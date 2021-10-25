CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

PRESS: Schroders nears GBP230 million deal for River & Mercantile unit

Life Style Extra
 6 days ago

(Alliance News) -Â FTSE 100-listed asset manager Schroders PLC is circling River & Mercantile Group PLC's solutions business and could announce a deal as soon as...

www.lse.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Ince shares suspended amid bid to buy own nomad Arden

Ince Group PLC - legal and professional services firm - On Thursday says shares suspended until a new nominated adviser is appointed. Ince has been informed Arden Partners PLC, a takeover target, is unable to continue as its nomad and had to resign with immediate effect. On Tuesday, Ince said it reached agreement to buy Arden Partners. The deal will see Arden shareholders receive seven Ince shares for each 12 Arden shares they own. Based on Ince's 53 pence closing price on Monday, it valued Arden at GBP10 million. Arden shares rose 2.5% to 25.50p each in London on Friday, giving it a market capitalisation of GBP7.4 million. Under the deal's terms, Arden shareholders will own 22% of enlarged company.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: TBC Bank prices USD75 million in subordinated notes

TBC Bank Group PLC - Tbilisi, Georgia-based lender - Prices USD75 million in Tier 1 capital perpetual subordinated notes at an 8.9% yield. Says the loans will further strengthen the bank's capital base and support growth and sustainable development. Notes the new issue has attracted solid demand from investors across Europe, the UK and the US.
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

DIRECTOR DEALINGS: Inspiration Healthcare CEO sells over GBP100,000

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of share dealings by London-listed company directors and managers announced on Friday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Inspiration Healthcare Group PLC - Crawley, West Sussex-based medical technology for use in critical care and operating theatres - Chief Executive Neil Campbell...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alliance News#Ftse#Schroders Plc#Sky News#R M
Life Style Extra

TRADING UPDATES: Mattioli outlook promising; virus hits Grand Vision

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Friday and Thursday not separately reported by Alliance News:. Mattioli Woods PLC - Leicester-based asset manager - Says clients onboarded in the first four months of financial year ending May exceeded prior year. Company adds: "This combined with underlying growth in our core pensions consultancy and administration and investment management segments has delivered organic growth in excess of 10% in the first four months of the year which is pleasing given the volatile markets that we have experienced." In addition, company says it plans to propose final dividend of 13.5 pence per share, up from 12.7p, taking payout for year ended May 31, 2021 to 21.0p, up from 20.0p the year prior. "The further easing of lockdown restrictions and continued roll out of the Covid-19 vaccination programme are supporting improved investor confidence and we expect the increased client inflows and new business enquiries seen in both the prior and current financial year to continue," Mattioli Woods adds.
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

M&S to consider bid to rescue Savile Row tailor Gieves & Hawkes -The Times

Considering a bid to rescue Savile Row tailor Gieves & Hawkes,. brands Kent & Curwen and Cerutti, faces a winding-up order, the. (Sharecast News) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch upgraded Marks & Spencer to 'neutral' from 'underperform' on Wednesday following the retailer's investor event last week. 13 Oct 21...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

TRADING UPDATES: Norish in wholesale changes; Oilex wins deal

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Friday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Norish PLC - warehousing company - Plans capital return of GBP1.66 per share, amid completed sale of cold store unit for GBP65.7 million. Norish, in light of disposal, plans to change name to Roebuck Food Group PLC and also change principal objects clause of its memorandum of association. This will "better reflect the future development and businesses of the company, as well as amending and updating its constitution generally", Norish explains. Also plans subdivision of shares, which will see par value reduced to 2.5 euro cents from 25 cents currently. Motions need approval at extraordinary general meeting penned for November 22. Norish adds trading of continuing operations is in line with expectations and is confident of prospects for current year. "Following the return of capital, the discharge of restructuring costs and the payment of transaction fees and expenses the company will have approximately GBP3 million in net cash and debt of GBP2.3 million which will be used to invest in the group's existing product sourcing and dairy divisions," Norish says. Does not anticipate payment of dividends before 2024.
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

