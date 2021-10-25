Game stream: Chicago Bulls vs. Toronto Raptors
The Chicago Bulls (4-0) play against the Toronto Raptors (3-3) at Scotiabank Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Monday October 25, 2021
Chicago Bulls 111, Toronto Raptors 108 (Final)
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Remaining undefeated teams:
1. Bulls (4-0) – 1st time they started 4-0 since 1996-97.
2. Warriors (3-0) – 1st time they started 3-0 since 2015-16.
3. Jazz (2-0) – 1st time they started 2-0 since 2008-09. pic.twitter.com/y16ZUauFBx – 12:30 AM
Here are the individual player grades as the Chicago Bulls remain undefeated against Toronto Raptors. lonzowire.usatoday.com/lists/chicago-… – 12:16 AM
Sneaker free agent OG Anunoby in New Balances tonight 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/6sXLlPgpXx – 12:05 AM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Jonas Valanciunas, after being asked about the centers he’s already faced (Embiid, Vucevic, Towns twice): “I’m always looking for the matchups, (against) the big guys. I’m enjoying playing hard. That’s my game. That’s my style. I’m never going to back down from the big matchup.” – 11:40 PM
Top Rookies on Monday
Chris Duarte, 18 pts, 5 reb, 1 ast
Jalen Suggs, 15 pts, 4 reb, 2 ast, 1 stl, 4-8 from 3
Franz Wagner, 15 pts, 2 reb, 4 ast, 1 stl, 1 blk
Scottie Barnes, 13 pts, 4 reb, 1 stl, 1 blk, 6-8 from field
Evan Mobley, 10 pts, 8 reb, 2 ast, 1 blk – 11:18 PM
DeMar DeRozan has done what he did Monday in Toronto many times before. On the same court to boot.
But to author stabilizing, 4th-quarter heroics for his new team is a big reason the Bulls are the East’s only unbeaten team.
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 11:15 PM
The Bulls are 4-0 for the first time since 1996. I’m enjoying this heart stopper but already amped for Thursday. @Chicago Bulls @New York Knicks @UnitedCenter 6:45 on @670TheScore and @Chicago Bulls radio network. – 11:11 PM
This was the No. 1 movie at the box office the last time the Bulls started 4-0. pic.twitter.com/HFOcRQLPTj – 11:06 PM
Bulls are now 4-0 thanks to their new late-game closer … DeMar DeRozan!
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2021/10/… – 11:05 PM
The last time the Bulls started 4-0…
– Lonzo Ball wasn’t born yet
– Titanic wasn’t released yet
– Space Jam wasn’t released yet
– Macarena was No. 1 song on Billboard
– The Flu Game hadn’t happened yet
– Tom Brady was a freshman at Michigan – 11:05 PM
Many thanks to @Eric Smith .. great job on @Chicago Bulls @Toronto Raptors Bill Wennington returns Thursday @UnitedCenter for @New York Knicks on @JoakimNoah night. I can’t wait to see Jo back in Chicago. He is loved by all. – 10:57 PM
They fought to the finish…
But faltered too much w/ the TOs…
We break down the #Raptors loss to the #Bulls in the latest #SmithAndJones Vlog.
#NBA75 #rtz #wethenorth
@FAN590 @FAN590 @Paul Jones pic.twitter.com/rD70Pwt1EW – 10:53 PM
Many thanks to @Chicago Bulls @raptors media relations staff. Excellent job. Respect ! – 10:53 PM
Malachi Flynn is getting some extra work in after the game, taking jumpers on an empty SBA court. Through 4 games, the sophomore guard has only played 3 (non-rotation) minutes. – 10:39 PM
“I don’t know … I don’t flop?” — DeMar DeRozan on why he’s still successful getting to free throw line even after rule changes. – 10:30 PM
DeMar DeRozan, with a laugh, after being asked why his free throw attempts haven’t dipped with new rule changes: “I don’t know. I don’t flop.” – 10:29 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
The Chicago Bulls…4-0. New additions working out. The East is gonna be fun. For real this time – 10:29 PM
“It was part of the reason they brought me here, my experience in those moments,” – DeMar DeRozan on his fourth quarter close out for Bulls vs. Raptors. – 10:28 PM
DeMar DeRozan on big hoops late: “I live for those moments.” – 10:27 PM
DeMar DeRozan on Bulls being only unbeaten team in East: “It don’t mean nothing. We got a lot to clean up, a lot to learn.” – 10:26 PM
DeMar DeRozan on Bulls being last unbeaten team in the East: “It don’t mean nothing. Got a long way to go. Got a lot more to clean up, learn.” – 10:26 PM
What a ballgame ! @Chicago Bulls – 10:24 PM
“He’s got to turn the corner to score,” Nick Nurse reiterating the need for Scottie Barnes to attack the rim; says it will open up the rest of his game. – 10:14 PM
The Bulls are the only unbeaten team in the Eastern Conference. – 10:10 PM
believe we got our early return balloting results in re: who will have the first right of refusal closing for the Bulls in a tight game.
