Game stream: Washington Wizards vs. Brooklyn Nets

The Washington Wizards (2-1) play against the Brooklyn Nets (2-2) at Barclays Center
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Monday October 25, 2021
Washington Wizards 90, Brooklyn Nets 104 (Final)
One of those kinds of wins. The notable stats are piling up:
From the team: The Clippers had 37 assists tonight. It’s the most assists in a game since the Clippers had 41 assists on 1/22/15 vs. Brooklyn. – 1:13 AM
#Nets keep Spencer Dinwiddie under wraps in his Barclays Center return nypost.com/2021/10/26/net… via @nypostsports – 1:09 AM
Kevin Durant on #Nets win over #Wizards: “This team was playing with confidence and we came in here on the second night of a back-to-back and imposed our will the whole game.” nypost.com/2021/10/25/net… via @nypostsports – 12:17 AM
Durant scores 25, Mills 21 off bench, Nets hand Wizards first loss nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/25/dur… – 11:41 PM
“Make an impact on the game some how — An all around type of mentality is the thing I try to have always.”
⁃Patty Mills on his mentality tonight. – 10:41 PM
“Not really. I have a lot of things that fuel me already, but that’s not one of them.”
⁃Patty Mills on making a statement against Spencer Dinwiddie, a former guard for the Nets. – 10:39 PM
Patty Mills credits Bruce Brown for starting the Nets defense off on the right note. – 10:37 PM
“Patience is probably the thing we need to have during this process.”
⁃Patty Mills on moving forward in the season. – 10:36 PM
“I just wasn’t able to assert myself in a way I knew I could.”
⁃Patty Mills on playing the Hornets last night. – 10:34 PM
Who put the Washington Generals out here in Nuggets jerseys tonight? – 10:34 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets reporters are in Barclays Center, looking at the weather app like this, because of a tropical thunderstorm headed to Brooklyn while we wait for the next player to talk. pic.twitter.com/sMF4hzlDRl – 10:27 PM
Unacceptable on all levels Trezz gotta be better a lot better. Simple as that! – 10:26 PM
The Wizards got a bit of a reality check in Brooklyn tonight and Raul Neto left with a shoulder injury. Five observations from the loss: nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 10:24 PM
#Nets make early season ills go away in convincing win over #Wizards nypost.com/2021/10/25/net… via @nypostsports – 10:22 PM
Beal said he was fine with the three’s he took tonight. Said they felt good, he was confident, he just didn’t realize he put up 13. – 10:22 PM
Bradley Beal on the Wizards’ 14-point loss to the Nets: “This is what we needed. It kind of kicked us in the ass.” – 10:19 PM
“I don’t want him to get anything easy — That’s what makes this game beautiful, everybody competing.”
⁃Kevin Durant on playing Bradley Beal. – 10:14 PM
Bradley Beal said the issues with the Wizards tonight started with their approach to the game. Too much belief that they could switch a flip and turn it on. – 10:13 PM
Kevin Durant said he smiled after that buzzer-beater at the end of the first half because he and Bradley Beal were talking shit to each other. Said they got close with Team USA this summer. – 10:13 PM
“When you see one of you friends out there, you compete a little harder.”
⁃Kevin Durant on playing Bradley Beal. – 10:13 PM
Kevin Durant is rocking a White Sox shirt. @TheRonaldDavis @ryanhood19 @john_heniff – 10:11 PM
Kevin Durant says the Nets “imposed their will” the whole game. – 10:11 PM
Wes Unseld said Raul Neto, who left the game with an apparent shoulder injury, will be evaluated tonight. – 10:10 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant to Bruce Brown, who was dissecting his outfit: “I’m a hooper man. I don’t do all that fashion shit.” – 10:10 PM
Bruce Brown said he remembers guarding Patty Mills when he was a Spur: “It was hell.” – 10:10 PM
Bruce Brown admits that when he was guarding Patty Mills in San Antonio, it was “hell.” – 10:10 PM
Not much of an update postgame on Raul Neto’s shoulder. Coach Wes Unseld Jr. says he will be further evaluated tonight and tomorrow. – 10:10 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Bruce Brown on Patty Mills: “I remember guarding him when he was on the Spurs. It was hell.” #Nets – 10:10 PM
“I just know what he likes to do.”
