Game stream: Chicago Bulls vs. Toronto Raptors

The Chicago Bulls (4-0) play against the Toronto Raptors (3-3) at Scotiabank Arena

Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Monday October 25, 2021

Chicago Bulls 111, Toronto Raptors 108 (Final)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher

Anthony Puccio @APOOCH

Remaining undefeated teams:

1. Bulls (4-0) – 1st time they started 4-0 since 1996-97.

2. Warriors (3-0) – 1st time they started 3-0 since 2015-16.

3. Jazz (2-0) – 1st time they started 2-0 since 2008-09. pic.twitter.com/y16ZUauFBx – 12:30 AM

Josh Martin @LonzoWire

Here are the individual player grades as the Chicago Bulls remain undefeated against Toronto Raptors.

Nick DePaula @NickDePaula

Sneaker free agent OG Anunoby in New Balances tonight 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/6sXLlPgpXx – 12:05 AM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Jonas Valanciunas, after being asked about the centers he’s already faced (Embiid, Vucevic, Towns twice): “I’m always looking for the matchups, (against) the big guys. I’m enjoying playing hard. That’s my game. That’s my style. I’m never going to back down from the big matchup.” – 11:40 PM

Chad Ford @chadfordinsider

Top Rookies on Monday

Chris Duarte, 18 pts, 5 reb, 1 ast

Jalen Suggs, 15 pts, 4 reb, 2 ast, 1 stl, 4-8 from 3

Franz Wagner, 15 pts, 2 reb, 4 ast, 1 stl, 1 blk

Scottie Barnes, 13 pts, 4 reb, 1 stl, 1 blk, 6-8 from field

Evan Mobley, 10 pts, 8 reb, 2 ast, 1 blk – 11:18 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

DeMar DeRozan has done what he did Monday in Toronto many times before. On the same court to boot.

But to author stabilizing, 4th-quarter heroics for his new team is a big reason the Bulls are the East’s only unbeaten team.

For ⁦@NBCSChicago⁩: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 11:15 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

The Bulls are 4-0 for the first time since 1996. I’m enjoying this heart stopper but already amped for Thursday. @Chicago Bulls @New York Knicks @UnitedCenter 6:45 on @670TheScore and @Chicago Bulls radio network. – 11:11 PM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

This was the No. 1 movie at the box office the last time the Bulls started 4-0. pic.twitter.com/HFOcRQLPTj – 11:06 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Bulls are now 4-0 thanks to their new late-game closer … DeMar DeRozan!

Read it:

chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2021/10/… – 11:05 PM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

The last time the Bulls started 4-0…

– Lonzo Ball wasn’t born yet

– Titanic wasn’t released yet

– Space Jam wasn’t released yet

– Macarena was No. 1 song on Billboard

– The Flu Game hadn’t happened yet

– Tom Brady was a freshman at Michigan – 11:05 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Many thanks to @Eric Smith .. great job on @Chicago Bulls @Toronto Raptors Bill Wennington returns Thursday @UnitedCenter for @New York Knicks on @JoakimNoah night. I can’t wait to see Jo back in Chicago. He is loved by all. – 10:57 PM

Eric Smith @Eric__Smith

They fought to the finish…

But faltered too much w/ the TOs…

We break down the #Raptors loss to the #Bulls in the latest #SmithAndJones Vlog.

#NBA75 #rtz #wethenorth

@FAN590 @FAN590 @Paul Jones pic.twitter.com/rD70Pwt1EW – 10:53 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Many thanks to @Chicago Bulls @raptors media relations staff. Excellent job. Respect ! – 10:53 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Malachi Flynn is getting some extra work in after the game, taking jumpers on an empty SBA court. Through 4 games, the sophomore guard has only played 3 (non-rotation) minutes. – 10:39 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

“I don’t know … I don’t flop?” — DeMar DeRozan on why he’s still successful getting to free throw line even after rule changes. – 10:30 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

DeMar DeRozan, with a laugh, after being asked why his free throw attempts haven’t dipped with new rule changes: “I don’t know. I don’t flop.” – 10:29 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

The Chicago Bulls…4-0. New additions working out. The East is gonna be fun. For real this time – 10:29 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

“It was part of the reason they brought me here, my experience in those moments,” – DeMar DeRozan on his fourth quarter close out for Bulls vs. Raptors. – 10:28 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

DeMar DeRozan on big hoops late: “I live for those moments.” – 10:27 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

DeMar DeRozan on Bulls being only unbeaten team in East: “It don’t mean nothing. We got a lot to clean up, a lot to learn.” – 10:26 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

DeMar DeRozan on Bulls being last unbeaten team in the East: “It don’t mean nothing. Got a long way to go. Got a lot more to clean up, learn.” – 10:26 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

What a ballgame ! @Chicago Bulls – 10:24 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

“He’s got to turn the corner to score,” Nick Nurse reiterating the need for Scottie Barnes to attack the rim; says it will open up the rest of his game. – 10:14 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

The Bulls are the only unbeaten team in the Eastern Conference. – 10:10 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

believe we got our early return balloting results in re: who will have the first right of refusal closing for the Bulls in a tight game.

DeRozan, just nails down the stretch tonight. pic.twitter.com/x1uR7Xmjm5 – 10:08 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Billy Donovan on Bulls’ fourth-quarter turnovers (they had 7): “With the ball-handling and the skill that we have, we have to be better in those situations.”

Said Raptors were the aggressors, had them on their heels – 10:07 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

DeMar DeRozan tonight:

✅ 26 PTS

✅ 4 REB

✅ 6 AST

✅ 10-10 FT

The @Chicago Bulls have started 4-0 for just the fourth time in franchise history and the first time since the 1996-97 season. – 10:04 PM

Nick DePaula @NickDePaula

Sneaker free agent Zach LaVine arrives in New Balances and hoops in Nike Kobe 5s. pic.twitter.com/cW6eKdPMQF – 10:01 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Bulls win a thriller. 111-108. 4-0. DeRozan with 26-4-6. LaVine: 22pts. VanVleet with a career high 17 assists misses a contested right wing 3 at the buzzer. Up next: Home with NY. Thursday 6:45 @670TheScore and @Chicago Bulls radio network. – 10:00 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

The Bulls are 4-0 for the first time since 1996. pic.twitter.com/ybnaINPHwb – 10:00 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Zach LaVine finally won four games in a row in the NBA. Congrats to him. – 9:59 PM

Brad Botkin @bradbotkincbs

Incredible. Bulls let FVV dance on Vucevic on an island for a clean 3 rather than foul. Got away with. Good for entertainment. Not smart. 4-0 nonetheless – 9:58 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

With tonight’s win, Zach LaVine now has his first four game winning streak of his NBA career.

More importantly, the Bulls are off to an NBA-best 4-0 start to this season. – 9:58 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

VanVleet is just long with a would-be game-tying 3 — why didn’t the Bulls foul? ‘Topes lose. 111-108. They got closer than they had any right getting. DeRozan with 26, Anunoby 22-8-5, VanVleet 15 and 17. – 9:57 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Final: Bulls 111, Raptors 108

Awesome performance by DeMar DeRozan, who finished with 26 pts against former team. Put Bulls on his back down stretch, scoring 11 in fourth quarter

Bulls *narrowly* survive biggest test of season so far, and are 4-0 for first time since 1996-97 – 9:57 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

Final: Bulls 111, Raptors 108.

DeMar DeRozan: 26/4/6

Zach LaVine: 22/4/5

Nikola Vučević: 17/8/2

The Bulls shot 20-for-21 from the foul line and finished with 11 steals

It was sloppy in the end, but the Bulls are now 4-0. – 9:57 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Bulls 111, Raptors 108

Bulls open season 4-0 for first time since 1996-97

This is first time Zach LaVine has won four straight NBA games

DeMar DeRozan hit three huge hoops late to avoid epic collapse – 9:57 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Vooch was questionable to play with illness, and his game has looked sick tonight. – 9:56 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Raptors challenged, which I guess was wise, but it gave Chicago a timeout they didn’t have and cost the Raptors their last one – 9:56 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

The Very Depressing Tampa Raptors have become The Very Annoying Toronto Raptors – 9:56 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Ball hit the end line. Bulls ball! – 9:55 PM

Brad Botkin @bradbotkincbs

Live ball timeouts are so dumb. How can traps or presses or anything ever work. Get in trouble, just call timeout, or have your coach call it for you, as Donovan just did for LaVine who walked into an obvious trap. Imagine being able to cal TO on a blitz you didn’t pick up – 9:53 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Bulls are 20-20 from the FT line – 9:49 PM

Stephen Noh @StephNoh

This is basically the Bulls’ worst nightmare defensively. Vucevic guarding in space, LaVine and DeRozan on the weak side providing zero help. pic.twitter.com/9zWpZW0RsM – 9:48 PM

Chris Herring @Herring_NBA

Did I just hear that the Bulls are about to start 4-0 for the first time in a quarter-century? – 9:47 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Hard to trust any Bull not named DeMar DeRozan with the ball right now. This could be a wild finish – 9:46 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN TORONTO – 9:45 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

We’ve got a finish coming

Raptors down 4 with the ball and 50.2 seconds left – 9:45 PM

Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman

Not sure why Alex Caruso is going 1 on 4 down the stretch here – 9:44 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

How about that? DeMar DeRozan silencing the crowd inside Scotiabank Arena. DeRozan has 22 points and looks ready to take over this thing down the stretch. – 9:39 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Vintage @DeMar DeRozan two straight mid range jumpers ( 22pts)-Bulls 103 Toronto 95. 3:20 left – 9:39 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

DeMar DeRozan hitting clutch, late shots in Toronto.

Looks familiar. – 9:38 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Bucks continue to own the matchup, now 10 of 12 and five in a row over the Pacers.

Giannis had 30-10-9, Middleton scored 27 in a 119-109 win. Goga Bitadze (7p, 9r) was effective and played the entire 4th. Brogdon scored 25.

Pacers now 1-3 with the Raptors, Nets up next. – 9:34 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

With 5:09 left to play in Toronto, the Bulls lead the Raptors 97-93.

Toronto is on a 13-2 run. Chicago is five minutes away from possibly improving to 4-0. – 9:33 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

With 9:06 left in the 3rd..the Bulls led by 20—now it’s a 4 point lead with 5:09 left. @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls radio network. – 9:33 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Raptors plus-20 rebounding edge and beating Bulls to loose balls as well. – 9:33 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Raptors on a 13-2 run. Bulls, who led by 20 in the third, ahead 97-93 with 5:09 to play. Catch the finish on @NBCSChicago – 9:33 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

#Bulls‘ 20-point lead in Toronto is down to 4 with 5 minutes left. – 9:32 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Well, the Raptors are down by 4, and apparently you can get back into a game entirely with defence. – 9:32 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Ball, then Caruso, then Pwill, great defense! – 9:31 PM

Tas Melas @TasMelas

The shot clock at the Raptors’ offensive end is feeling very violated tonight. – 9:28 PM

Stephen Noh @StephNoh

We are seeing some great defensive plays from a bunch of different Bulls tonight. Lonzo Ball locking up OG Anunoby. pic.twitter.com/O5TANWQffF – 9:28 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Lonzo freakin Ball!! – 9:24 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Career single game high 15 assists for Fred, Raptors PR tells us.

Career single game high of 7 turnovers for Fred, a quick check of his stats show us – 9:22 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

DeMar talks his love for Toronto, plus how are Derrick Jones Jr. and Tony Bradley handling being DNPs and not in the rotation?

Read it:

chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2021/10/… – 9:20 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Bulls 92, Raptors 80 after 3

VanVleet’s got 14 assists but 6 turnovers.

Somewhat slow, sloppy game so far and after tonight, the Raptors will only have 78 regular season games left to figure it out and play better.

