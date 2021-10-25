CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

UPDATE 1-Amazon signs deal with British spy agencies to boost use of AI for espionage -FT

Life Style Extra
 5 days ago

(Adds GCHQ comment, details of contract) Oct 25 (Reuters) - Britain's spy agencies have given a. contract to Amazon Web Services (AWS) to host classified. material in a deal aimed at boosting the use of data analytics. and artificial intelligence (AI) for espionage, the Financial. Times reported https://www.ft.com/content/74782def-1046-4ea5-b796-0802cfb90260....

www.lse.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
siliconangle.com

AWS wins contract to provide cloud storage to UK spy agencies

Amazon Web Services Inc. has won a contract with the U.K.’s spy agencies to host classified material in a deal aimed at boosting the use of data analytics and artificial intelligence for espionage. The Financial Times reported today that the AWS deal was championed by GCHQ, the U.K.’s signals intelligence...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Amazon strikes deal with UK spy agencies to host classified material

Britain’s spy agencies have struck a deal with Amazon that would see the company’s cloud computing host classified material, it has been reported. The agreement aims to improve the use of data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) in espionage, according to the Financial Times. The deal was reportedly spearheaded by GCHQ, the UK’s intelligence, cyber and security agency.The high-security cloud system is also planned to be used by M15, M16 and government departments taking part in joint operations, according to the Financial Times. Data will reportedly be held in the UK as part of the deal with Amazon Web Services...
BUSINESS
industryglobalnews24.com

Amazon Web Services sign a deal with UK, to host their classified information

Britain's spy agencies have asked Amazon Web Services to host classified material in a deal, this deal is aiming to enhance the use of data analytics and artificial intelligence. Highlights. UK has signed a deal with Amazon Web Services. Britain’s spy agencies M15 and M16 will be using these services.
TECHNOLOGY
Daily Mail

Spy agencies are blasted over deal to store nation's secrets on Amazon's cloud: Government faces backlash over sovereignty and number of contracts with tech giant

A senior MP today slammed a deal to entrust Britain's spy secrets to Amazon's cloud service, saying it raised 'security concerns' and was yet another 'shocking' example of tax-avoiding companies being handed UK government contracts. GCHQ led moves to sign up to the secure system, which will also be used...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espionage#Spies#British#Gchq#Reuters#Amazon Web Services#The Financial Times#The Ministry Of Defence#Amazon Com Inc
techxplore.com

UK spy chiefs seal cloud data deal with Amazon: FT

UK intelligence agencies have entrusted classified data to Amazon's cloud computing arm AWS in a deal designed to vastly speed up their espionage capabilities, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday. The secret contract was signed this year and experts estimate its value at £500 million ($690 million) to £1 billion,...
BUSINESS
ZDNet

AWS wins deal to store UK spy agencies' work, brings AI to the table

Intelligence agency GCHQ has signed a deal with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to host classified material and boost the use of artificial intelligence for espionage purposes. Although the procurement of cloud infrastructure from AWS was signed off by GCHQ, it will also be used by sister spy services MI5 and MI6, and the Ministry of Defence during joint operations, according to the Financial Times.
TECHNOLOGY
Life Style Extra

UPDATE 1-Britain and New Zealand strike free trade deal

LONDON/WELLINGTON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Britain and New. Zealand have reached agreement in principle on a free trade deal. designed to reduce tariffs, improve services trade, and take. London one step closer to membership in a broader trans-Pacific. trade agreement. Prime ministers Boris Johnson and Jacinda Ardern sealed the. deal...
WORLD
The Jewish Press

Mossad Amazons Comprise 40% of Israel’s International Spy Agency

Turkish media reported Thursday (Oct. 21) that 15 Mossad agents were arrested last month in the country. No information was released on their gender, or identities. The agents were arrested in four provinces and were reportedly placed into five separate cells of three people each. Were there any women among...
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
AWS
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Guardian

The spies who hated us: reporting on espionage and the secret state

It is time for morning coffee and Richard Norton-Taylor and I are discussing secrecy, deception and brown envelopes, which comes naturally to the pair of us, as past and present defence and security correspondents of the Guardian. Norton-Taylor joined the paper in January 1973 (when, incidentally, this writer was not...
U.K.
Life Style Extra

TRADING UPDATES: Norish in wholesale changes; Oilex wins deal

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Friday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Norish PLC - warehousing company - Plans capital return of GBP1.66 per share, amid completed sale of cold store unit for GBP65.7 million. Norish, in light of disposal, plans to change name to Roebuck Food Group PLC and also change principal objects clause of its memorandum of association. This will "better reflect the future development and businesses of the company, as well as amending and updating its constitution generally", Norish explains. Also plans subdivision of shares, which will see par value reduced to 2.5 euro cents from 25 cents currently. Motions need approval at extraordinary general meeting penned for November 22. Norish adds trading of continuing operations is in line with expectations and is confident of prospects for current year. "Following the return of capital, the discharge of restructuring costs and the payment of transaction fees and expenses the company will have approximately GBP3 million in net cash and debt of GBP2.3 million which will be used to invest in the group's existing product sourcing and dairy divisions," Norish says. Does not anticipate payment of dividends before 2024.
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

CNG retail arm may be next UK energy company to collapse - Sky News

Oct 28 (Reuters) - The retail arm of British energy supplier. CNG Group Ltd, which supplies energy to tens of thousands of. small businesses, is on the brink of becoming the latest company. to collapse, Sky News reported https://news.sky.com/story/cng-retail-arm-becomes-latest-victim-of-gas-price-crisis-12453601. on Thursday. CNG Energy's retail arm is close to falling into...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Life Style Extra

France says UK not showing credibility on Brexit amid fishing row

(Alliance News) - French President Emmanuel Macron has appeared to suggest the UK has not kept its Brexit pledges as a row over fishing rights intensified. France is threatening to block British boats from its ports and tighten checks on vessels if an issue over a lack of licences for small French vessels to fish in British waters is not resolved by Tuesday.
ECONOMY
itprotoday.com

Amazon, Google and Microsoft Pile On Public Cloud Fortunes

There's no slowing down in sight for the big three public cloud providers, as they all once again reported growth in the third quarter of calendar 2021. Demand for public cloud services continues to grow, as evidenced by the strong revenue gains Microsoft, Google and Amazon reported in their earnings calls this week. The momentum and growth of the public cloud providers is carrying forward from earlier this year, when the big three revealed strong revenue in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
BUSINESS
glamourmagazine.co.uk

‘The bouncer let all my white friends in before me. I was the only one refused entry’: For women of colour in the UK, racism on a night out is standard

Nina expected a fun Friday night out with friends on Leeds’s Call Lane. But refused entry to Revolutions, allegedly called “a stupid little Asian b*tch” by the bouncer and told by management to not “pull the race card” after complaining, she took to Twitter in September to express her hurt. As her tweet went viral, an outpouring of women offered up stories mirroring Nina’s own. Four years on from the scrapping of Form 696 — the racist risk-assessment document implemented by the UK government that targeted ethnic minorities by making venues detail audience ethnicity — Black, brown and Asian Brits still feel each subtle and crude contour of racism in Britain’s bars and clubs.
SOCIETY
dailyhodl.com

Police Seize $2,900,000 in Bitcoin and Other Crypto Assets From Schoolboy in Money Laundering Probe

UK police have confiscated Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies worth millions of dollars in a money-laundering investigation. According to the Lincolnshire Police, detectives seized over 48 Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets from a 17-year old schoolboy involved in credit card fraud and money laundering. “Intelligence suggested that the suspect was...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy