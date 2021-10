Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin and other partners, including Boeing and Colorado-based company Sierra Space, have unveiled plans to build a commercial space station to be operated as a “mixed use business park” by the second half of this decade. The commercially developed, owned, and operated space station called Orbital Reef will be built in low Earth orbit, offering commerce, research, and tourism services, Blue Origin announced in a statement on Monday.With a volume nearly as big as that of the International Space Station, Blue Origin said Orbital Reef can accommodate up to 10 people, providing separate areas for living...

