/Delon. – 9:41 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

good grief John Collins!! 😱 – 9:38 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

JOHN COLLINS CAUGHT ANOTHER BODY. GOODNIGHT KELLY OLYNYK – 9:38 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

The #Hawks are outchea doing hoodrat things.

Friends and family involved. – 9:38 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

John Collins … oh, my – 9:37 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Trae Young has 30 points and 9 assists. – 9:36 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

John Collins has reached the 4,000 point mark for his career in his 242nd career game (16.5 PPG). Collins is the Hawks all-time leader in career FG% (.567). – 9:32 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Detroit’s defense was good the first two games. It has not been good tonight. At all. A lot of open 3s for ATL. – 9:30 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Frank Jackson is moving well, looks springy, just hasn’t been able to get shots to fall. It’ll come. They’re the right shots. – 9:29 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

another game, another awesome dunk from John Collins

(this one off a nice assist by Cam Reddish!) – 9:27 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Hawks 103, #Pistons 81, 9:09 4Q

Yeah, #StartWriting – 9:25 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Collins with the one-handed lob dunk over Garza. Hawks up 22 with 9:09 to play – 9:25 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

END OF 3Q: Hawks 95, Pistons 79. It was a seven-point game not long ago.

Olynyk with 19 points

Saddiq Bey with 16 points

Isaiah Stewart: 11 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists

Bench has really struggled again. – 9:19 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

End of 3: Hawks 95, Pistons 79. Hawks closed the quarter with a 10-2 run

Olynyk: 19 points

Bey: 16 points, 6 boards

Hayes: 12 points

Stewart: 11 points, 5 boards, 4 assists, 2 blocks – 9:19 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

End 3Q: #Hawks 95, #Pistons 79 – 9:17 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons had the lead down to 7, but #Hawks are on a 13-2 run. – 9:17 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Three quick 3’s for the Hawks (Reddish, Williams, Dieng) and a floater by Young puts the Hawks up by 16.

Was a seven-point game for a minute there. – 9:15 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Quick 8-0 run by the Hawks gives them a 93-77 lead. Pistons need to slow the bleeding now, or the game will slip completely away – 9:15 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons are so consumed with Trae Young that when they try to trap, it leaves two guys open.

Difference in the game is #Hawks are hitting their shots. – 9:15 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Hawks 82, #Pistons 75, 3:47 3Q

Olynyk: 19 pts

Bey: 14 pts, 6 rebs

Hayes: 12 pts, 3 assts

Stewart/J. Jackson: 11 pts, 5 rebs each – 9:11 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Hawks only up 7 over the Pistons. I definitely thought they’d put them away in the third quarter but Detroit is hanging around. – 9:10 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Cory Joseph was face-guarding Trae Young on the #Hawks logo at midcout. – 9:09 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons are within 9 after that three-point play by Isaiah Stewart. – 9:08 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Isaiah Stewart has quietly been really good tonight. He’s defended well, of course, but has 11 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists. – 9:08 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

I don’t mind a single one of these shots by #Pistons Killian Hayes. He can go 0-for his next 10 shots. As long as they’re in rhythm, it’s an improvement. – 9:06 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Kevin Huerter has recorded his 200th career steal (203 games played). Huerter led the Hawks in steals last season with 82. – 9:05 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

A second 3-pointer from #Pistons Killian Hayes, who has 12 pts, 3 assts now. – 9:04 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Killian Hayes blocks a Trae Young driving shot?

I’m not trying to make too much of little things, but these are big steps from the way he’s been playing. – 8:58 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

Somebody activated #Pistons Killian Hayes in 2Q.

Maybe it was him … but this Killian is looking more aggressively for his shot. pic.twitter.com/7MeG2C3Uk5 – 8:56 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

HALF: #Hawks 62, #Pistons 54

Olynyk: 17 pts, 4 rebs, 3 assts

Hayes: 9 pts, 2 assts

Bey: 9 pts, 4 rebs, 2 assts

J. Jackson: 9 pts, 3 rebs – 8:39 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Halftime: Hawks 62, Pistons 54. Pace of play picked up a lot during the back half of that second quarter.

Olynyk: 17 points, 7-10 shooting

Hayes: 9 points

J. Jackson: 9 points

Bey: 9 points

Trae has 22 points and 5 assists for the Hawks – 8:39 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Hawks up 62-54 over the Pistons at halftime.

Trae Young: 22 points, 8/12 FG

Huerter/Bogdanovic: 9 points each

Team: 8 steals, 14 points off turnovers – 8:38 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Pretty darn ugly first half but the Hawks lead the Pistons, 62-54.

Trae Young: game-high 22 points, 5 assists – 8:38 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

HALFTIME: Hawks 62, Pistons 54

Olynyk: 17p, 4r and 3a

Bey/Jackson/Hayes: 9p each

Detroit is 5 for 14 from 3, which is a step up from first two games. – 8:38 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

Hello, #Pistons Killian Hayes – 8:36 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Live look-in at Kelly Olynyk pic.twitter.com/5R31pg8Ltk – 8:34 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons have been turning the ball over again, and #Hawks are getting huge baskets off them.

Turnovers have been killing them all season. – 8:34 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Saben Lee minutes incoming. – 8:32 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Olynyk has 15 of Detroit’s 44 points. – 8:32 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

15 points for Olynyk with time left before halftime. Having his best game of the season by far – 8:31 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

It took quite a while last season for Trae Young to find his touch on his floater. So far through two and a half games, that touch has been smooth. He’s already hit several of them tonight against the Pistons. – 8:28 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Hawks 51, #Pistons 38, 3:44 2Q – 8:28 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Hawks push the lead back out to 13. Detroit missed some good looks in last two minutes. – 8:28 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Olynyk-to-Stewart lob counter: 1 – 8:26 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Kelly Olynyk has a game-high 11 points. Just cut Detroit’s deficit to six. – 8:25 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Killian Hayes gets a 3 to fall. – 8:25 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Saddiq’s only 2-13 from 3 to start the season. Big part of Detroit’s early offensive woes is that their shooters have been cold – 8:21 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Hawks 36, #Pistons 29, 6:54 2Q

DET is 9-of-30 from the field but 4-of-10 from 3 – 8:21 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Trae Young has hit the 501st triple of his career and is now in sole possession of sixth place in Hawks franchise history. – 8:19 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Saddiq Bey gets a 3 to fall. – 8:19 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Basketball is being played in Atlanta. – 8:17 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Travis Schlenk more or less confirmed that Lou Williams is the 11th man, saying that he got his first opportunity tonight because of De’Andre Hunter’s absence.

It’s a deep roster. – 8:16 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons are shooting 24% FG and 37.5% 3FG … it’s a whole struggle. – 8:14 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

End of 1: Hawks 28, Pistons 18. Cam Reddish banked in a deep 3 at the buzzer to increase Atlanta’s lead to double digits.

Olynyk: 9 points

J. Jackson: 7 points

Pistons are 6-22 (27%) from the floor, and Diallo is the only other player on the roster with a made basket. – 8:10 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Reddish with a 3 off the glass, just after Lou Will hit a jumper because Atlanta got multiple offensive rebounds.

Pistons go into 2Q down 10 when it easily could be five points or less.

Olynyk and Josh Jackson have 16 of Detroit’s 18 points. – 8:09 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Can Reddish banks in a shot before the buzzer and the Hawks lead the Pistons, 28-18, after the first quarter. – 8:09 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Hawks in the first quarter:

8 turnovers

8-22 FG

3-13 from 3

And they lead by 10 because, Detroit – 8:09 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

End 1Q: #Hawks 28, #Pistons 18

Olynyk: 9 pts

J. Jackson: 7 pts

Also, this is an ugly game. – 8:09 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Hamidou Diallo got up on that dunk after the steal. – 8:07 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

The Hawks have air-balled on three straight possessions. – 8:04 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Hawks lead the Pistons 19-16 with 2:55 to play in the first. Olynyk (9 points, 3-5 shooting) and Josh Jackson (7 points, 2-2) lead the team. Everyone else is shooting a combined 0-for-10 – 8:03 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Gorgui Dieng has tape on his right/shooting hand. He exited a preseason game with an injury to the same hand. – 8:00 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Hawks 19, Pistons 16 with 2:55 left in the 1Q. Detroit is shooting 43% percent from 3. Just one turnover. – 8:00 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

Some early Luka Garza minutes, at 3:45 1Q. – 8:00 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Early Luka Garza minutes, he’s the first big off of the bench – 7:59 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Not surprising given who started, but EARLY Luka Garza minutes – 7:58 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Huerter elbowed Killian in the face on that drive. Hayes ends up getting whistled. – 7:55 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Billy Donovan goes back to Troy Brown Jr. after playing Ayo Dosunmu in his rotational role in second half vs. Pistons. – 7:53 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Olynyk has found his 3-ball. Bey still has not. – 7:52 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Olynyk was 0-6 from 3 entering tonight. He’s 2-2 from 3 so far tonight – 7:50 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

I want the Pistons to be good again purely for the sake of their uniforms. Those clean blue and reds just give games such a classic vibe. – 7:49 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Hawks 13, #Pistons 5, 8:38 1Q

Olynyk: 5 pts – 7:49 PM

Matt Dery @DerySpeaks

Watching the @Detroit Pistons game and Cade Cunningham is in a commercial with @Haberdasherydog. This is epic! – 7:48 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Here’s your stat of the night (stunned me): The Hawks’ all-time leader in 3PFGM? … You guessed it: Mookie Blaylock. – 7:31 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

CORRECTION: #Pistons starters tonight at #Hawks are Hayes, Josh Jackson, Bey, Olynyk and Stewart.

Got my Jacksons mixed up. – 7:22 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Hawks will start Trae Young, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Kevin Huerter (in place of De’Andre Hunter), John Collins and Clint Capela tonight.

Pistons are without Jerami Grant. – 7:14 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Pistons starters: Killian, Saddiq, JJ, Olynyk and Stewart – 7:13 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Hawks starters tonight:

Trae Young

Bogdan Bogdanovic

Kevin Huerter

John Collins

Clint Capela – 7:10 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

We’ll see who gets the starting nod with Jerami Grant out tonight. Big scoring void to fill, prime opportunity for Saddiq Bey and others to step up – 7:08 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Jerami Grant is out tonight – 7:05 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Jerami Grant (elbow infection) will not play tonight at #Hawks. – 7:03 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Jerami Grant (left elbow infection) is officially out tonight – 6:55 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Jerami Grant is listed as OUT vs. ATL. – 6:45 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

Full #Pistons Dwane Casey on team’s struggles with young point guards this season, including no worries on Killian Hayes. pic.twitter.com/UO9YFzBtto – 6:33 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Dwane Casey says if Killian Hayes had assists on his passes that ended up being missed shots, the view would be different. – 6:13 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Dwane Casey: “You can’t wave a magic wand at any of our point guards and say, ‘He should be doing this or he should be doing that.’ …

Our job is to keep supporting him.” – 6:12 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Casey on Killian Hayes: “I’m not shocked, surprised or discouraged by our point guard play.” Says he knew there would be growing pains and they’ll continue to teach and be patient. – 6:12 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Dwane Casey on point guards: “I’m not shocked, surprised or discouraged about our PG play. We knew it was going to be a growth area.” – 6:11 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Dwane Casey on Nate McMillan: “He has see change and he’s done a great job of adapting.” – 6:09 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Dwane Casey on injuries: “It is what it is; nobody is going to feel sorry for us. That’s why you have a 15-man roster … where we are in our growth process, it’s a great opportunity to step up.” – 6:06 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Dwane Casey said Jerami Grant will go through warmups and test how he feels tonight. He was listed as questionable with a left elbow infection – 6:06 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Jerami Grant (left elbow infection) is still a game-time decision tonight against the Hawks, per Dwane Casey. – 6:06 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Dwane Casey on Jerami Grant injury: “Still questionable … he’ll go through warm-ups.” – 6:06 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Danilo Gallinari is out for tonight, Nate McMillan says. – 5:46 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Danilo Gallinari is out for tonight’s game. – 5:46 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

De’Andre Hunter is OUT for tonight with a non-COVID illness, Hawks say. – 5:10 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Hawks say De’Andre Hunter is out (non-COVID illness) – 5:10 PM

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

GAME THEORY PODCAST: @Tony Jones is here!

We run through the NBA’s first week through the eyes of its title contenders. We end up hitting on a ton of teams, but focus a lot on BKN, LAL, MIL, PHI, ATL, PHX, DEN, UTA, DAL, LAC

SUBSCRIBE: itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/gam… – 4:19 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Kyle Tucker joked he could play third base in Atlanta when Alex Bregman sat down at the podium – 4:06 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Jerami Grant (left elbow infection) is questionable tonight against Atlanta – 3:02 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

Training camp roster for @MotorCityCruise includes a few players from #Pistons training camp: Derrick Walton Jr, Deividas Sirvydis, Jaren Cunningham and Cassius Stanley. Detroit native Brandan Kearney also gets a look. pic.twitter.com/czAd04QlJx – 2:06 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Hawks owner says Atlanta should be top free agent destination nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/25/haw… – 1:53 PM