DeRozan, just nails down the stretch tonight. pic.twitter.com/x1uR7Xmjm5 – 10:08 PM
Billy Donovan on Bulls’ fourth-quarter turnovers (they had 7): “With the ball-handling and the skill that we have, we have to be better in those situations.”
Said Raptors were the aggressors, had them on their heels – 10:07 PM
DeMar DeRozan tonight:
✅ 26 PTS
✅ 4 REB
✅ 6 AST
✅ 10-10 FT
The @Chicago Bulls have started 4-0 for just the fourth time in franchise history and the first time since the 1996-97 season. – 10:04 PM
Sneaker free agent Zach LaVine arrives in New Balances and hoops in Nike Kobe 5s. pic.twitter.com/cW6eKdPMQF – 10:01 PM
Bulls win a thriller. 111-108. 4-0. DeRozan with 26-4-6. LaVine: 22pts. VanVleet with a career high 17 assists misses a contested right wing 3 at the buzzer. Up next: Home with NY. Thursday 6:45 @670TheScore and @Chicago Bulls radio network. – 10:00 PM
The Bulls are 4-0 for the first time since 1996. pic.twitter.com/ybnaINPHwb – 10:00 PM
Zach LaVine finally won four games in a row in the NBA. Congrats to him. – 9:59 PM
Incredible. Bulls let FVV dance on Vucevic on an island for a clean 3 rather than foul. Got away with. Good for entertainment. Not smart. 4-0 nonetheless – 9:58 PM
With tonight’s win, Zach LaVine now has his first four game winning streak of his NBA career.
More importantly, the Bulls are off to an NBA-best 4-0 start to this season. – 9:58 PM
VanVleet is just long with a would-be game-tying 3 — why didn’t the Bulls foul? ‘Topes lose. 111-108. They got closer than they had any right getting. DeRozan with 26, Anunoby 22-8-5, VanVleet 15 and 17. – 9:57 PM
Final: Bulls 111, Raptors 108
Awesome performance by DeMar DeRozan, who finished with 26 pts against former team. Put Bulls on his back down stretch, scoring 11 in fourth quarter
Bulls *narrowly* survive biggest test of season so far, and are 4-0 for first time since 1996-97 – 9:57 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Final: Bulls 111, Raptors 108.
DeMar DeRozan: 26/4/6
Zach LaVine: 22/4/5
Nikola Vučević: 17/8/2
The Bulls shot 20-for-21 from the foul line and finished with 11 steals
It was sloppy in the end, but the Bulls are now 4-0. – 9:57 PM
Bulls 111, Raptors 108
Bulls open season 4-0 for first time since 1996-97
This is first time Zach LaVine has won four straight NBA games
DeMar DeRozan hit three huge hoops late to avoid epic collapse – 9:57 PM
Vooch was questionable to play with illness, and his game has looked sick tonight. – 9:56 PM
Raptors challenged, which I guess was wise, but it gave Chicago a timeout they didn’t have and cost the Raptors their last one – 9:56 PM
The Very Depressing Tampa Raptors have become The Very Annoying Toronto Raptors – 9:56 PM
Ball hit the end line. Bulls ball! – 9:55 PM
Live ball timeouts are so dumb. How can traps or presses or anything ever work. Get in trouble, just call timeout, or have your coach call it for you, as Donovan just did for LaVine who walked into an obvious trap. Imagine being able to cal TO on a blitz you didn’t pick up – 9:53 PM
Bulls are 20-20 from the FT line – 9:49 PM
This is basically the Bulls’ worst nightmare defensively. Vucevic guarding in space, LaVine and DeRozan on the weak side providing zero help. pic.twitter.com/9zWpZW0RsM – 9:48 PM
Did I just hear that the Bulls are about to start 4-0 for the first time in a quarter-century? – 9:47 PM
Hard to trust any Bull not named DeMar DeRozan with the ball right now. This could be a wild finish – 9:46 PM
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN TORONTO – 9:45 PM
We’ve got a finish coming
Raptors down 4 with the ball and 50.2 seconds left – 9:45 PM
Not sure why Alex Caruso is going 1 on 4 down the stretch here – 9:44 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
How about that? DeMar DeRozan silencing the crowd inside Scotiabank Arena. DeRozan has 22 points and looks ready to take over this thing down the stretch. – 9:39 PM
Vintage @DeMar DeRozan two straight mid range jumpers ( 22pts)-Bulls 103 Toronto 95. 3:20 left – 9:39 PM
DeMar DeRozan hitting clutch, late shots in Toronto.
Looks familiar. – 9:38 PM
Bucks continue to own the matchup, now 10 of 12 and five in a row over the Pacers.
Giannis had 30-10-9, Middleton scored 27 in a 119-109 win. Goga Bitadze (7p, 9r) was effective and played the entire 4th. Brogdon scored 25.
Pacers now 1-3 with the Raptors, Nets up next. – 9:34 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
With 5:09 left to play in Toronto, the Bulls lead the Raptors 97-93.
Toronto is on a 13-2 run. Chicago is five minutes away from possibly improving to 4-0. – 9:33 PM
With 9:06 left in the 3rd..the Bulls led by 20—now it’s a 4 point lead with 5:09 left. @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls radio network. – 9:33 PM
Raptors plus-20 rebounding edge and beating Bulls to loose balls as well. – 9:33 PM
Raptors on a 13-2 run. Bulls, who led by 20 in the third, ahead 97-93 with 5:09 to play. Catch the finish on @NBCSChicago – 9:33 PM
#Bulls‘ 20-point lead in Toronto is down to 4 with 5 minutes left. – 9:32 PM
Well, the Raptors are down by 4, and apparently you can get back into a game entirely with defence. – 9:32 PM
Ball, then Caruso, then Pwill, great defense! – 9:31 PM
The shot clock at the Raptors’ offensive end is feeling very violated tonight. – 9:28 PM
We are seeing some great defensive plays from a bunch of different Bulls tonight. Lonzo Ball locking up OG Anunoby. pic.twitter.com/O5TANWQffF – 9:28 PM
Lonzo freakin Ball!! – 9:24 PM
Career single game high 15 assists for Fred, Raptors PR tells us.
Career single game high of 7 turnovers for Fred, a quick check of his stats show us – 9:22 PM
DeMar talks his love for Toronto, plus how are Derrick Jones Jr. and Tony Bradley handling being DNPs and not in the rotation?
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2021/10/… – 9:20 PM
Bulls 92, Raptors 80 after 3
VanVleet’s got 14 assists but 6 turnovers.
Somewhat slow, sloppy game so far and after tonight, the Raptors will only have 78 regular season games left to figure it out and play better.
Oh, and get SIakam and Yuta back – 9:16 PM
92-80 Bulls after 3. The Raptors are not going to win many games they turn the ball over 10 more times than their opponent. In fact, they might win 0 games like that! – 9:15 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
After three: Bulls 92, Raptors 80. – 9:15 PM
Troy Brown Jr. into double figures. Strong response after watching Ayo Dosunmu get his minutes in second half of last game. – 9:10 PM
Don’t pick your dribble up against Lonzo Ball. He looks like Peanut Tillman trying to punch out a fumble. pic.twitter.com/PE2JMIPeQv – 9:10 PM
Raptors bench right now… pic.twitter.com/jR7f7c1dlY – 9:05 PM
Lonzo Ball is a helluva defender. Just made Barnes’ life miserable on that possession. – 9:03 PM
If you’re listening @670TheScore and @Chicago Bulls radio network. Tweet and we will give you a plug on the air – 9:01 PM
Bulls are on fire. 12-2 run in the 3rd..Lonzo with 5-3s. Vucevic: 14-7. LaVine: 11-3-4, Toronto 13 turnovers= 18 Bulls points. – 8:53 PM
Every time the Bulls get out into an open court fastbreak it feels like the defender’s life is in jeopardy. – 8:53 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Bulls 73, Raptors 53 with 9:01 left to play in the third quarter in Toronto.
Chicago looks good again in this one. Scrambling defensively (8 steals). Sharing it offensively (18 assists). Valuing the basketball (three turnovers). Shaping up to be another good win if this holds. – 8:53 PM
Patrick Williams coming over to help and getting it at the rim 👀 pic.twitter.com/BilPwpvlZh – 8:53 PM
The Bulls haven’t started 4-0 since 1996-97. – 8:51 PM
Bulls open third quarter on a 12-2 run and lead 73-53 – 8:51 PM
Bulls double 10-point halftime lead in first 3 minutes of 2nd half. Up 20 now. – 8:50 PM
Bulls by 20 and it’s almost time to start typing – 8:50 PM
Bulls up 20-early 3rd – 8:50 PM
Always a pleasure—this Bulls team loves to push the ball…unselfish…defense -superb. Up 61-51. Bulls fans..thoughts? – 8:44 PM
Bulls have 14 assists to just 3 turnovers.
They’ve also scored 13 points off Raptors’ turnovers.
Both of these stats are early-season trends. – 8:44 PM
Bulls offense was finally starting to cook in that first half. 127.1 offensive rating per @Ben Falk, that’s in the 92nd percentile.
Saw the Bulls taking advantage of Lonzo Ball and DeMar DeRozan’s plus passing ability, hitting a lot of cutters. pic.twitter.com/VFVjfeGrHf – 8:40 PM
Best the Raptors’ offence has looked so far this season (granted, low bar). The problem: turnovers (10), missed opportunities under the rim and in transition, and a step slow on closeouts. Bulls lead 61-51 at the break. Trio of DeMar/Lonzo/Vuc with 35 points. Trent with 12. – 8:38 PM
Maybe the key numbers for #Bulls in 1stH: 14 assists, 3 turnovers. Lonzo going 4-for-6 from 3 doesn’t hurt either. Bulls lead Raptors 61-51 at half – 8:34 PM
Bulls 61-51 at half. Bulls have scored 13 points off 10 Raps turnovers. Bulls 14 assists 3 turnovers.
@DeMar DeRozan with a terrific half of 11-3-5. Ball with 4-3s ( 12pts 3 assists-2 steals. Vouch with 12pts and 5 reb. – 8:33 PM
Solid first half for the Bulls. DeRozan doing bad things to his old team. Zach LaVine playing the role of max decoy again. He’ll turn it on when he feels it’s foot on the throat time. – 8:32 PM
Bulls began play 30th in 3PA/g (25.7), 25th in 3PM (10.7), but 3rd in 3P% (41.6)
Asked Billy Donovan about this pregame; said he’d like to get more 3s up, but doesn’t want to compromise shot quality
At halftime, Bulls are 7-16 from 3. Lot of good looks. Lonzo leading way at 4-6 – 8:32 PM
Bulls 61, Raptors 51 at half
Ball 12 points, 4 3-pointers
Vucevic 12 points, 5 rebounds
DeRozan 11 points, 5 assists – 8:32 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Halftime: Bulls 61, Raptors 51. – 8:31 PM
Haven’t seen enough of Toronto to know if this is a thing but FVV having a tough time getting to his spots tonight. – 8:31 PM
Rather horrid last couple of minutes for the Raptors, they’re down 10 at the half
DeRozan’s got 12, Trent has 12
Chicago guards hard, really hard – 8:31 PM
Bulls put up a 37-point quarter, and they lead 61-51 after the first half. – 8:31 PM
Man, Chicago comes in with that second group and just guards the shit out of people. – 8:28 PM
18 assists on 20 buckets for the Raptors. OG with 5 of those, Fred with 8. – 8:27 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Lonzo Ball is 4-of-6 on 3-pointers in the first half tonight at Toronto. – 8:27 PM
Lonzo Ball has 4 3-pointers already. – 8:27 PM
Bulls by 7, Raptors kicking the ball all over the place (9 turnovers) and are playing too slow – 8:23 PM
Barnes with no VanVleet or Dragic. – 8:19 PM
LaVine cracks scoring column at 5:21 of 2nd. Slow starts have been the norm lately for him.
Fred VanVleet has yet to score for Raptors. – 8:19 PM
Bulls by 4, seven minutes to the half, Raptors keep missing shots in the restricted area, which is a troubling habit – 8:14 PM
So when I call for PWill to be more aggressive weeks ago, I’m an ass-hat. Now that everyone is … it’s OK. Just so I know the rules. – 8:14 PM
That’s second time Dragic has failed to capitalize on a tailor-made transition opportunity with numbers. Remember those plays if the game is close in final minutes. – 8:11 PM
Scottie Barnes for Patrick Williams? – 8:06 PM
DeMar DeRozan, back in Toronto, leads Bulls in scoring after first quarter. 11 points and is 2-3 from 3-point range – 8:06 PM
Scottie Barnes is nice. – 8:06 PM
This may be a hot take but I think we’re seeing that the Nets are better than the Raptors and Pacers. – 8:01 PM
Raptors up 1 at second timeout; game is not unfolding at what you would consider a breakneck pace – 7:58 PM
A Charles Oakley Raptors jersey. Wow. Just wow. pic.twitter.com/pfMmkLBXor – 7:57 PM
Zach LaVine gets stagger duty with that second unit so far. – 7:54 PM
Billy Donovan goes back to Troy Brown Jr. after playing Ayo Dosunmu in his rotational role in second half vs. Pistons. – 7:53 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
DeMar DeRozan. 3-point play. 👇🏾
https://t.co/soWeHW14id pic.twitter.com/W765wzvtYy – 7:51 PM
Biting on the first DeMar DeRozan pump fake is an NBA rite of passage. The challenge for Scottie Barnes biting on only that one. – 7:50 PM
Bulls fans…We are underway—-Trent with 7–Bulls down 9-6. 8:03 left 1st – 7:46 PM
DeMar shooting approximately 100% from 3 against the Raptors is the best running joke in the NBA. – 7:43 PM
Nice big cheer for DeMar DeRozan at Scotiabank Arena. As it should be. – 7:37 PM
Many fans stand to cheer introduction of DeMar DeRozan – 7:36 PM
The layup line suggests the Bulls have many good dunkers. – 7:31 PM
Vooch’s flu game on it’s way? Big man is in! – 7:25 PM
Bulls listing Vucevic as a starter, along with Ball, LaVine, DeRozan and Patrick Williams, one of two fourth-overall picks from Florida State starting tonight. – 7:08 PM
DeMar DeRozan is still the Raptors all-time points leader with 13,296.