⁃Bruce Brown on guarding Bradley Beal defensively. – 10:09 PM
Bruce Brown says,
“Once I get going, everybody else gets going — I just try to bring energy.” – 10:08 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Bruce Brown: “I’m the energizer bunny of the team. Once I get going, everybody gets going.” #Nets – 10:08 PM
Wes Unseld Jr. on the Wizards’ stagnant offense: “In the first half, we guarded ourselves.” – 10:05 PM
“He’s such a competitive guy — He took on a tough assignment tonight with Bradley Beal.”
⁃Steve Nash on Bruce Brown. – 9:59 PM
The Wizards fall to the Nets, 104-90. They are 2-1 on the year. – 9:59 PM
Wizards come away with their first loss of the season, 104-90 (it was worse than that).
Beal: 19p (3-13 from three, one off of his season high for 3PA last year)
Gafford: 13p 5r
Kuzma: 13r
Durant: 25p (9-17fg)
Mills: 21p – 9:55 PM
Final from Brooklyn. Nets 104 Wizards 90. Wizards shot 35% from the field. Post game breakdown right now in @NBCSWashington – 9:52 PM
Wizards lose to the Nets, 104-90. They fall to 2-1
Beal: 19 points (3/13 3P)
Kuzma: 6 points (0/5 3P), 13 rebounds
Wizards turned the ball over 12 times and shot 9/39 from 3P (23.1%) – 9:51 PM
Final: Nets beat the Wizards 104-90 behind Kevin Durant and Patty Mills. Spencer Dinwiddie with 10 points in his return to Barclays Center. Bruce Brown looks like his usual self. Nets are 2-2 and host the Heat on Wednesday. Everyone get home safe. A storm’s a coming. – 9:50 PM
FINAL: Nets 104, Wizards 90
Kevin Durant (25 PTS, 8 REBS), Patty Mills (21 PTS), James Harden (14 PTS, 9 ASTS, 6 REBS) and the Nets hand the Wizards their first loss of the season. The Nets bench scored 38 points in the win and the Nets only had 9 turnovers. – 9:48 PM
Baltimore, MD’s own Isaiah Todd is in to make his NBA debut with the Wizards en route to a blowout loss. – 9:43 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Cam Thomas has checked in for the Nets here with 4:03 to go in the 4th quarter. – 9:42 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
☘️ BOS 140 🐝 CHA 129 (OT)
💪🏾 Jaylen Brown (30 PTS) go-ahead 3 in OT …
📸 Then the poster (👀⬇️)
⭐️ Jayson Tatum: 41 PTS, 8 AST, 7 REB
⏰ Rob Williams: 12 PTS, 16 REB, 4 AST, 3 BLK
🔜 Bradley Beal + WAS visit Wednesday pic.twitter.com/wtxgxp4Uzw – 9:40 PM
Not what you want to see. Raul Neto is leaving for the locker room with a left shoulder injury. He appears to be in a good deal of pain. – 9:34 PM
Raul Neto down in pain grabbing his shoulder after banging into KD. – 9:34 PM
Bucks continue to own the matchup, now 10 of 12 and five in a row over the Pacers.
Giannis had 30-10-9, Middleton scored 27 in a 119-109 win. Goga Bitadze (7p, 9r) was effective and played the entire 4th. Brogdon scored 25.
Pacers now 1-3 with the Raptors, Nets up next. – 9:34 PM
It remains jarring how essential Patty Mills has become to the Nets. He’s the only guy who moves, makes quick decisions, and hits shots, especially with some slowpoke possessing Joe Harris’ body – 9:32 PM
Jay-Z is back for his second Nets game in as many days. – 9:32 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant and James Harden aren’t the only ones playing in back-to-backs: Jay-Z is at Barclays Center for the 2nd game in a row. #Nets – 9:32 PM
Patty Mills is making his case for Sixth Man of the Year. – 9:31 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
That is probably the game right there. Bradley Beal thinks he has a rebound secure until Patty Mills swipes the ball and puts in a layup. Nets up 19 with 6:31 to go in Q4. – 9:30 PM
Kevin Durant is playing his first *full* set of a back-to-back this season.
Last year, he played 3 full slates of back-to-backs:
➖ Jan. 12-13
➖ May 11-12
➖ May 15-16 pic.twitter.com/QBM9PlW1nO – 9:20 PM
Depth is supposed to be (and has been) a strength for the Wizards this season. But tonight their bench has 13 points combined entering the 4th. Patty Mills has 17 points off Brooklyn’s bench. – 9:17 PM
Charlotte has to close with Plumlee tonight, despite the FT issues, because Washington is out with an injury. – 9:17 PM
End of 3rd QTR: Nets 82, Wizards 64
Kevin Durant (20 PTS, 6 REBS), Patty Mills (17 PTS, 5 3PM), James Harden (14 PTS, 8 ASTS, 6 REBS) and the Nets are in control. Still, Brooklyn is shooting only 29% from downtown and Joe Harris is 2-of-9 from deep. – 9:16 PM
Harden and Joe Harris a combined 3 for 16 from 3. But Mills has 5 off the bench. – 9:11 PM
I want to know who Bradley Beal was pointing to after this 3 😂 pic.twitter.com/u3G7hKg7kv – 9:09 PM
Count it.
Harden with the 4-point play 🔥
pic.twitter.com/6qZMVMhoF8 – 9:07 PM
Nets have recovered from that cold stretch and now are back up 70-52. Part of that is because Unseld inserted Avdija, who is having a brutal night on both ends. – 9:03 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
James Harden finally gets a break: Gets the stepback 3 to fall plus the foul, despite Deni Avdija complaining of a leg flail. Harden still having a relatively poor shooting night: 13 PTS on 5/14 shooting from the field. – 9:00 PM
James Harden is finally getting calls. – 9:00 PM
Deni Avdija has played good defense on BKN’s starts all night — that’s just the James Harden effect – 9:00 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
KCP didn’t have to do Blake Griffin like that 😂 pic.twitter.com/eiWuzr5ZOL – 8:59 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
A 25-point Nets lead has been cut down to just 9 here in the 3rd quarter. Things you truly hate to see – 8:58 PM
It’s a ten point game in Brooklyn 👀 – 8:58 PM
The Nets led by as many as 25 points, but with that Bradley Beal three, the lead is now down to 10 in the third quarter. – 8:57 PM
Nets are 0 for 9 to start the second half and we’ve got a 10-point game in Brooklyn. – 8:56 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
And now it’s a 10-point game. No Nets lead is ever safe. – 8:56 PM
The Nets came out scoreless for three straight minutes to open the third quarter. The Wizards have trimmed the deficit to 13. – 8:52 PM
Kevin Durant now has 24,000 career points and counting. KD is the 26th NBA player to eclipse that mark. If you count ABA players, Durant is the 31st player to reach that milestone. pic.twitter.com/0KtWsJiQZ5 – 8:51 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets have been significantly better at taking care of the ball tonight (13 AST:2 TO), but to be fair, the Wizards aren’t really making them work for much lol still good to not see unforced errors like we’ve seen in previous games. [h/t NetsPR] – 8:46 PM
Kevin Durant just became the 31st player in NBA history with 24,000 career points.
He did it in the exact same number of games (888) as Allen Iverson.
Next up for KD on the all-time scoring list?
Iverson.
30th place.