Oh, and get SIakam and Yuta back – 9:16 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

92-80 Bulls after 3. The Raptors are not going to win many games they turn the ball over 10 more times than their opponent. In fact, they might win 0 games like that! – 9:15 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

After three: Bulls 92, Raptors 80. – 9:15 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Troy Brown Jr. into double figures. Strong response after watching Ayo Dosunmu get his minutes in second half of last game. – 9:10 PM

Stephen Noh @StephNoh

Don’t pick your dribble up against Lonzo Ball. He looks like Peanut Tillman trying to punch out a fumble. pic.twitter.com/PE2JMIPeQv – 9:10 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Raptors bench right now… pic.twitter.com/jR7f7c1dlY – 9:05 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Lonzo Ball is a helluva defender. Just made Barnes’ life miserable on that possession. – 9:03 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

If you’re listening @670TheScore and @Chicago Bulls radio network. Tweet and we will give you a plug on the air – 9:01 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Bulls are on fire. 12-2 run in the 3rd..Lonzo with 5-3s. Vucevic: 14-7. LaVine: 11-3-4, Toronto 13 turnovers= 18 Bulls points. – 8:53 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Every time the Bulls get out into an open court fastbreak it feels like the defender’s life is in jeopardy. – 8:53 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

Bulls 73, Raptors 53 with 9:01 left to play in the third quarter in Toronto.

Chicago looks good again in this one. Scrambling defensively (8 steals). Sharing it offensively (18 assists). Valuing the basketball (three turnovers). Shaping up to be another good win if this holds. – 8:53 PM

Stephen Noh @StephNoh

Patrick Williams coming over to help and getting it at the rim 👀 pic.twitter.com/BilPwpvlZh – 8:53 PM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

The Bulls haven’t started 4-0 since 1996-97. – 8:51 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Bulls open third quarter on a 12-2 run and lead 73-53 – 8:51 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Bulls double 10-point halftime lead in first 3 minutes of 2nd half. Up 20 now. – 8:50 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Bulls by 20 and it’s almost time to start typing – 8:50 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Bulls up 20-early 3rd – 8:50 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Always a pleasure—this Bulls team loves to push the ball…unselfish…defense -superb. Up 61-51. Bulls fans..thoughts? – 8:44 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Bulls have 14 assists to just 3 turnovers.

They’ve also scored 13 points off Raptors’ turnovers.

Both of these stats are early-season trends. – 8:44 PM

Stephen Noh @StephNoh

Bulls offense was finally starting to cook in that first half. 127.1 offensive rating per @Ben Falk, that’s in the 92nd percentile.

Saw the Bulls taking advantage of Lonzo Ball and DeMar DeRozan’s plus passing ability, hitting a lot of cutters. pic.twitter.com/VFVjfeGrHf – 8:40 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Best the Raptors’ offence has looked so far this season (granted, low bar). The problem: turnovers (10), missed opportunities under the rim and in transition, and a step slow on closeouts. Bulls lead 61-51 at the break. Trio of DeMar/Lonzo/Vuc with 35 points. Trent with 12. – 8:38 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Maybe the key numbers for #Bulls in 1stH: 14 assists, 3 turnovers. Lonzo going 4-for-6 from 3 doesn’t hurt either. Bulls lead Raptors 61-51 at half – 8:34 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Bulls 61-51 at half. Bulls have scored 13 points off 10 Raps turnovers. Bulls 14 assists 3 turnovers.

@DeMar DeRozan with a terrific half of 11-3-5. Ball with 4-3s ( 12pts 3 assists-2 steals. Vouch with 12pts and 5 reb. – 8:33 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Solid first half for the Bulls. DeRozan doing bad things to his old team. Zach LaVine playing the role of max decoy again. He’ll turn it on when he feels it’s foot on the throat time. – 8:32 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Bulls began play 30th in 3PA/g (25.7), 25th in 3PM (10.7), but 3rd in 3P% (41.6)

Asked Billy Donovan about this pregame; said he’d like to get more 3s up, but doesn’t want to compromise shot quality

