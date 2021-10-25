CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOREX-Dollar steadies after bounce off of one-month low

 6 days ago

NEW YORK Oct 25 (Reuters) - The dollar steadied on Monday. afternoon after bouncing off a one-month low as traders weighed. the prospects of higher interest rates for different currencies. and considered how coming economic data and central bank. comments could impact their positions. The upward move came at...

Forbes

It's Taper Time For The Fed

While third-quarter U.S. economic growth was relatively anemic with GDP growing at 2%, the Federal Reserve (Fed) should announce the long-awaited decrease in the pace of asset purchases this week. This tapering of asset purchases should continue through mid-2022. As noted last week, there is a reason for optimism that the fourth quarter will see a bump in economic growth as some supply bottlenecks begin to ease.
AFP

US Fed set to begin stimulus taper amid sticky inflation

The Federal Reserve is set to begin removing a major plank of the stimulus policies it rolled out last year as the pandemic began, a sign of the progress the US economy has posted since the historic downturn. While the American central bank is always capable of surprises, its top officials have widely signaled that they will announce at their policy meeting next week the start of a drawback in their monthly purchases of bonds and securities, which they began as the economy collapsed in March 2020 to stop the crisis from becoming a catastrophe. The world's largest economy has undoubtedly come a long way from those dire days, but with an unpleasant passenger: inflation, which has spiked throughout much of this year, and caused some economists to name the Fed's easy money policies as an accessory. Fed Chair Jerome Powell could touch on these topics when he speaks following the two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting beginning Tuesday, and may also offer the central bank's latest views on the state of the recovery.
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Bounces Off Support

On Thursday, the Australian Dollar rose by 56 pips or 0.75% against the US Dollar. The currency pair tested the 0.7550 level during Thursday’s trading session. Technical indicators suggest buying signals on the 4H and daily time-frame charts. Most likely, buyers could continue to drive the exchange rate higher during the following trading session. The possible target for bullish traders will be near the 0.7580 area.
Life Style Extra

FOREX-Dollar rises with Treasury yields, as euro losses deepen

(New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments;. new byline, changes dateline, previous LONDON) NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The dollar bounced back. on Friday from a prior day plunge after yields on government. bonds rose and traders saw new inflation reports as challenging. major central banks to pull...
Life Style Extra

FOREX-Dollar climbs as inflation builds case for higher rates

(Updates prices, market activity, adds comment) * Dollar index on track for biggest one-day gain since June. NEW YORK Oct 29 (Reuters) - The dollar index continued to. rebound from prior-day losses on Friday after U.S. government. bond yields rose on news that the Federal Reserve's preferred. inflation measure showed...
marketpulse.com

Oil steady, gold rises on US dollar woes

The oil sell-off that continued in Asia yesterday hit a brick wall and abruptly reversed as soon as Europe walked into the office. Although I expected a rapid recovery, the pace caught me by surprise and really speaks volumes about the pent-up demand lying in wait in the physical oil market now. A lower US dollar in the New York session gave oil a gentle nudge and both Brent crude and WTI recorded small gains for the day. Brent crude finishing 0.40% higher at USD 84.50, and WTI climbing an impressive 1.10% to USD 83.05 a barrel. Asia has decided to sit on its hands today after getting it so wrong yesterday, with both contracts steady near their New York close.
Life Style Extra

FOREX-Dollar rebound continues as euro plunges

(Updates prices, market activity; new byline, changes dateline,. previous NEW YORK/LONDON) * Dollar index on track for biggest one-day gain since June. NEW YORK Oct 29 (Reuters) - The dollar continued to rebound. from prior-day losses on Friday as the euro plunged and currency. and bond markets tried to sort...
Life Style Extra

LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Stocks fall as inflation fears, US tech weigh

(Alliance News) - Stock prices in London were down at midday on Friday amid growing expectations of interest rate hikes to counter rising inflation and after results from the middle two 'Faangs', Apple and Amazon, lacked bite. The large-cap FTSE 100 index was down 40.07 points, or 0.5%, at 7,209.40....
Life Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Is a bubble building in Wall St's record highs?

Oct 29 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. IS A BUBBLE BUILDING IN WALL ST'S RECORD HIGHS? (1615. EDT/2015 GMT) The Nasdaq, S&P 500 and Dow all eked. out fresh closing...
DailyFx

US Dollar Price Action Set-Up: Euro Bounce Back, Month-End Rebalancing Eyed

The Euro has thus far held a large portion of yesterday’s gains, which stemmed from ECB President Lagarde’s marginal attempt at pushing back against current market pricing for ECB rate hikes next year. While the President noted that market pricing is not in line with ECB guidance, Lagarde then went on to say that it was not for her to say whether markets are ahead of themselves (as head of the ECB, it kind of is), which in turn, provided a lift for the Euro with additional gains stemming from some pre-month end rebalancing. As it stands, markets are currently pricing in a 20bps rate rise by October 2022, however, this might just be a case of EU rates tracking the global re-pricing in the short-end as opposed to following the actual ECB policy outlook.
FXStreet.com

Forex Today: Dollar steadies, eyes on European data, US PCE inflation report

Here is what you need to know on Friday, October 29:. The dollar faced heavy selling pressure on Thursday after the US Bureau of Economic Analysis' first estimate showed that the US economy grew by only 2% in the third quarter. The shared currency outperformed its rivals as the European Central Bank adopted a cautious tone regarding inflation expectations. The greenback seems to have found its footing in the early European session as investors await GDP, inflation data for the euro area and German growth figures. Later in the day, the PCE inflation report and the UoM Consumer Sentiment Index will be featured in the US economic docket.
BUSINESS