24,368 points. pic.twitter.com/Rd6j5BgR6j – 8:41 PM
Bradley Beal hits the three over KD and gives a tap on the side — KD comes right back, hits a three and gives him a smile 😂 pic.twitter.com/DBBJZLDOS9 – 8:39 PM
Gen. Martin Dempsey returns as chair of USA Basketball; Sue Bird and Kevin Durant among new members of board of directors. apnews.com/article/nba-sp… – 8:34 PM
Kevin Durant with a big grin after hitting a deep 3 in the final seconds of the first half. Nets lead Wizards 59-42. Durant has 18. – 8:34 PM
At the half, Wizards trail Brooklyn 59-42
Gafford: 10p, 4r
Kuzma: 4p, 10r
KCP: 9p
Durant: 18p
Mills: 11p – 8:34 PM
It’s halftime and the Wizards trail by 17 points, 59-42. Wiz were heating up at the end, but Kevin Durant had answers. He leads all scorers with 18. – 8:33 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Bradley Beal hit a side-step 3 over Kevin Durant, then tapped him on his way back up the floor. KD calls for the ball, dribbles up to KCP, Beal shifts over with the help, but it doesn’t matter: Durant nails a 3 from deep to make this a 59-42 game at the half. Can’t match him. – 8:33 PM
Halftime: Nets lead the Wizards 59-42. Steve Nash has gone deep into the bench and its paid off. Spencer Dinwiddie has just six points in his return. Kevin Durant is playing like an animal again. He’s got 18 at the half. – 8:33 PM
Half: Nets 59, Wizards 42
Kevin Durant (18 PTS), Patty Mills (11 PTS), James Harden (8 PTS, 6 ASTS) & the Nets have cooled down offensively. Finishing defensive possessions though is going to be emphasized going into the half. Brooklyn has already given up 7 offensive rebounds. – 8:32 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
MVP chants raining down for Kevin Durant at Barclays Center. Unfortunately, he misses the free throw. – 8:31 PM
KD just tried to BOOM crazy, omg – 8:31 PM
Kevin Durant really woke up today and chose violence 🤣 – 8:31 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
KD just tried to ruin someone’s life – 8:31 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
We’ve seen Spencer Dinwiddie hit a ton of side-step 3s for the Nets, and tonight he’s those 3s against them. – 8:30 PM
If that dunk went down, Kevin Durant would have melted the internet. – 8:30 PM
Kyle Kuzma already has 10 rebounds in 15 min. of action. He’s reached double-figures in all three of the Wizards’ games, a good sign given they need to replace Westbrook’s production in that area. – 8:29 PM
Huge slam from Daniel Gafford 👀
Wizards on a 10-2 run. pic.twitter.com/o4KNA1w9KM – 8:22 PM
James Harden getting to the rim with some authority is an auspicious sign. Bradley Beal and Spencer Dinwiddie currently 2-for-12. The #Nets lead 47-24. – 8:17 PM
Spencer Dinwiddie got a video tribute in Brooklyn before the game started 🔥pic.twitter.com/mJnLUhGyXq – 8:14 PM
Spencer Dinwiddie (@Spencer Dinwiddie) received a video tribute from the Brooklyn Nets in his return to Barclays Center with the Washington Wizards. pic.twitter.com/IWif4X5dJ6 – 8:11 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets have opened the floodgates against the Wizards: They’re 5-of-11 from 3PT, shooting 58% from the field, have 13 assists, and their highest scorer is Patty Mills off the bench with 11. – 8:10 PM
The score is how 45-22. With a 23-point lead, the Nets have more than twice as many points as the Wizards. – 8:10 PM
The Nets have their largest lead of the night at 23! – 8:10 PM
Wizards twitter is melting down 😂
Everything was all good just an hour and 8 minutes ago. – 8:08 PM
Crowd responds to #Nets fan favorite Spencer Dinwiddie in his return to Barclays with the #Wizards. @Spencer Dinwiddie pic.twitter.com/Erg8YagEZT – 8:08 PM