JPMORGAN MULTI-ASSET GROWTH & INCOME PLC

In conformity with the Transparency Directive the Company would like to notify the market of the following:. As at 29th October 2021 the Company's issued share capital consists of 93,115,643 Ordinary 1 pence shares, carrying one vote each. The Company holds 11,897,235 shares in Treasury. Therefore, as at 29th October...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Life Style Extra

JPMorgan Russian Securities PLC

In conformity with the Transparency Directive, the Company would like to notify the market of the following:. As at 29th October 2021, the Company's issued share capital consists of 40,776,176 Ordinary 1 pence shares with voting rights. JPMorgan Russian Securities plc does not hold any shares in Treasury. Therefore, as...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

Abdrn investment manager says would 'probably' be against Shell break-up

LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Abdrn investment manager Iain. Pyle said on Thursday he would 'probably' be against a call by. hedge fund Third Point to break up Royal Dutch Shell. Pyle, whose company is a top-10 investor in Shell according. to Refinitiv data, said while he could understand Third...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Foresight Sustainable eyes Main Market admission next month

Foresight Sustainable Forestry Co PLC - forestry investment trust, managed by private equity firm Foresight Group LLP - Announces launch of Main Market float. Says initial placing, subscription and intermediaries offer opened on Thursday and will close on November 18. Foresight Sustainable is selling 200 million shares at 100 pence each, raising GBP200 million. Admission to Main Market expected on November 24. London-listed Foresight Group Holdings Ltd noted Thursday announcement.
INDUSTRY
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for HSBC Holdings (HSBA)

Notification of a Transaction by a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities. On 27 October 2021, Ian Stuart acquired 34 ordinary shares of US$0.50 each (the "Shares") in HSBC Holdings plc (the "Company"). The Shares were acquired under the Company's UK Share Incentive Plan ("SIP") at £4.45558 per Share. The following disclosure...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

JPMORGAN EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

In conformity with the Transparency Directive the Company would like to notify the market of the following:. As at 29th October 2021, the Company's issued share capital consists of 71,894,816 Growth shares and 85,696,370 Income shares. In accordance with Article 8 of the Company's Articles of Association, the number of...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for JPMorgan American (JAM)

In conformity with the Transparency Directive, the Company would like to notify the market of the following:. As at 29th October 2021 the Company's issued share capital consists of 281,633,910 Ordinary 5 pence shares with voting rights. The Company holds 87,698,556 Ordinary shares in Treasury. Therefore, as at 29th October...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Arden Partners (ARDN)

IN BRIEF: Ince shares suspended amid bid to buy own nomad Arden. (Sharecast News) - Small and mid-cap investment banking advisory firm Arden Partners saw its shares rocket higher on Tuesday afternoon, after an all-share offer for the company was announced by the Ince Group. IN BRIEF: British Honey names...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (GBP) : Transaction in Own Shares

BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (GBP) : Transaction in Own Shares. BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED October 2021 TRANSACTION IN OWN SECURITIES ACTIVITY REPORT1. The Company announces that pursuant to the general authority granted by shareholders of the Company on 28 May 2019 to make market purchases of its own Ordinary shares, it repurchased 0 Euro shares in October 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

Tata Steel Regulatory News (TTST)

This share is an international stock. Subject: Pronouncement of Order by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench in the matter of the composite scheme of amalgamation of Bamnipal Steel Limited and Tata Steel BSL Limited (formerly Bhushan Steel Limited) into and with Tata Steel Limited. This has reference...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (FCSS)

Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Holding(s) in Company. Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Holding(s) in Company. TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings. 1. Issuer Details. ISIN. GB00B62Z3C74. Issuer Name. Fidelity China Special Situations PLC. UK or Non-UK Issuer. UK. 2. Reason for Notification. An acquisition or...
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

London pre-open: Stocks seen lower after Amazon, Apple earnings disappoint

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were set to fall at the open on Friday following disappointing earnings from Apple and Amazon overnight. The FTSE 100 was called to open 20 points lower at 7,229. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said: "European markets have spent the last couple of days slipping...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)-Daily Mail &General Tsrt plc amd

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY. Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1. KEY INFORMATION. (a) Name of exempt principal trader:. J.P. Morgan Securities Plc. (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy