AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — More and more, Texas and the Biden administration are dragging each other to court. First it was over immigration enforcement on the U.S.-Mexico border. Then a Texas ban on most abortions. Then this week, just days after the Justice Department urged the U.S. Supreme Court to halt the nation’s most restrictive abortion law, Attorney General Merrick Garland brought another lawsuit against America’s biggest red state, this time over restrictive new voting rules.

