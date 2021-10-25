CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Ivey directs agencies to resist COVID vaccination mandate

By KIM CHANDLER Associated Press
Kenosha News.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday directed state agencies not to cooperate with the federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate, where possible, and instead help with the state's efforts to file a lawsuit challenging the vaccination requirements. The directive is part of Republican officials’ efforts to resist...

www.kenoshanews.com

Comments / 0

CBS Boston

141 State Employees Have Resigned After Not Complying With COVID Vaccine Mandate

BOSTON (CBS) — The Baker Administration released a breakdown of how many state workers have been suspended for not complying with Governor Charlie Baker’s vaccine mandate as of Wednesday. The data shows 93.7% of state employees have complied with the mandate, that’s 39,197 workers. There are 2,138 employees, or 5.1% of workers, whose compliance is in progress, meaning their compliance is being reviewed, they are waiting for an exemption decision, are in the three-day period after an exemption denial, or are on an approved unpaid leave. Exemptions are viewed on a rolling basis. Another 0.9%, which is 362 employees, are on a five or ten-day suspension because they have not complied. The administration said 0.3% of employees have left, 130 of those voluntarily resigned and 11 involuntarily resigned. According to the administration, since the vaccine requirement was announced, over 12,000 employees have become newly fully vaccinated or have received at least one dose.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX40

19 states sue Biden administration over COVID vaccine rule

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Eighteen states filed three separate lawsuits Friday to stop President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors, arguing that the requirement violates federal law. Attorneys general from Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming signed on to one lawsuit, which was filed in a […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC 33/40 News

Governor Kay Ivey joins lawsuit opposing Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandates

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBMA) — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey joined a lawsuit challenging the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, Executive Order 14042, issued by the Biden administration. The executive order states that the federal government is requiring all federal contractors and subcontractors to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for employees, including those who work at a university with federal contracts.
MONTGOMERY, AL
State
Alabama State
The Independent

DeSantis sets date for special session on vaccine mandates

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis launched criticism at President Joe Biden on Friday as he called lawmakers into a special session Nov. 15 to take up legislation to prevent vaccine mandates enacted by businesses. DeSantis and the Biden administration have a near constant back and forth about the handling of the coronavirus pandemic, with DeSantis saying the president is overstepping his authority by trying to force large businesses and government contractors to require vaccinations.“The Biden administration has undertaken, or threatened to undertake, extraordinary efforts to coerce injections of the COVID-19 vaccine into Americans who otherwise would be unwilling to receive...
HEALTH
WAFF

Gov. Ivey joins lawsuit against federal vaccine mandates

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey has added her name to the growing list of states opposing federal vaccine mandates. In a press release, Gov. Ivey said the lawsuit challenges the “outrageous, overreaching Biden vaccine mandates”. Gov. Ivey recently signed an executive order forbidding state agencies from enforcing the federal vaccine mandate. However, the order does nothing for federal employees in the state.
HEALTH
Person
Joe Biden
KSN News

Critical Kansas lawmakers open hearings on vaccine mandates

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas legislators are starting hearings on federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates with many Republicans already adamant that they violate people’s liberties and will damage the economy. A legislative committee planned Friday to hear from Attorney General Derek Schmidt’s office about potential legal challenges to President Joe Biden’s rules. It also planned to […]
TOPEKA, KS
WJTV 12

Attorneys general send letter to president over vaccine mandate

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, Attorney General Lynn Fitch (R-Miss.) and 20 other attorneys general from across the country are challenging the Biden Administration’s mandatory COVID-19 vaccine requirement. The attorneys general said they want the president to halt his implementation of the mandate. “I have serious concerns about the President’s federal contractor vaccine mandate,” […]
PHARMACEUTICALS
#Covid#Alabama Democratic Party#Mandates#Ap#Republican#Auburn University
apr.org

Governor Ivey tells state officials to defy vaccination mandate

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey made an executive order on Monday telling state officials to not penalize any business or employee for not observing the federal COVID-19 vaccination mandate. Ivey also says that she plans to fight the White House in court, stating that her attorney general is preparing a lawsuit....
PUBLIC HEALTH
hngn.com

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey Signs Executive Order To Challenge Joe Biden’s COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate, Urges Locals Not To Comply With Federal Effort

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey won't be imposing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate in the state. She recently released a statement saying that no one can be penalized for not getting vaccinated. "I am adamantly opposed to federal mandates related to the Covid-19 vaccine and adamantly opposed to state mandates related to...
ALABAMA STATE
Calhoun County Journal

Governor Ivey Formally Fights Federal Vaccine Mandates

October 26, 2021 Jim Evancho Governor Kay Ivey has issued executive order 724 to push back against the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate. In a written statement, Governor Ivey wrote: “The federal government’s outrageous overreach has simply given us no other option, but to begin taking action, which is why I am issuing this executive order […]
HEALTH
Crimson White Online

Gov. Ivey’s challenge to federal vaccine mandate will not change UA policy

Governor Kay Ivey is seeking to curb the state’s compliance with President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for federal employees, including UA employees. On Monday, Ivey issued an executive order preventing any state agency from penalizing an individual or business for noncompliance with Biden’s vaccine mandate. Biden’s mandate requires all UA...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

