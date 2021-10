It’s something we have all noticed as we have gone to the grocery store, everything seems to be costing more lately. Recently a few coworkers and I were discussing how buying steaks have almost doubled in price over the past year or so. We can sit and complain about prices all day long, which I am pretty good at, but that isn’t going to change anything. The real question is are we going to see prices go down anytime soon. According to the U.S.D.A. Economic Research Service both in home and away from home (going out to eat) prices will continue to increase at least through 2022.

