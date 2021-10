Britain must give ground in a post-Brexit fishing dispute or France will trigger trade reprisals, Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday, warning: “The ball is in Britain’s court.”“I don’t want escalation. We need to be serious,” the French leader told a news conference after the G20 summit in Rome, minutes after Boris Johnson revealed the pair had held a “frank” conversation on the crisis.French officials have warned they will bar UK fishing boats from some ports and tighten customs checks on lorries entering the country with British goods from Tuesday unless more licences are granted for their small boats to fish...

ECONOMY ・ 25 MINUTES AGO