Game stream: Washington Wizards vs. Brooklyn Nets

The Washington Wizards (2-1) play against the Brooklyn Nets (2-2) at Barclays Center

Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Monday October 25, 2021

Washington Wizards 90, Brooklyn Nets 104 (Final)

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

One of those kinds of wins. The notable stats are piling up:

From the team: The Clippers had 37 assists tonight. It’s the most assists in a game since the Clippers had 41 assists on 1/22/15 vs. Brooklyn. – 1:13 AM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

#Nets keep Spencer Dinwiddie under wraps in his Barclays Center return nypost.com/2021/10/26/net… via @nypostsports – 1:09 AM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Kevin Durant on #Nets win over #Wizards: “This team was playing with confidence and we came in here on the second night of a back-to-back and imposed our will the whole game.” nypost.com/2021/10/25/net… via @nypostsports – 12:17 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Durant scores 25, Mills 21 off bench, Nets hand Wizards first loss nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/25/dur… – 11:41 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

“Make an impact on the game some how — An all around type of mentality is the thing I try to have always.”

⁃Patty Mills on his mentality tonight. – 10:41 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

“Not really. I have a lot of things that fuel me already, but that’s not one of them.”

⁃Patty Mills on making a statement against Spencer Dinwiddie, a former guard for the Nets. – 10:39 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Patty Mills credits Bruce Brown for starting the Nets defense off on the right note. – 10:37 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

“Patience is probably the thing we need to have during this process.”

⁃Patty Mills on moving forward in the season. – 10:36 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

“I just wasn’t able to assert myself in a way I knew I could.”

⁃Patty Mills on playing the Hornets last night. – 10:34 PM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

Who put the Washington Generals out here in Nuggets jerseys tonight? – 10:34 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Nets reporters are in Barclays Center, looking at the weather app like this, because of a tropical thunderstorm headed to Brooklyn while we wait for the next player to talk. pic.twitter.com/sMF4hzlDRl – 10:27 PM

Montrezl Harrell @MONSTATREZZ

Unacceptable on all levels Trezz gotta be better a lot better. Simple as that! – 10:26 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

The Wizards got a bit of a reality check in Brooklyn tonight and Raul Neto left with a shoulder injury. Five observations from the loss: nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 10:24 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

#Nets make early season ills go away in convincing win over #Wizards nypost.com/2021/10/25/net… via @nypostsports – 10:22 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Beal said he was fine with the three’s he took tonight. Said they felt good, he was confident, he just didn’t realize he put up 13. – 10:22 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Bradley Beal on the Wizards’ 14-point loss to the Nets: “This is what we needed. It kind of kicked us in the ass.” – 10:19 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

“I don’t want him to get anything easy — That’s what makes this game beautiful, everybody competing.”

⁃Kevin Durant on playing Bradley Beal. – 10:14 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Bradley Beal said the issues with the Wizards tonight started with their approach to the game. Too much belief that they could switch a flip and turn it on. – 10:13 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Kevin Durant said he smiled after that buzzer-beater at the end of the first half because he and Bradley Beal were talking shit to each other. Said they got close with Team USA this summer. – 10:13 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

“When you see one of you friends out there, you compete a little harder.”

⁃Kevin Durant on playing Bradley Beal. – 10:13 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Kevin Durant is rocking a White Sox shirt. @TheRonaldDavis @ryanhood19 @john_heniff – 10:11 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

Kevin Durant says the Nets “imposed their will” the whole game. – 10:11 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Wes Unseld said Raul Neto, who left the game with an apparent shoulder injury, will be evaluated tonight. – 10:10 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Kevin Durant to Bruce Brown, who was dissecting his outfit: “I’m a hooper man. I don’t do all that fashion shit.” – 10:10 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Bruce Brown said he remembers guarding Patty Mills when he was a Spur: “It was hell.” – 10:10 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

Bruce Brown admits that when he was guarding Patty Mills in San Antonio, it was “hell.” – 10:10 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Not much of an update postgame on Raul Neto’s shoulder. Coach Wes Unseld Jr. says he will be further evaluated tonight and tomorrow. – 10:10 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Bruce Brown on Patty Mills: “I remember guarding him when he was on the Spurs. It was hell.” #Nets – 10:10 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

“I just know what he likes to do.”

⁃Bruce Brown on guarding Bradley Beal defensively. – 10:09 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

Bruce Brown says,

“Once I get going, everybody else gets going — I just try to bring energy.” – 10:08 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Bruce Brown: “I’m the energizer bunny of the team. Once I get going, everybody gets going.” #Nets – 10:08 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Wes Unseld Jr. on the Wizards’ stagnant offense: “In the first half, we guarded ourselves.” – 10:05 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

“He’s such a competitive guy — He took on a tough assignment tonight with Bradley Beal.”

⁃Steve Nash on Bruce Brown. – 9:59 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

The Wizards fall to the Nets, 104-90. They are 2-1 on the year. – 9:59 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Wizards come away with their first loss of the season, 104-90 (it was worse than that).

Beal: 19p (3-13 from three, one off of his season high for 3PA last year)

Gafford: 13p 5r

Kuzma: 13r

Durant: 25p (9-17fg)

Mills: 21p – 9:55 PM

Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs

Final from Brooklyn. Nets 104 Wizards 90. Wizards shot 35% from the field. Post game breakdown right now in @NBCSWashington – 9:52 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Wizards lose to the Nets, 104-90. They fall to 2-1

Beal: 19 points (3/13 3P)

Kuzma: 6 points (0/5 3P), 13 rebounds

Wizards turned the ball over 12 times and shot 9/39 from 3P (23.1%) – 9:51 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Final: Nets beat the Wizards 104-90 behind Kevin Durant and Patty Mills. Spencer Dinwiddie with 10 points in his return to Barclays Center. Bruce Brown looks like his usual self. Nets are 2-2 and host the Heat on Wednesday. Everyone get home safe. A storm’s a coming. – 9:50 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

FINAL: Nets 104, Wizards 90

Kevin Durant (25 PTS, 8 REBS), Patty Mills (21 PTS), James Harden (14 PTS, 9 ASTS, 6 REBS) and the Nets hand the Wizards their first loss of the season. The Nets bench scored 38 points in the win and the Nets only had 9 turnovers. – 9:48 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Baltimore, MD’s own Isaiah Todd is in to make his NBA debut with the Wizards en route to a blowout loss. – 9:43 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Cam Thomas has checked in for the Nets here with 4:03 to go in the 4th quarter. – 9:42 PM

Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_

☘️ BOS 140 🐝 CHA 129 (OT)

💪🏾 Jaylen Brown (30 PTS) go-ahead 3 in OT …

📸 Then the poster (👀⬇️)

⭐️ Jayson Tatum: 41 PTS, 8 AST, 7 REB

⏰ Rob Williams: 12 PTS, 16 REB, 4 AST, 3 BLK

🔜 Bradley Beal + WAS visit Wednesday pic.twitter.com/wtxgxp4Uzw – 9:40 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Not what you want to see. Raul Neto is leaving for the locker room with a left shoulder injury. He appears to be in a good deal of pain. – 9:34 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Raul Neto down in pain grabbing his shoulder after banging into KD. – 9:34 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Bucks continue to own the matchup, now 10 of 12 and five in a row over the Pacers.

Giannis had 30-10-9, Middleton scored 27 in a 119-109 win. Goga Bitadze (7p, 9r) was effective and played the entire 4th. Brogdon scored 25.

Pacers now 1-3 with the Raptors, Nets up next. – 9:34 PM

Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA

It remains jarring how essential Patty Mills has become to the Nets. He’s the only guy who moves, makes quick decisions, and hits shots, especially with some slowpoke possessing Joe Harris’ body – 9:32 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Jay-Z is back for his second Nets game in as many days. – 9:32 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Kevin Durant and James Harden aren’t the only ones playing in back-to-backs: Jay-Z is at Barclays Center for the 2nd game in a row. #Nets – 9:32 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

Patty Mills is making his case for Sixth Man of the Year. – 9:31 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

That is probably the game right there. Bradley Beal thinks he has a rebound secure until Patty Mills swipes the ball and puts in a layup. Nets up 19 with 6:31 to go in Q4. – 9:30 PM

Anthony Puccio @APOOCH

Kevin Durant is playing his first *full* set of a back-to-back this season.

Last year, he played 3 full slates of back-to-backs:

➖ Jan. 12-13

➖ May 11-12

➖ May 15-16 pic.twitter.com/QBM9PlW1nO – 9:20 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Depth is supposed to be (and has been) a strength for the Wizards this season. But tonight their bench has 13 points combined entering the 4th. Patty Mills has 17 points off Brooklyn’s bench. – 9:17 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Charlotte has to close with Plumlee tonight, despite the FT issues, because Washington is out with an injury. – 9:17 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

End of 3rd QTR: Nets 82, Wizards 64

Kevin Durant (20 PTS, 6 REBS), Patty Mills (17 PTS, 5 3PM), James Harden (14 PTS, 8 ASTS, 6 REBS) and the Nets are in control. Still, Brooklyn is shooting only 29% from downtown and Joe Harris is 2-of-9 from deep. – 9:16 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Harden and Joe Harris a combined 3 for 16 from 3. But Mills has 5 off the bench. – 9:11 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

I want to know who Bradley Beal was pointing to after this 3 😂 pic.twitter.com/u3G7hKg7kv – 9:09 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

Count it.

Harden with the 4-point play 🔥

pic.twitter.com/6qZMVMhoF8 – 9:07 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Nets have recovered from that cold stretch and now are back up 70-52. Part of that is because Unseld inserted Avdija, who is having a brutal night on both ends. – 9:03 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

James Harden finally gets a break: Gets the stepback 3 to fall plus the foul, despite Deni Avdija complaining of a leg flail. Harden still having a relatively poor shooting night: 13 PTS on 5/14 shooting from the field. – 9:00 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

James Harden is finally getting calls. – 9:00 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Deni Avdija has played good defense on BKN’s starts all night — that’s just the James Harden effect – 9:00 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

KCP didn’t have to do Blake Griffin like that 😂 pic.twitter.com/eiWuzr5ZOL – 8:59 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

A 25-point Nets lead has been cut down to just 9 here in the 3rd quarter. Things you truly hate to see – 8:58 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

It’s a ten point game in Brooklyn 👀 – 8:58 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

The Nets led by as many as 25 points, but with that Bradley Beal three, the lead is now down to 10 in the third quarter. – 8:57 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Nets are 0 for 9 to start the second half and we’ve got a 10-point game in Brooklyn. – 8:56 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

And now it’s a 10-point game. No Nets lead is ever safe. – 8:56 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

The Nets came out scoreless for three straight minutes to open the third quarter. The Wizards have trimmed the deficit to 13. – 8:52 PM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

Kevin Durant now has 24,000 career points and counting. KD is the 26th NBA player to eclipse that mark. If you count ABA players, Durant is the 31st player to reach that milestone. pic.twitter.com/0KtWsJiQZ5 – 8:51 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Nets have been significantly better at taking care of the ball tonight (13 AST:2 TO), but to be fair, the Wizards aren’t really making them work for much lol still good to not see unforced errors like we’ve seen in previous games. [h/t NetsPR] – 8:46 PM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

Kevin Durant just became the 31st player in NBA history with 24,000 career points.

He did it in the exact same number of games (888) as Allen Iverson.

Next up for KD on the all-time scoring list?

Iverson.

30th place.

24,368 points. pic.twitter.com/Rd6j5BgR6j – 8:41 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Bradley Beal hits the three over KD and gives a tap on the side — KD comes right back, hits a three and gives him a smile 😂 pic.twitter.com/DBBJZLDOS9 – 8:39 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Gen. Martin Dempsey returns as chair of USA Basketball; Sue Bird and Kevin Durant among new members of board of directors. apnews.com/article/nba-sp… – 8:34 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Kevin Durant with a big grin after hitting a deep 3 in the final seconds of the first half. Nets lead Wizards 59-42. Durant has 18. – 8:34 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

At the half, Wizards trail Brooklyn 59-42

Gafford: 10p, 4r

Kuzma: 4p, 10r

KCP: 9p

Durant: 18p

Mills: 11p – 8:34 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

It’s halftime and the Wizards trail by 17 points, 59-42. Wiz were heating up at the end, but Kevin Durant had answers. He leads all scorers with 18. – 8:33 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Bradley Beal hit a side-step 3 over Kevin Durant, then tapped him on his way back up the floor. KD calls for the ball, dribbles up to KCP, Beal shifts over with the help, but it doesn’t matter: Durant nails a 3 from deep to make this a 59-42 game at the half. Can’t match him. – 8:33 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Halftime: Nets lead the Wizards 59-42. Steve Nash has gone deep into the bench and its paid off. Spencer Dinwiddie has just six points in his return. Kevin Durant is playing like an animal again. He’s got 18 at the half. – 8:33 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

Half: Nets 59, Wizards 42

Kevin Durant (18 PTS), Patty Mills (11 PTS), James Harden (8 PTS, 6 ASTS) & the Nets have cooled down offensively. Finishing defensive possessions though is going to be emphasized going into the half. Brooklyn has already given up 7 offensive rebounds. – 8:32 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

MVP chants raining down for Kevin Durant at Barclays Center. Unfortunately, he misses the free throw. – 8:31 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

KD just tried to BOOM crazy, omg – 8:31 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

Kevin Durant really woke up today and chose violence 🤣 – 8:31 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

KD just tried to ruin someone’s life – 8:31 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

We’ve seen Spencer Dinwiddie hit a ton of side-step 3s for the Nets, and tonight he’s those 3s against them. – 8:30 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

If that dunk went down, Kevin Durant would have melted the internet. – 8:30 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Kyle Kuzma already has 10 rebounds in 15 min. of action. He’s reached double-figures in all three of the Wizards’ games, a good sign given they need to replace Westbrook’s production in that area. – 8:29 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Huge slam from Daniel Gafford 👀

Wizards on a 10-2 run. pic.twitter.com/o4KNA1w9KM – 8:22 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

James Harden getting to the rim with some authority is an auspicious sign. Bradley Beal and Spencer Dinwiddie currently 2-for-12. The #Nets lead 47-24. – 8:17 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Spencer Dinwiddie got a video tribute in Brooklyn before the game started 🔥pic.twitter.com/mJnLUhGyXq – 8:14 PM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

Spencer Dinwiddie (@Spencer Dinwiddie) received a video tribute from the Brooklyn Nets in his return to Barclays Center with the Washington Wizards. pic.twitter.com/IWif4X5dJ6 – 8:11 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Nets have opened the floodgates against the Wizards: They’re 5-of-11 from 3PT, shooting 58% from the field, have 13 assists, and their highest scorer is Patty Mills off the bench with 11. – 8:10 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

The score is how 45-22. With a 23-point lead, the Nets have more than twice as many points as the Wizards. – 8:10 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

The Nets have their largest lead of the night at 23! – 8:10 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Wizards twitter is melting down 😂

Everything was all good just an hour and 8 minutes ago. – 8:08 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Crowd responds to #Nets fan favorite Spencer Dinwiddie in his return to Barclays with the #Wizards. ⁦@Spencer Dinwiddie⁩ pic.twitter.com/Erg8YagEZT – 8:08 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nets give a video tribute to Spencer Dinwiddie. He got a solid applause but was coming out of a timeout as the big screen showed him. Didn’t acknowledge it. pic.twitter.com/FzsZ7a8HKT – 8:07 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Classy of the Nets to give Spencer Dinwiddie this moment at the start of the 2nd quarter. A pocket of fans chanted “Dinwiddie.” All fans in the house showed love #Nets pic.twitter.com/EPGad1WINs – 8:06 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Nets shoot 59% in the first quarter and eight guys score for a 38-20 lead over Washington. They already have more points than in the entire second half Sunday (37) against Charlotte. – 8:06 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

The Nets give a nice welcome back shoutout to Dinwiddie ahead of the second quarter – 8:06 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Wes Unseld Jr. will have plenty to critique the Wizards on from that first quarter. Too much iso ball and then leads to transition defense woes. Nets had a 13-0 run. – 8:05 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

After one, the Wizards trail the Nets 38-20

KCP: 7p

Wiz are 3-13 from three, have just eight field goals overall – 8:05 PM

David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc

Boomers Patty (4-6, 3-5 3s, 11 pts in seven minutes) engaged from jump tonight in Brooklyn for the Nets. – 8:05 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

That Patty Mills step-back 3-pointer sent Holiday stumbling and gave the #Nets a 38-20 lead on the #Wizards after one. – 8:04 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Not a great first quarter for the Wizards. The Nets lead by 18, 38-20.

Leading scorer is, you guessed it, Patty Mills with 11. – 8:04 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

End of the first quarter: Nets lead the Wizards 38-20. Patty Mills just hit a nasty stepback 3 before the buzzer. To quote George Costanza, “that was absolutely filthy.” – 8:04 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

End of 1st QTR: Nets 38, Wizards 20

Patty Mills (11 PTS), Kevin Durant (8 PTS) and the Nets are thumping the Wizards. Brooklyn ended the quarter on a 21-3 run and they can thank they’re efficient 59% shooting from the field for it. – 8:04 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Patty Mills just broke Aaron Holiday’s ankles with a mean jab step then hit a 3 to give the Nets a 38-20 lead over the Wizards at the end of the 1st quarter. Good god. – 8:03 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

#Nets on an 18-4 run before that Holiday bucket. – 8:03 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

This may be a hot take but I think we’re seeing that the Nets are better than the Raptors and Pacers. – 8:01 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Track golden girl Sydney McLaughlin taking in the #Nets game. – 7:58 PM

Tas Melas @TasMelas

Bruce Brown gets his first start this season, Nets off to their best start this season. – 7:57 PM

Sarah Kustok @sarahkustok

We live! Join us on @YESNetwork for @Brooklyn Nets v @Washington Wizards #NETSonYES pic.twitter.com/2oiuRXDZE6 – 7:56 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Wizards 2/10 from 3P range – not great – 7:55 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Raul Neto having PTSD of playing the 4 with how much he is getting switched onto Kevin Durant – 7:55 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Nash giving first-quarter minutes to James Johnson and Bembry, who barely played Sunday. – 7:55 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

Oh my God, this team has Bradley Beal in jail. The Wizards star is 1-for-4 from the field with 2 turnovers. – 7:54 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Lookin like another one of ‘those’ games for Patty Mills, who hits a tough 3, then as I type this, bricks the heat check. – 7:53 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

After a hot start by the Nets, coach Wes Unseld Jr. called a timeout and brought Raul Neto and Deni Avdija off the bench. Quick adjustment. – 7:52 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

Steve Nash subbed James Harden out for James Johnson and Harden seemed upset about the early change. – 7:51 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Nets have made eight of their first 12 shots, every starter has already scored and they lead Washington 17-12. – 7:47 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

17-12 Brooklyn, timeout for the Wizards. 12 points in the paint already for the Nets. Transition defense needs to get cleaned up. – 7:47 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

James Harden is putting together a masterpiece. He’s up to 4 points and 4 assists with 0 turnovers. – 7:47 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Timeout, Wizards: James Harden has 4 points and 4 assists here in the first quarter, and he’s helped push the Nets to an early 17-12 lead. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope leads the Wizards w/7 PTS, but it’s a fair bet that Beal/Dinwiddie won’t stay at 2 apiece for long. – 7:47 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Loving KCP’s energy. – 7:47 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Joe Harris guarding Spencer Dinwiddie. – 7:45 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

We still haven’t experienced a KCP locked in game. Hits a 3P early. – 7:43 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Side-step 3 over Blake Griffin to get Spencer Dinwiddie started tonight – 7:42 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

The Nets have Kevin Durant assigned to Wizards point guard Spencer Dinwiddie to start tonight’s game. Interesting. – 7:42 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Nets fans give Spencer Dinwididie an ovation at Barclays Center when introduced pregame. The only opponent to get cheers this season. – 7:36 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nets fans give a cheer upon hearing Spencer Dinwiddie’s name introduced with the Wizards introduced. – 7:36 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Nice hand for Spencer Dinwiddie when the Wizards’ starting lineups announced in Brooklyn. – 7:36 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Just grabbed my seat at Barclays Center, where the Nets are hosting Spencer Dinwiddie in their first back-to-back of the season. Best believe Dinwiddie is going to be out for blood tonight. Great challenge for the Nets (1-2) defense tonight after a loss to Charlotte. – 7:31 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Wizards v. Nets in 5 minutes…

Who wins, and what’s the score? pic.twitter.com/yMUNfeQxKJ – 7:31 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Huge early season game tonight as the 2-0 Wizards take on Kevin Durant, James Harden and the Nets. Tipoff is in a few minutes on @NBCSWashington and live right here: smart.link/5bb65a2b6cedb?… – 7:30 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Greetings from Barclays Center. Is it raining yet? Nets-Wizards tip in less than 10. Spencer Dinwiddie is making his return to Barclays Center. Blake Griffin is back and starting. Bradley Beal is, too. Nets looking to avoid a repeat of yesterday. Updates to follow. – 7:26 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

Things To L👀k Out For In The Nets vs Wizards Game:

▪️James Harden has only attempted 3 free throws per game, his lowest since rookie year.

▪️Spencer Dinwiddie (23.5 PPG, 7.5 APG) has led Washington to a record of 2-0.

▪️Kyrie Irving and LaMarcus Aldridge are out for Brooklyn. – 7:03 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

The Nets will start Bruce Brown tonight, alongside Kevin Durant, James Harden, Joe Harris and Blake Griffin. – 7:00 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Talking Kyrie, protests and Kevin Durant being asked twice if the Nets have enough with @Malika Andrews on NBA Today. pic.twitter.com/53Q5YJfJ1F – 7:00 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

As Dinwiddie returns to Brooklyn tonight, I caught up with him over the summer and he was disapppointed with how the Nets handled free agency negotiations pic.twitter.com/zVxn2OdUdN – 6:54 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Two DMV legends talk pregame: Kevin Durant and Grant Hill pic.twitter.com/hHRDmcYKEs – 6:52 PM

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

Kevin Durant puts a spin cycle in his pregame workout. Don’t think I’ve seen something like that before. Interested to know the why behind it. pic.twitter.com/0PuppdSXax – 6:50 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Retired Gen. Martin Dempsey, former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, re-elected chairperson of USA Basketball. Kevin Durant, who just won his third Olympic gold medal, on the 15-member board of directors. – 6:37 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Celtics at Hornets – Spectrum Center – October 25, 2021 – Starting Lineups

Boston – Schroder, Smart, Brown, Tatum, R. Williams

Charlotte – LaMelo Ball, Kelly Oubre, Gordon Hayward, Miles Bridges, Mason Plumlee

OUT: Boston: Horford, Langford Charlotte: Rozier, PJ Washington pic.twitter.com/lYGJNZtyo4 – 6:34 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Bruce Brown (right calf contusion) is available. #Nets – 6:20 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

Bruce Brown (right calf contusion) has been upgraded to AVAILABLE, the team says. – 6:20 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Bradley Beal will be a “full go” tonight with no minutes restrictin, according to head coach Wes Unseld Jr. – 6:15 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Wizards starters tonight vs. Nets

Spencer Dinwiddie

Bradley Beal

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Kyle Kuzma

Daniel Gafford – 6:13 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Bradley Beal (right hip contusion) is good to go tonight in Brooklyn – 6:12 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Wizards coach Wes Unseld said Spencer Dinwiddie was 100% physically ready at the start of training camp. Said despite Dinwiddie’s primary usage as a 6th man in Brooklyn, the Wizards always considered him a starting point guard. – 6:12 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Bradley Beall will play tonight against the Nets after missing Friday’s game with a right hip contusion. – 6:11 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Bradley Beal will play vs the #Nets. #wizards – 6:11 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Wes Unseld Jr. says Bradley Beal will play go bunt against the Nets. – 6:11 PM

Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs

Bradley Beal will start tonight vs. Nets – 6:11 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Nash said the #Nets never considered a Dinwiddie playoff comeback: “I personally don’t like it, I don’t think anyone in the medical staff thought it was fair to Spencer…So we didn’t bring it up. We thought it was best to let him have his time to heal and further his career.” – 6:05 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

“No, I just didn’t think it was fair for Spencer (Dinwiddie) — We thought it was best to let him have his time to heal.”

⁃Steve Nash on if he considered playing Spencer Dinwiddie during the playoffs last year. – 5:54 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Asked if there was ever serious consideration about Spencer Dinwiddie playing last season if the Nets advanced, Steve Nash says no. Doesn’t think it was fair to Dinwiddie and doesn’t think the medical staff was fans of it either. – 5:54 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

When I asked Steve Nash if he thought the lack of games (hamstring injury, summer rehab, etc) has been the reason for James Harden’s inability to get to the rim, he said “One hundred percent.” Adds it can take the same amount of playing time as was missed to get to normal. #Nets – 5:54 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

“It’s really important for their development.”

⁃Steve Nash on having Cam Thomas, Day’Ron Sharpe, Kessler Edwards and David Duke Jr present with the team. – 5:52 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Steve Nash says the team’s four rookies have a great chance to be the focal point of the Long Island Nets. Adds its important for their development and expects them to be available for Brooklyn’s games. – 5:52 PM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

“He’s still an excellent player even if he’s not at peak form and we still believe in him. And he’ll get there in the next few weeks.”

Nash on James Harden – 5:51 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Steve Nash said he’s happy to see Spencer Dinwiddie back and healthy, and is sure he’ll test the #Nets tonight. #Wizards – 5:51 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Steve Nash thinks Spencer Dinwiddie looks great with the Wizards. Happy to see he recovered from the ACL well. Adds he’ll be a challenge for the Nets tonight. – 5:50 PM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

“He looks great. I’m really happy and excited for him…He will challenge us today. He’s a great playmaker and he can create and score.”

Nets coach Steve Nash on Spencer Dinwiddie returning to Barclays – 5:50 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

“He looks great — No one wants to see miss time because of an injury … He will challenge us today.”

⁃Steve Nash on Spencer Dinwiddie. – 5:50 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Barclays Center has opened its new Crown Club, ahead of the Nets vs. Wizards game. pic.twitter.com/aGcaUZVmfT – 5:43 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Andy Warhol’s only oxidized portrait ever, a 1982 work of Jean-Michael Basquiat. Today it’s in a hand-painted room in the Barclays Center’s Crown Club. Nic. 11 it goes up for bid at ⁦@ChristiesInc⁩, opening bid $20 million. #Nets #nba pic.twitter.com/1KrpAOXm7b – 5:34 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Al Horford and Romeo Langford are out tonight at Charlotte. Jaylen Brown will play and Dennis Schroder will start again. Terry Rozier and PJ Washington are out for Charlotte. – 5:34 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nets gave us a tour of their new Crown Club. It opened last night. Anyone got $20 million for the Andy Warhol painting of Jean-Michel Basquiat? pic.twitter.com/cxlWR8qMQO – 5:31 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Source: Washington Wizards SG Bradley Beal WILL play tonight against the Brooklyn Nets.

Beal missed Friday’s OT win over the Indiana Pacers with a groin injury. – 5:26 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

James Borrego said he doesn’t know much about PJ Washington’s status beyond him being out tonight. Expects Nick Richards to be in the rotation against the Celtics eating up some of those available minutes. – 5:25 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Terry Rozier and PJ Washington are OUT tonight for #Hornets. #Celtics – 5:18 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

KCP also a fan of @allproreels 👀 pic.twitter.com/ynlgAZzMIT – 5:15 PM

Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach

For @The Vertical: Kyrie Irving’s silence on Barclays Center lockdown speaks volumes. sports.yahoo.com/kyrie-irvings-… – 5:15 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

PJ Washington has been downgraded to out for tonight’s game against Boston. – 5:14 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Hornets say forward PJ Washington, right knee sprain, has been downgraded to out for tonight’s game against the Celtics and will be listed as day to day moving forward. – 5:14 PM

Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR

INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington, right knee sprain, has been downgraded to out for tonight’s game against the Celtics and will be listed as day to day moving forward. #AllFly – 5:13 PM

The Ringer @ringernba

🏀 The differences between young and old teams

🏀 How the Nets and Lakers look so far

🏀 Eye-catching young players

#RealOnes with @Logan Murdock and @Bell19Raja: open.spotify.com/episode/4LyuUp… – 5:00 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

“A blessed kid just looking for a place to call home. That will love me back!”

– Montrezl Harrell [@Montrezl Harrell] pic.twitter.com/u4CDnI3fIq – 5:00 PM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

LaMarcus Aldridge (rest) is out tonight for the Nets, who will have Blake Griffin back. – 4:49 PM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

new Open Floor with @Chris Herring:

—disappointing teams (nets, lakers, and celtics)

—pleasant surprises (bulls, hornets, and wizards)

—the season’s most enjoyable positionless lineups

—more!

listen and subscribe here! link.chtbl.com/open-floor?sid… – 4:21 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Charlotte’s Miles Bridges, who had his second straight 30-point game Sunday in a victory over the Nets, is the Eastern Conference player of the week. Stephen Curry wins in the West. – 3:45 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Washington Wizards point guard Spencer Dinwiddie received votes for Eastern Conference Player of the Week, alongside Seth Curry (PHI), Kevin Durant (BKN), Tyler Herro (MIA), Zach LaVine (CHI), Evan Mobley (CLE) and Julius Randle (NYK). – 3:34 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Spencer Dinwiddie was nominated for Eastern Conference player of the week. Miles Bridges won the award. – 3:34 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

The Nets have recalled Cam Thomas and Day’Ron Sharpe from Long Island. – 3:20 PM

Anthony Puccio @APOOCH

The Nets (& Kevin Durant) need James Harden now more than ever.

thesportssection.com/trouble-at-bar… – 2:49 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“I just ask officials to call what they see”

James Harden agreed with Steve Nash he’s “poster boy” for NBA placing emphasis on calling “non-basketball” moves.

I talked to 15 people about this going into regular season.

Harden was a topic of discussion https://t.co/Rnzb0LjtX2 pic.twitter.com/eA1XT1JBf4 – 2:22 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

With a win vs. the Brooklyn Nets tonight, the Wizards would start the season 3-0 for the first time since 2017-18.

Additionally, this would mark just the fourth time since the NBA/ABA merger Washington will have started a season 3-0 (2017-18, 2005-06, 1978-79). – 2:19 PM

Tas Melas @TasMelas

Our first NBA Weekend Winners & Losers pod of the season, feat. the Hornets, Blazers, Bulls, Ja Morant, Pelicans, James Harden + more!

Who’d we miss?

📼: https://t.co/Zc4YZHyGfa

🍎: https://t.co/XjSclyJYjS

✳️: https://t.co/YpCkqbnDWC

🅰️: https://t.co/v1qudKTb56 pic.twitter.com/xTUeOcBYlh – 1:34 PM