At halftime, Bulls are 7-16 from 3. Lot of good looks. Lonzo leading way at 4-6 – 8:32 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Bulls 61, Raptors 51 at half

Ball 12 points, 4 3-pointers

Vucevic 12 points, 5 rebounds

DeRozan 11 points, 5 assists – 8:32 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

Halftime: Bulls 61, Raptors 51. – 8:31 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Haven’t seen enough of Toronto to know if this is a thing but FVV having a tough time getting to his spots tonight. – 8:31 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Rather horrid last couple of minutes for the Raptors, they’re down 10 at the half

DeRozan’s got 12, Trent has 12

Chicago guards hard, really hard – 8:31 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Bulls put up a 37-point quarter, and they lead 61-51 after the first half. – 8:31 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Man, Chicago comes in with that second group and just guards the shit out of people. – 8:28 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

18 assists on 20 buckets for the Raptors. OG with 5 of those, Fred with 8. – 8:27 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

Lonzo Ball is 4-of-6 on 3-pointers in the first half tonight at Toronto. – 8:27 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Lonzo Ball has 4 3-pointers already. – 8:27 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Bulls by 7, Raptors kicking the ball all over the place (9 turnovers) and are playing too slow – 8:23 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Barnes with no VanVleet or Dragic. – 8:19 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

LaVine cracks scoring column at 5:21 of 2nd. Slow starts have been the norm lately for him.

Fred VanVleet has yet to score for Raptors. – 8:19 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Bulls by 4, seven minutes to the half, Raptors keep missing shots in the restricted area, which is a troubling habit – 8:14 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

So when I call for PWill to be more aggressive weeks ago, I’m an ass-hat. Now that everyone is … it’s OK. Just so I know the rules. – 8:14 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

That’s second time Dragic has failed to capitalize on a tailor-made transition opportunity with numbers. Remember those plays if the game is close in final minutes. – 8:11 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Scottie Barnes for Patrick Williams? – 8:06 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

DeMar DeRozan, back in Toronto, leads Bulls in scoring after first quarter. 11 points and is 2-3 from 3-point range – 8:06 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Scottie Barnes is nice. – 8:06 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

This may be a hot take but I think we’re seeing that the Nets are better than the Raptors and Pacers. – 8:01 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Raptors up 1 at second timeout; game is not unfolding at what you would consider a breakneck pace – 7:58 PM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

A Charles Oakley Raptors jersey. Wow. Just wow. pic.twitter.com/pfMmkLBXor – 7:57 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Zach LaVine gets stagger duty with that second unit so far. – 7:54 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Billy Donovan goes back to Troy Brown Jr. after playing Ayo Dosunmu in his rotational role in second half vs. Pistons. – 7:53 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

DeMar DeRozan. 3-point play. 👇🏾

https://t.co/soWeHW14id pic.twitter.com/W765wzvtYy – 7:51 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Biting on the first DeMar DeRozan pump fake is an NBA rite of passage. The challenge for Scottie Barnes biting on only that one. – 7:50 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Bulls fans…We are underway—-Trent with 7–Bulls down 9-6. 8:03 left 1st – 7:46 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

DeMar shooting approximately 100% from 3 against the Raptors is the best running joke in the NBA. – 7:43 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Nice big cheer for DeMar DeRozan at Scotiabank Arena. As it should be. – 7:37 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Many fans stand to cheer introduction of DeMar DeRozan – 7:36 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

The layup line suggests the Bulls have many good dunkers. – 7:31 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Vooch’s flu game on it’s way? Big man is in! – 7:25 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Bulls listing Vucevic as a starter, along with Ball, LaVine, DeRozan and Patrick Williams, one of two fourth-overall picks from Florida State starting tonight. – 7:08 PM

Payal Doshi @PayalDoshiTV

DeMar DeRozan is still the Raptors all-time points leader with 13,296.

