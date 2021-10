When COVID vaccinations were first rolled out in the winter and spring, there was significant hope that 2021 would bring about the end of the pandemic. But a summer of surging COVID numbers amid the Delta variant and a significant slowdown of vaccinations prompted many officials to take a new approach to stopping the virus: vaccine mandates. From indoor spaces in many major cities to workplaces across the country, proof of vaccination has become essential in a number of different sectors. And there are more mandates on the way: Another major restriction is set to go into effect for many at the end of this month.