Nets give a video tribute to Spencer Dinwiddie. He got a solid applause but was coming out of a timeout as the big screen showed him. Didn’t acknowledge it. pic.twitter.com/FzsZ7a8HKT – 8:07 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Classy of the Nets to give Spencer Dinwiddie this moment at the start of the 2nd quarter. A pocket of fans chanted “Dinwiddie.” All fans in the house showed love #Nets pic.twitter.com/EPGad1WINs – 8:06 PM
Nets shoot 59% in the first quarter and eight guys score for a 38-20 lead over Washington. They already have more points than in the entire second half Sunday (37) against Charlotte. – 8:06 PM
The Nets give a nice welcome back shoutout to Dinwiddie ahead of the second quarter – 8:06 PM
Wes Unseld Jr. will have plenty to critique the Wizards on from that first quarter. Too much iso ball and then leads to transition defense woes. Nets had a 13-0 run. – 8:05 PM
After one, the Wizards trail the Nets 38-20
KCP: 7p
Wiz are 3-13 from three, have just eight field goals overall – 8:05 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Boomers Patty (4-6, 3-5 3s, 11 pts in seven minutes) engaged from jump tonight in Brooklyn for the Nets. – 8:05 PM
That Patty Mills step-back 3-pointer sent Holiday stumbling and gave the #Nets a 38-20 lead on the #Wizards after one. – 8:04 PM
Not a great first quarter for the Wizards. The Nets lead by 18, 38-20.
Leading scorer is, you guessed it, Patty Mills with 11. – 8:04 PM
End of the first quarter: Nets lead the Wizards 38-20. Patty Mills just hit a nasty stepback 3 before the buzzer. To quote George Costanza, “that was absolutely filthy.” – 8:04 PM
End of 1st QTR: Nets 38, Wizards 20
Patty Mills (11 PTS), Kevin Durant (8 PTS) and the Nets are thumping the Wizards. Brooklyn ended the quarter on a 21-3 run and they can thank they’re efficient 59% shooting from the field for it. – 8:04 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Patty Mills just broke Aaron Holiday’s ankles with a mean jab step then hit a 3 to give the Nets a 38-20 lead over the Wizards at the end of the 1st quarter. Good god. – 8:03 PM
#Nets on an 18-4 run before that Holiday bucket. – 8:03 PM
This may be a hot take but I think we’re seeing that the Nets are better than the Raptors and Pacers. – 8:01 PM
Track golden girl Sydney McLaughlin taking in the #Nets game. – 7:58 PM
Bruce Brown gets his first start this season, Nets off to their best start this season. – 7:57 PM
We live! Join us on @YESNetwork for @Brooklyn Nets v @Washington Wizards #NETSonYES pic.twitter.com/2oiuRXDZE6 – 7:56 PM
Wizards 2/10 from 3P range – not great – 7:55 PM
Raul Neto having PTSD of playing the 4 with how much he is getting switched onto Kevin Durant – 7:55 PM
Nash giving first-quarter minutes to James Johnson and Bembry, who barely played Sunday. – 7:55 PM
Oh my God, this team has Bradley Beal in jail. The Wizards star is 1-for-4 from the field with 2 turnovers. – 7:54 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Lookin like another one of ‘those’ games for Patty Mills, who hits a tough 3, then as I type this, bricks the heat check. – 7:53 PM
After a hot start by the Nets, coach Wes Unseld Jr. called a timeout and brought Raul Neto and Deni Avdija off the bench. Quick adjustment. – 7:52 PM
Steve Nash subbed James Harden out for James Johnson and Harden seemed upset about the early change. – 7:51 PM
Nets have made eight of their first 12 shots, every starter has already scored and they lead Washington 17-12. – 7:47 PM
17-12 Brooklyn, timeout for the Wizards. 12 points in the paint already for the Nets. Transition defense needs to get cleaned up. – 7:47 PM
James Harden is putting together a masterpiece. He’s up to 4 points and 4 assists with 0 turnovers. – 7:47 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Timeout, Wizards: James Harden has 4 points and 4 assists here in the first quarter, and he’s helped push the Nets to an early 17-12 lead. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope leads the Wizards w/7 PTS, but it’s a fair bet that Beal/Dinwiddie won’t stay at 2 apiece for long. – 7:47 PM
Loving KCP’s energy. – 7:47 PM
Joe Harris guarding Spencer Dinwiddie. – 7:45 PM
We still haven’t experienced a KCP locked in game. Hits a 3P early. – 7:43 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Side-step 3 over Blake Griffin to get Spencer Dinwiddie started tonight – 7:42 PM
The Nets have Kevin Durant assigned to Wizards point guard Spencer Dinwiddie to start tonight’s game. Interesting. – 7:42 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets fans give Spencer Dinwididie an ovation at Barclays Center when introduced pregame. The only opponent to get cheers this season. – 7:36 PM
Nets fans give a cheer upon hearing Spencer Dinwiddie’s name introduced with the Wizards introduced. – 7:36 PM
Nice hand for Spencer Dinwiddie when the Wizards’ starting lineups announced in Brooklyn. – 7:36 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Just grabbed my seat at Barclays Center, where the Nets are hosting Spencer Dinwiddie in their first back-to-back of the season. Best believe Dinwiddie is going to be out for blood tonight. Great challenge for the Nets (1-2) defense tonight after a loss to Charlotte. – 7:31 PM
Wizards v. Nets in 5 minutes…
Who wins, and what’s the score? pic.twitter.com/yMUNfeQxKJ – 7:31 PM
Huge early season game tonight as the 2-0 Wizards take on Kevin Durant, James Harden and the Nets. Tipoff is in a few minutes on @NBCSWashington and live right here: smart.link/5bb65a2b6cedb?… – 7:30 PM
Greetings from Barclays Center. Is it raining yet? Nets-Wizards tip in less than 10. Spencer Dinwiddie is making his return to Barclays Center. Blake Griffin is back and starting. Bradley Beal is, too. Nets looking to avoid a repeat of yesterday. Updates to follow. – 7:26 PM
Things To L👀k Out For In The Nets vs Wizards Game:
▪️James Harden has only attempted 3 free throws per game, his lowest since rookie year.
▪️Spencer Dinwiddie (23.5 PPG, 7.5 APG) has led Washington to a record of 2-0.
▪️Kyrie Irving and LaMarcus Aldridge are out for Brooklyn. – 7:03 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Nets will start Bruce Brown tonight, alongside Kevin Durant, James Harden, Joe Harris and Blake Griffin. – 7:00 PM
Talking Kyrie, protests and Kevin Durant being asked twice if the Nets have enough with @Malika Andrews on NBA Today. pic.twitter.com/53Q5YJfJ1F – 7:00 PM
As Dinwiddie returns to Brooklyn tonight, I caught up with him over the summer and he was disapppointed with how the Nets handled free agency negotiations pic.twitter.com/zVxn2OdUdN – 6:54 PM
Two DMV legends talk pregame: Kevin Durant and Grant Hill pic.twitter.com/hHRDmcYKEs – 6:52 PM
Kevin Durant puts a spin cycle in his pregame workout. Don’t think I’ve seen something like that before. Interested to know the why behind it. pic.twitter.com/0PuppdSXax – 6:50 PM
Retired Gen. Martin Dempsey, former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, re-elected chairperson of USA Basketball. Kevin Durant, who just won his third Olympic gold medal, on the 15-member board of directors. – 6:37 PM
Celtics at Hornets – Spectrum Center – October 25, 2021 – Starting Lineups
Boston – Schroder, Smart, Brown, Tatum, R. Williams
Charlotte – LaMelo Ball, Kelly Oubre, Gordon Hayward, Miles Bridges, Mason Plumlee
OUT: Boston: Horford, Langford Charlotte: Rozier, PJ Washington pic.twitter.com/lYGJNZtyo4 – 6:34 PM
Bruce Brown (right calf contusion) is available. #Nets – 6:20 PM
Bruce Brown (right calf contusion) has been upgraded to AVAILABLE, the team says. – 6:20 PM
Bradley Beal will be a “full go” tonight with no minutes restrictin, according to head coach Wes Unseld Jr. – 6:15 PM
Wizards starters tonight vs. Nets
Spencer Dinwiddie
Bradley Beal
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Kyle Kuzma
Daniel Gafford – 6:13 PM
Bradley Beal (right hip contusion) is good to go tonight in Brooklyn – 6:12 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Wizards coach Wes Unseld said Spencer Dinwiddie was 100% physically ready at the start of training camp. Said despite Dinwiddie’s primary usage as a 6th man in Brooklyn, the Wizards always considered him a starting point guard. – 6:12 PM
Bradley Beall will play tonight against the Nets after missing Friday’s game with a right hip contusion. – 6:11 PM
Bradley Beal will play vs the #Nets. #wizards – 6:11 PM
Wes Unseld Jr. says Bradley Beal will play go bunt against the Nets. – 6:11 PM
Bradley Beal will start tonight vs. Nets – 6:11 PM
Nash said the #Nets never considered a Dinwiddie playoff comeback: “I personally don’t like it, I don’t think anyone in the medical staff thought it was fair to Spencer…So we didn’t bring it up. We thought it was best to let him have his time to heal and further his career.” – 6:05 PM
“No, I just didn’t think it was fair for Spencer (Dinwiddie) — We thought it was best to let him have his time to heal.”
⁃Steve Nash on if he considered playing Spencer Dinwiddie during the playoffs last year. – 5:54 PM
Asked if there was ever serious consideration about Spencer Dinwiddie playing last season if the Nets advanced, Steve Nash says no. Doesn’t think it was fair to Dinwiddie and doesn’t think the medical staff was fans of it either. – 5:54 PM
When I asked Steve Nash if he thought the lack of games (hamstring injury, summer rehab, etc) has been the reason for James Harden’s inability to get to the rim, he said “One hundred percent.” Adds it can take the same amount of playing time as was missed to get to normal. #Nets – 5:54 PM
“It’s really important for their development.”
⁃Steve Nash on having Cam Thomas, Day’Ron Sharpe, Kessler Edwards and David Duke Jr present with the team. – 5:52 PM
Steve Nash says the team’s four rookies have a great chance to be the focal point of the Long Island Nets. Adds its important for their development and expects them to be available for Brooklyn’s games. – 5:52 PM
“He’s still an excellent player even if he’s not at peak form and we still believe in him. And he’ll get there in the next few weeks.”
Nash on James Harden – 5:51 PM
Steve Nash said he’s happy to see Spencer Dinwiddie back and healthy, and is sure he’ll test the #Nets tonight. #Wizards – 5:51 PM
Steve Nash thinks Spencer Dinwiddie looks great with the Wizards. Happy to see he recovered from the ACL well. Adds he’ll be a challenge for the Nets tonight. – 5:50 PM
“He looks great. I’m really happy and excited for him…He will challenge us today. He’s a great playmaker and he can create and score.”
Nets coach Steve Nash on Spencer Dinwiddie returning to Barclays – 5:50 PM
“He looks great — No one wants to see miss time because of an injury … He will challenge us today.”
⁃Steve Nash on Spencer Dinwiddie. – 5:50 PM
Barclays Center has opened its new Crown Club, ahead of the Nets vs. Wizards game. pic.twitter.com/aGcaUZVmfT – 5:43 PM
Andy Warhol’s only oxidized portrait ever, a 1982 work of Jean-Michael Basquiat. Today it’s in a hand-painted room in the Barclays Center’s Crown Club. Nic. 11 it goes up for bid at @ChristiesInc, opening bid $20 million. #Nets #nba pic.twitter.com/1KrpAOXm7b – 5:34 PM
Al Horford and Romeo Langford are out tonight at Charlotte. Jaylen Brown will play and Dennis Schroder will start again. Terry Rozier and PJ Washington are out for Charlotte. – 5:34 PM
Nets gave us a tour of their new Crown Club. It opened last night. Anyone got $20 million for the Andy Warhol painting of Jean-Michel Basquiat? pic.twitter.com/cxlWR8qMQO – 5:31 PM
Source: Washington Wizards SG Bradley Beal WILL play tonight against the Brooklyn Nets.
Beal missed Friday’s OT win over the Indiana Pacers with a groin injury. – 5:26 PM
James Borrego said he doesn’t know much about PJ Washington’s status beyond him being out tonight. Expects Nick Richards to be in the rotation against the Celtics eating up some of those available minutes. – 5:25 PM
Terry Rozier and PJ Washington are OUT tonight for #Hornets. #Celtics – 5:18 PM
KCP also a fan of @allproreels 👀 pic.twitter.com/ynlgAZzMIT – 5:15 PM
For @The Vertical: Kyrie Irving’s silence on Barclays Center lockdown speaks volumes. sports.yahoo.com/kyrie-irvings-… – 5:15 PM
PJ Washington has been downgraded to out for tonight’s game against Boston. – 5:14 PM
Hornets say forward PJ Washington, right knee sprain, has been downgraded to out for tonight’s game against the Celtics and will be listed as day to day moving forward. – 5:14 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington, right knee sprain, has been downgraded to out for tonight’s game against the Celtics and will be listed as day to day moving forward. #AllFly – 5:13 PM
🏀 The differences between young and old teams
🏀 How the Nets and Lakers look so far
🏀 Eye-catching young players
#RealOnes with @Logan Murdock and @Bell19Raja: open.spotify.com/episode/4LyuUp… – 5:00 PM
“A blessed kid just looking for a place to call home. That will love me back!”
– Montrezl Harrell [@Montrezl Harrell] pic.twitter.com/u4CDnI3fIq – 5:00 PM
LaMarcus Aldridge (rest) is out tonight for the Nets, who will have Blake Griffin back. – 4:49 PM
new Open Floor with @Chris Herring:
—disappointing teams (nets, lakers, and celtics)
—pleasant surprises (bulls, hornets, and wizards)
—the season’s most enjoyable positionless lineups
—more!
listen and subscribe here! link.chtbl.com/open-floor?sid… – 4:21 PM
Charlotte’s Miles Bridges, who had his second straight 30-point game Sunday in a victory over the Nets, is the Eastern Conference player of the week. Stephen Curry wins in the West. – 3:45 PM
Washington Wizards point guard Spencer Dinwiddie received votes for Eastern Conference Player of the Week, alongside Seth Curry (PHI), Kevin Durant (BKN), Tyler Herro (MIA), Zach LaVine (CHI), Evan Mobley (CLE) and Julius Randle (NYK). – 3:34 PM
Spencer Dinwiddie was nominated for Eastern Conference player of the week. Miles Bridges won the award. – 3:34 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Nets have recalled Cam Thomas and Day’Ron Sharpe from Long Island. – 3:20 PM
The Nets (& Kevin Durant) need James Harden now more than ever.
thesportssection.com/trouble-at-bar… – 2:49 PM
“I just ask officials to call what they see”
James Harden agreed with Steve Nash he’s “poster boy” for NBA placing emphasis on calling “non-basketball” moves.
I talked to 15 people about this going into regular season.
Harden was a topic of discussion https://t.co/Rnzb0LjtX2 pic.twitter.com/eA1XT1JBf4 – 2:22 PM
With a win vs. the Brooklyn Nets tonight, the Wizards would start the season 3-0 for the first time since 2017-18.
Additionally, this would mark just the fourth time since the NBA/ABA merger Washington will have started a season 3-0 (2017-18, 2005-06, 1978-79). – 2:19 PM
Our first NBA Weekend Winners & Losers pod of the season, feat. the Hornets, Blazers, Bulls, Ja Morant, Pelicans, James Harden + more!
Who’d we miss?
🅰️: https://t.co/v1qudKTb56 pic.twitter.com/xTUeOcBYlh – 1:34 PM
