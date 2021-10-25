CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community Workforce Management Software Market to See Huge Growth by 2027 | Workforce Software, Aspect, Clicksoftware

Cover picture for the articleGlobal Community Workforce Management Software Market Research Report 2016-2026 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of...

APAC Project Portfolio Management Market to Develop New Growth Story | Upland Software, Changepoint, Planview

The latest study released on the APAC Project Portfolio Management Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The APAC Project Portfolio Management market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
SOFTWARE
Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Vonage Holdings, Plivo, Voximplant

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
CELL PHONES
Enterprise Project Management Software Market is Booming with Strong Growth Prospects | Oracle, Cascade Strategy, Zoho

The "Enterprise Project Management Software - Market Development Outlook" Study has been added to AMA repository. The study envisage detailed qualitative as well as quantitative market data insights and follows Industry benchmark classification and NAICS standards to built strong players coverage in the study. Some of the major and emerging players identified are Backlog (United States), ProActive Software (United States), Zoho (India), Oracle (United States), Cascade Strategy (United States), Bitrix24 (United States), Confluence (United States), Favro (Sweden), Teamwork Projects (Ireland), Saviom (Australia), Forecast (Denmark), HarmonyPSA (United Kingdom).
SOFTWARE
Field Service Management FSM Software Market SWOT Analysis by Size, Status and Forecast to 2021-2028 | Astea International, ClickSoftware, IFS, Oracle

Field Service Management FSM Software market report provides an in-depth analysis of global market growth, country-level market size, market share, and market segment scope. The report contains competitive landscape, value chain optimization, trade procedures, current developments and identify outcomes of global market companies. Field Service Management FSM Software Market report shows prospects analysis, strategic market development analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding and industrial revolutions of top key players.
SOFTWARE
Sensitive Data Discovery Market is Booming Worldwide with IBM, Microsoft, Oracle

As the Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental, and Legal factors continue to change, business leaders across industries have shifted focus to strategic objectives to achieve market excellence. "Global Sensitive Data Discovery Market Size, Share Analysis with Forecast to 2026" report comes with comprehensive business strategies and plans have proven to propel business growth in such a scenario. For that purpose, companies require relevant information and market intelligence based insights to measure changing market trends, best practices, competitor's market position, customers' needs, and demand-supply changes.
SOFTWARE
3DTV Market To See Stunning Growth | Fujifilm, Panasonic, Sony

HTF Market Intelligence added research publication document on Global 3DTV Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of 3DTV market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2016 to 2020 which is estimated and forecasted till 2026*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Sharp, LG, Fujifilm, Panasonic, Sony, Canon, Toshiba, Nikon & Samsung.
MARKETS
Strategy Execution Management Solution Market to See Massive Growth by 2026 | ClearPoint, Envisio Solutions, OnStrategy, Prophix Software

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Strategy Execution Management Solution Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Strategy Execution Management Solution market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
SOFTWARE
Wireless Intercom Market is set to Experience a Revolutionary growth by 2026 | Yaesu, Hytera, Cobra

HTF MI recently released a research document on Global Wireless Intercom Market that includes survey highlights, in-depth interviews insights with industry experts, and a review of industry dynamics with help of our global network of consultants and executives within the OEMs & aftermarket. These market estimates have been evaluated considering base year as 2021 and by studying the impact of various macro-economic factors, local and regional regulatory regimes to better understand current market dynamics affecting the Wireless Intercom growth and further bottom-up approach is applied to deliver comprehensive company profiles of major and emerging players of the industry, including Uniden, Icom, Abell, Neolink, Sepura, Weierwei, Yaesu, Hytera, Cobra, Clear-Com, Clear-Com, BFDX, Motorola, Midland, Kirisun, KENWOOD, HQT, HME Electronics & Tait.
MARKETS
Serverless Architecture Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Amazon Web Services, Google, IBM

As the Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental, and Legal factors continue to change, business leaders across industries have shifted focus to strategic objectives to achieve market excellence. "Global Serverless Architecture Market Size, Share Analysis with Forecast to 2026" report comes with comprehensive business strategies and plans have proven to propel business growth in such a scenario. For that purpose, companies require relevant information and market intelligence based insights to measure changing market trends, best practices, competitor's market position, customers' needs, and demand-supply changes.
TECHNOLOGY
Gold And Diamond Market Review 2021: Growth Seen on Heavy Volume | Zales, Signet Jewellers, DE BEERS

