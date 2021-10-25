CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US close: Dow Jones registers another record close

 6 days ago

(Sharecast News) - Wall Street stocks closed higher on Monday as market participants prepped for a week full of big tech earnings. At the close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.18% at 35,741.15, while the S&P 500 was 0.47% firmer at 4,566.48 and the Nasdaq Composite saw out the...

My No-Brainer “Shortcut” for Finding Stocks with Huge Upside

There are no shortcuts in investing. This “shortcut” is really just a simple strategy. But it can easily boost your returns by 6% or more every year. That might not sound like much. But when a $100K portfolio beats the market by 6% for a decade straight, it translates into $154,000 more in your pocket. And you don’t have to do much to get it.
2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $50,000 Into $250,000 by 2030

DocuSign is leveraging artificial intelligence to deliver the next generation of digital-document innovations. Redfin is snatching market share from traditional real estate agents by saving its customers over $1 billion to date. The stock market sell-off during September and October appears to have subsided, with the S&P 500 index now...
U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.25%

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the Consumer Goods, Healthcare and Technology sectors led shares higher. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.25% to hit a new all time high, while the S&P 500 index added 0.19%, and the NASDAQ Composite index added 0.33%.
London close: NatWest in the red as stocks end week lower

(Sharecast News) - London stocks closed below the waterline on Friday, after sentiment got off on the wrong foot following disappointing earnings from Apple and Amazon in the US overnight.0. The FTSE 100 ended the session down 0.16% at 7,237.57, and the FTSE 250 was 0.4% weaker at 23,106.61. Sterling...
London midday: Stocks off lows but NatWest sinks after results

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were still in the red but off earlier lows by midday on Friday, with sentiment hit by disappointing earnings from Apple and Amazon in the US. The FTSE 100 was down 0.3% at 7,225.48. Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said: "Underwhelming corporate news...
Wake Up Wall Street (SPX) (QQQ): Market puts on sour face after major misses from AMZN, SBUX, AAPL

Here is what you need to know on Friday, October 29:. Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN) and Starbucks (SBUX) all reported disappointing earnings after the market close on Thursday, and that fact is putting a sour face on Friday's market. US 10-year treasury yields moved higher to 1.601%. Q3 results have been heavily beating expectations until now, so Thursday's setback is acting as a reality check.
Stocks open lower after disappointing earnings from Apple, Amazon

Stocks opened slightly lower Friday, feeling pressure after disappointing earnings from Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 20 points, or 0.1%, tl 35,710, while the S&P 500 was off 0.5% at 4,573. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 0.7% to 15,342. Shares of Apple fell 3.4%, while Amazon shares declined 4.8%.
LIVE MARKETS-Is a bubble building in Wall St's record highs?

Oct 29 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. IS A BUBBLE BUILDING IN WALL ST'S RECORD HIGHS? (1615. EDT/2015 GMT) The Nasdaq, S&P 500 and Dow all eked. out fresh closing...
LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Stocks fall as inflation fears, US tech weigh

(Alliance News) - Stock prices in London were down at midday on Friday amid growing expectations of interest rate hikes to counter rising inflation and after results from the middle two 'Faangs', Apple and Amazon, lacked bite. The large-cap FTSE 100 index was down 40.07 points, or 0.5%, at 7,209.40....
PEDEVCO Corp. Closes $7M Registered Direct Offering

PEDEVCO (NYSE: PED), an energy company engaged in the acquisition and development of strategic, high-growth energy projects in the U.S., has closed its previously announced registered direct offering with a certain institutional investor, pursuant to which the company sold approximately $7.0 million worth of common stock. PEDEVCO secured net proceeds...
Exxon Mobil stock rallies after earnings beat expectations, stock repurchases expected to begin next year

Shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. rallied 1.1% in premarket trading Friday, after the oil and gas giant reported better-than-expected third-quarter profit and revenue, as improved demand and increased realizations helped all of the company's business segments generate positive results. The company swung to net income of $6.75 billion, or $1.57 a share, from a loss of $680 million, or 15 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of $1.58 beat the FactSet consensus of $1.56. Total revenue jumped 59.7% to $73.79 billion, well above the FactSet consensus of $71.13 billion. In the Upstream business, average realizations for crude oil increased 7% from the second quarter and natural gas realizations grew 28%. Production volume in the Permian averaged 500,000 oil equivalent barrels per day, up 30% from a year ago. Cash flow from operating activities was $12.1 billion. "We anticipate the company's strong cash flow outlook will enable us to further increase shareholder distributions by up to $10 billion through a share repurchase program over 12-24 months, beginning in 2022," said Chief Executive Darren Woods. The stock has rallied 56.0% year to date through Thursday, while the S&P 500 has advanced 22.4%.
Apple spent nearly $20 billion on stock buybacks in Q4 at average prices below the VWAP

Apple Inc. did a decent job with the nearly $20 billion it spent on open-market stock repurchases during the fiscal fourth quarter, as the average price paid was slightly below the average prices for each month and the quarter. In the technology behemoth's 10-K annual report filed early Friday with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Apple said it repurchased 35.04 million shares from Aug. 29 to Sept. 25 at an average price of $149.81, compared with the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of $149.959 over the same period, according to a MarketWatch analysis of FactSet data. From Aug. 1 to...