How many points will he score against his former squad tonight? – 7:07 PM
TONIGHT’S STARTERS:
Team : CHI (Visitor)
Ball, Lonzo
DeRozan, DeMar
LaVine, Zach
Vucevic, Nikola
Williams, Patrick
Team : TOR (Home)
Achiuwa, Precious
Anunoby, OG
Barnes, Scottie
Trent Jr., Gary
VanVleet, Fred – 7:06 PM
Vooch listed as starter. pic.twitter.com/HzSu3oGBXl – 7:04 PM
Nikola Vucevic starting at center for Bulls, team says. He’s in – 7:04 PM
Raptors Voice @Eric Smith joins me tonight on @Chicago Bulls radio @670TheScore 6:15 CT pre pic.twitter.com/872R3yXnbG – 7:03 PM
Oh yeah, there’s a Raptors game tonight, they’ll start VanVleet, Trent, Barnes, Anunoby, Achiuwa
And an old friend — and I mean old — is back in town
thestar.com/sports/raptors… – 7:02 PM
Billy Donovan says Nikola Vucevic is a gametime decision. Been sick, didn’t go through shootaround, going to see how pregame warmups go. He’s been questionable all day – 6:01 PM
Billy Donovan calls Vucevic (illness) a game-time decision – 6:01 PM
Donovan said Vucevic (illness) is a game-time decision tonight vs Toronto. Did not participate in shootaround. #Bulls – 6:01 PM
Game-time decision on Vooch. Illness. – 6:01 PM
Nikola Vucevic didn’t participate in shootaround and is gametime decision, per Donovan. – 6:01 PM
Vuc is a game-time decision for the Bulls – 6:01 PM
Starters vs. Bulls: Trent Jr.; FVV; Achiuwa; Barnes and Anunoby. – 5:54 PM
“You shouldn’t have to shoot your way into a good night,” Nurse says he wants Chris Boucher to use other parts of his game to make an impact if shot’s not falling. – 5:53 PM
Starting for Toronto tonight vs Chicago: FVV, Gary Trent Jr., Scottie Barnes, OG, Precious. – 5:50 PM
Same Raptors starters vs Chicago tonight. VanVleet, Trent, Barnes, Anunoby, Achiuwa. – 5:50 PM
Same starters for Raptors. Trent at the 2. – 5:50 PM
Bulls- Raptors. 6:15 pre @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls radio network. pic.twitter.com/g41xJtvWnW – 4:43 PM
For a long while, Raptors fans yearned for more decisive, single-minded ownership. Now, MLSE’s convoluted ownership structure unintentionally has kept the ship pointing straight.
@TheAthletic, on Masai Ujiri and the Rogers mess.
theathletic.com/2912124/2021/1… – 3:46 PM
Washington Wizards point guard Spencer Dinwiddie received votes for Eastern Conference Player of the Week, alongside Seth Curry (PHI), Kevin Durant (BKN), Tyler Herro (MIA), Zach LaVine (CHI), Evan Mobley (CLE) and Julius Randle (NYK). – 3:34 PM
I’ll be answering Raptors questions on Wednesday at noon at this link (put the questions there, not here): theathletic.com/2912232/2021/1… – 3:03 PM
Filling in for @34billy42 tonight is multi media star @Eric Smith who calls Toronto Raptors play by play along with serving as a reporter and analyst. We worked together 24 seasons ago. Back then, I had hair like a Chia Pet Yoda planter 😂😂😂😂 6:15 tonight. @670TheScore – 2:19 PM