HTF MI introduce new research on Global Gold And Diamond covering micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments. The Global Gold And Diamond explores comprehensive study on various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the MajorKey players profiled in the study are Blue Nile, Rajesh Exports, Americas Gold?Americas Diamonds, CHANEL, Zales, Signet Jewellers, DE BEERS, Stuller, Tiffany, Helzberg & Diamonds Factory.
MARKETS
Private Mortgage Insurance Market To Witness Huge Growth By 2026 | Allianz, Radian Guaranty, Pinan

The Global Private Mortgage Insurance Market Report assesses developments relevant to the insurance industry and identifies key risks and vulnerabilities for the Private Mortgage Insurance Industry to make stakeholders aware with current and future scenarios. To derive complete assessment and market estimates a wide list of Insurers, aggregators, agency were considered in the coverage; Some of the top players profiled are Genworth Financial, National Mortgage Insurance, Essent Guaranty, Allianz, Radian Guaranty, Pinan, AXA, Old Republic International, MGIC & Arch Capital Group.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Footballs Market Future Prospects 2026 | Lining, UMBRO, Canterbury

The Latest Released Footballs market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Footballs market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Footballs market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Adidas, Nike, STAR, Spalding, Wilson, Molten, Decathlon, Under Armour, LOTTO, Rawlings, SELECT, PUMA, MIKASA, Lining, UMBRO, Canterbury, Baden, Gilbert, DIADORA & Peak.
MARKETS
Automotive Adaptive Headlight Market Growth Prediction, Investment Opportunity, Product Type and Forecast 2028

The global Automotive Adaptive Headlight market is expected to reach USD 3.48 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Technological innovations associated with automotive lighting industry are anticipated to stimulate market demand. For example, a technology known as 'laser matrix' is improving the safety of high-beam driving. The technology combines laser lights, digital light processing and micro mirrors into a lighting architecture that has both light and dark zones. The system automatically masks-out areas in front of the vehicle, such as on-coming cars, to avoid blinding drivers and pedestrians; and intensifies light into traffic signs or dangerous situations.
MARKETS
Sales Tax Software Market Swot Analysis By Key Players | Thomson Reuters, Zoho, APEX Analytix

Latest survey on Global Sales Tax Software Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis of Sales Tax Software to better demonstrate competitive environment . The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026*, the outbreak of latest scenario in Global Sales Tax Software market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in value chain have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are Sage Intacct, Inc., Sales Tax DataLINK, Thomson Reuters, Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., APEX Analytix, Ryan LLC, CCH Incorporated, Avalara Inc. & Vertex, Inc..
SOFTWARE
Energy Infrastructure Sector to Fuel Demand of Dredging Market - FactMR Study

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Dredging market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Dredging.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
HVAC Rental Equipment Market Size, Sales Revenue, COVID-19 Scenario, Industry Expansion Strategies to 2026

The HVAC Rental Equipment Market is projected to register a CAGR of 5.4% by 2026, to reach USD 6.29 Billion in 2026 from USD 4.07 Billion in 2018. The increasing demand from the food and beverage industry is one of the main drivers of this market. In expanding economic opportunities, the food and beverage industry plays a key role. The industry is recording growing changes in the pattern of consumption. The increasing disposable incomes of people, especially in APAC, are driving change.
MARKETS
Automotive E-Commerce Market May Set Epic Growth Story with Amazon, eBay, Taobao, Tmall

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Automotive E-Commerce Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Automotive E-Commerce market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
MARKETS
Rising Preference for Organic Bakery Products Among Consumers to Boost Sales - FactMR Study

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.
INDUSTRY
Military Fighter Aircraft Market To Eyewitness Massive Growth By 2026 | Pratt & Whitney, General Electric, Rolls-Royce

The Latest Released Military Fighter Aircraft market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Military Fighter Aircraft market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Military Fighter Aircraft market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Cobham plc, Pratt & Whitney, General Electric (GE), Rolls-Royce plc, Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CWC), Honeywell-Aerospace, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Boeing Corporation, Finmeccanica S.p.A., Northrop Grumman & Cassidian.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Inflight Catering Market May See Robust Growth By 2026 | Flying Food, Dnata, Newrest

Latest Market Research on "Inflight Catering Market" is now released to provide hidden gems performance analysis in recent years and years to come. The study explains a detailed overview of market dynamics, segmentation, product portfolio, business plans, and the latest development in the industry. Staying on top of market trends & drivers is always remain crucial for decision-makers and marketers to hold emerging opportunity.
MARKETS