How many points will he score against his former squad tonight? – 7:07 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

TONIGHT’S STARTERS:

Team : CHI (Visitor)

Ball, Lonzo

DeRozan, DeMar

LaVine, Zach

Vucevic, Nikola

Williams, Patrick

Team : TOR (Home)

Achiuwa, Precious

Anunoby, OG

Barnes, Scottie

Trent Jr., Gary

VanVleet, Fred – 7:06 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Vooch listed as starter. pic.twitter.com/HzSu3oGBXl – 7:04 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Nikola Vucevic starting at center for Bulls, team says. He’s in – 7:04 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Raptors Voice ⁦@Eric Smith⁩ joins me tonight on ⁦@Chicago Bulls⁩ radio ⁦@670TheScore⁩ 6:15 CT pre pic.twitter.com/872R3yXnbG – 7:03 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Oh yeah, there’s a Raptors game tonight, they’ll start VanVleet, Trent, Barnes, Anunoby, Achiuwa

And an old friend — and I mean old — is back in town

thestar.com/sports/raptors… – 7:02 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Billy Donovan says Nikola Vucevic is a gametime decision. Been sick, didn’t go through shootaround, going to see how pregame warmups go. He’s been questionable all day – 6:01 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Billy Donovan calls Vucevic (illness) a game-time decision – 6:01 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Donovan said Vucevic (illness) is a game-time decision tonight vs Toronto. Did not participate in shootaround. #Bulls – 6:01 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Game-time decision on Vooch. Illness. – 6:01 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Nikola Vucevic didn’t participate in shootaround and is gametime decision, per Donovan. – 6:01 PM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

Vuc is a game-time decision for the Bulls – 6:01 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Starters vs. Bulls: Trent Jr.; FVV; Achiuwa; Barnes and Anunoby. – 5:54 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

“You shouldn’t have to shoot your way into a good night,” Nurse says he wants Chris Boucher to use other parts of his game to make an impact if shot’s not falling. – 5:53 PM

Eric Smith @Eric__Smith

Starting for Toronto tonight vs Chicago: FVV, Gary Trent Jr., Scottie Barnes, OG, Precious. – 5:50 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Same Raptors starters vs Chicago tonight. VanVleet, Trent, Barnes, Anunoby, Achiuwa. – 5:50 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Same starters for Raptors. Trent at the 2. – 5:50 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Bulls- Raptors. 6:15 pre @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls radio network. pic.twitter.com/g41xJtvWnW – 4:43 PM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

new Open Floor with @Chris Herring:

—disappointing teams (nets, lakers, and celtics)

—pleasant surprises (bulls, hornets, and wizards)

—the season’s most enjoyable positionless lineups

—more!

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

For a long while, Raptors fans yearned for more decisive, single-minded ownership. Now, MLSE’s convoluted ownership structure unintentionally has kept the ship pointing straight.

@TheAthletic, on Masai Ujiri and the Rogers mess.

theathletic.com/2912124/2021/1… – 3:46 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Washington Wizards point guard Spencer Dinwiddie received votes for Eastern Conference Player of the Week, alongside Seth Curry (PHI), Kevin Durant (BKN), Tyler Herro (MIA), Zach LaVine (CHI), Evan Mobley (CLE) and Julius Randle (NYK). – 3:34 PM

DeMar DeRozan @DeMar_DeRozan

Est. 2019 #Comp10

🛒 https://t.co/sgdjajPbTP pic.twitter.com/gvqAvjQLCa – 3:07 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

I’ll be answering Raptors questions on Wednesday at noon at this link (put the questions there, not here): theathletic.com/2912232/2021/1… – 3:03 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Filling in for @34billy42 tonight is multi media star @Eric Smith who calls Toronto Raptors play by play along with serving as a reporter and analyst. We worked together 24 seasons ago. Back then, I had hair like a Chia Pet Yoda planter 😂😂😂😂 6:15 tonight. @670TheScore – 2:19 PM

Tas Melas @TasMelas

Our first NBA Weekend Winners & Losers pod of the season, feat. the Hornets, Blazers, Bulls, Ja Morant, Pelicans, James Harden + more!

Who'd we miss?

Who’d we miss?

