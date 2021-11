Whether you know him from his renowned rendition of "Baby, It's Cold Outside," or you've been a die hard fan of his since the beginning, it's hard not to melt at the sound of Michael Bublé's voice. While he may be an international phenomenon today, Bublé's road to fame was less than traditional, to say the least. At 17 years old, the Grammy nominee won a local talent competition, which put him and his angelic voice on the map (via Yahoo). The person who prompted Bublé to enter the competition? "My grandfather was really my best friend growing up," Bublé shared with Yahoo. "He was the one who opened me up to a whole world of music that seemed to have passed over by my generation."

