UPDATE 1-Amazon signs deal with British spy agencies to boost use of AI for espionage -FT

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Friday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Norish PLC - warehousing company - Plans capital return of GBP1.66 per share, amid completed sale of cold store unit for GBP65.7 million. Norish, in light of disposal, plans to change name to Roebuck Food Group PLC and also change principal objects clause of its memorandum of association. This will "better reflect the future development and businesses of the company, as well as amending and updating its constitution generally", Norish explains. Also plans subdivision of shares, which will see par value reduced to 2.5 euro cents from 25 cents currently. Motions need approval at extraordinary general meeting penned for November 22. Norish adds trading of continuing operations is in line with expectations and is confident of prospects for current year. "Following the return of capital, the discharge of restructuring costs and the payment of transaction fees and expenses the company will have approximately GBP3 million in net cash and debt of GBP2.3 million which will be used to invest in the group's existing product sourcing and dairy divisions," Norish says. Does not anticipate payment of dividends before 2024.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO