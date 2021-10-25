CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parenteral Packaging Market to grow at 5.5% CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2031

atlantanews.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe survey conducted on the parenteral packaging market by Future Market Insights (FMI) offers insights into factors affecting the pace of the market growth. The report also highlights key factors driving the parenteral packaging demand outlook in terms of product type, material type, and packaging type. As per a...

www.atlantanews.net

atlantanews.net

Plastic Decking Market Research, Size Analysis, Industry Outlook, & Region Forecast, 2020-2028

This study relies on the evolution of the Plastic Decking Market to derive the trends that are observed. A significant increase in the Asian and the Middle Eastern market is visible, which promises the expansion of the market in the coming years. The chemical industry has witnessed vast growth in the Chinese chemicals sector, which is in turn affecting the value-chain of the European chemicals market.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Pressure Sensitive Adhesive (PSA) Market Research, Trends, Major Players, Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2028

The report examines the Pressure Sensitive Adhesive (PSA) Market scenario to predict how COVID-19 might impact the prospective growth of the sector. The global pressure sensitive adhesive (PSA) market size is expected to reach USD 15.98 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. It evaluates key elements like overall revenue, technological innovations, product pipeline, product offerings, recent deals, research and development, and strategic initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, etc. This helps readers understand how these aspects are expected to affect the industry during the forecast period and benefit from the existing growth opportunities and prepare for challenges.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Nitrile Rubber Market Size, Product Launch, Major Companies, Revenue Analysis, Till 2027 | Reports and Data

Reports and Data have recently published a novel report on the global Nitrile Rubber Market to provide details about ongoing and upcoming activities in the Nitrile Rubber industry. The global market is expected to reach USD 1.87 Billion by 2027 from USD 1.15 billion in 2019 with a CAGR of 6.6%. The research report offers in-depth information about market share, market size, revenue growth, drivers, restraints, limitations, growth opportunities, and top companies in the market.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Colorants Market Size, Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Revenue Analysis & Forecast Till 2027 | Reports and Data

A global research report called Colorants market was recently published by Reports and Data to provide guidance for business. The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of the Colorants market providing information such as company profiles, product picture, and specification, price, capacity, cost, production, revenue, and contact information. The global Colorants market is expected to develop at a substantial CAGR in the coming years. The most significant factor driving the growth of this market is rising investments in the market. Investments in the Colorants market have witnessed huge growth over the past few years. This report also states import and export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross margins.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Fungicides Market Share, Worth, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis, 2017-2027

The global fungicides market is expected to reach USD 25.93 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growing occurrence of plant and crop diseases are driving the growth of the market. Diseases are a significant source of crop and plant damage, which may be caused by several plant pathogenic organisms. Fungi are the leading reason for crop loss across the globe. Diseases often have a substantial economic impact on quality and yield; hence disease management is an indispensable component of production for the majority of the crops. Fungicides, in general, find usage for disease control during the planting and growth of a crop, increased productivity, and reducing blemishes. Diseased food crops, typically, produce less as their leaves, necessary for photosynthesis, are affected by the disease. It has been found that one in every eight crop plants fails to yield owing to fungal disease, thereby necessitating the need for crop protection policies.
AGRICULTURE
atlantanews.net

Small Wind Power Market SWOT Analysis by Key Players: Britwind, HY Energy, Fortis Wind Energy

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Worldwide Small Wind Power Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Worldwide Small Wind Power market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Solar Powered Car Market Worth Observing Growth | Audi, Toyota Motor, Volkswagen

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Worldwide Solar Powered Car Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Worldwide Solar Powered Car market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Space Planning and Space Management Solutions Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants FMSystems, SpaceIQ, Trimble

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Space Planning and Space Management Solutions Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Space Planning and Space Management Solutions Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Space Planning and Space Management Solutions Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
atlantanews.net

Experiential Marketing Agency Market to Eyewitness Huge Growth by 2027 | Activent Marketing, Sensis, 451 Marketing, Advantage International, agencyEA

Worldwide Experiential Marketing Agency Market In-depth Research Report 2021, Forecast to 2026 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Worldwide Experiential Marketing Agency Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Interepublic Group of Companies, UviaUs, Televerde, Ryzeo, Ansira, Anti/Anti, Omnicom Group, Digitas, MDC Partners, Publicis Groupe, R/GA, Sensis, 451 Marketing, 4EON, Activent Marketing, Adelante Live, Advantage International, agencyEA, Alldayeveryday, Allied Integrated Marketing, All Terrain, Altudo, Amp Agency, Antarctic Creative & WPP.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Transplantation Preservation Solutions Market May See Big Move | OPSL, Paragonix, Bridge to Life

Worldwide Transplantation Preservation Solutions Market In-depth Research Report 2021, Forecast to 2026 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Worldwide Transplantation Preservation Solutions Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Paragonix, 21st Century Medicine, Lifeline Scientific, Preservation Solutions, Xvivo Perfusion, Accord Healthcare(Essential Pharmaceuticals), Bridge to Life, Organ Recovery Systems, OrganOx, Transplant Biomedicals & OPSL Group.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Fraud Analytics Software Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide | IBM, FICO, Oracle

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Fraud Analytics Software Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Fraud Analytics Software Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Fraud Analytics Software Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Display Advertising Software Market to Enjoy 'Explosive Growth' by 2026 | Adobe, Sizmek, AdRoll

Global Display Advertising Software Market Size, Status and Forecast is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support (2021-2026). The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Display Advertising Software Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are DoubleClick, Marin Software, MediaMath, Sizmek, AdRoll, Choozle, Kenshoo, Adobe, Rocket Fuel, Rubicon Project & Amobee DSP.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Mathematics Software Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2026 | Wolfram Research, PTC, Saltire Software

Global Mathematics Software Market Size, Status and Forecast is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support (2021-2026). The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Mathematics Software Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Wolfram Research, The MathWorks, Saltire Software, Maplesoft, PTC, GAMS Development Corporation, Gurobi Optimization, Civilized Software & Signalysis.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Context Rich Systems Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Baidu

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Context Rich Systems Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Context Rich Systems market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Drugs of Abuse Testing Services Market Revenue, Growth, Restraints, Trends, Company Profiles, Analysis & Forecast Till 2028

The global drugs of abuse testing services market size is expected to reach USD 3.92 billion by 2028 and register a CAGR of 5.5% according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Growing consumption of alcohol, illegal drugs, and recreational chemicals, increasing awareness about drug of abuse tests and their increasing usage for medical and legal purposes are key factors driving global market revenue growth.
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Digital Operations Solutions Market to See Major Growth by 2026 | Vitria, Wipro, WNS, Cognizant

Global Digital Operations Solutions Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2021-2026 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Digital Operations Solutions Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Cognizant, Accenture, Genus AS, Green Bird Technologies, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, ProV International, SAP SE, Softweb Solutions Inc, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Vitria, Wipro Limited, WNS (Holdings) Ltd, e-Zest & Integrify.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Project Tracking Software Market Is Booming Worldwide with Redbooth Agantty,Asana,Hitask

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Project Tracking Software Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Project Tracking Software market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Online Retail Furniture Market To See Huge Growth By 2021-2026 | Nitori, Aarons, Bed Bath & Beyond

Latest research study from HTF MI on Global Online Retail Furniture Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Online Retail Furniture. It includes the primary investigations to cover historical progress, ongoing market scenarios, and future prospects defined with an accurate data of the products, strategies and market shares of leading companies to help manufacturers locate market position. The report presents a 360-degree overview of the competitive scenario of the overall market to project the size and valuation of the Global Online Retail Furniture Market during the forecast period (2021-2026).
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Server Management Software Market Rewriting Long Term Growth Story | Microsoft Corporation ,Datadog ,SolarWinds MSP

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Server Management Software Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market stakeholders. The growth of the Server Management Software market is mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Low Calorie Chocolate Market is Booming with Strong Growth Prospects | Kraft Foods, Cadbury, Ferrero Group

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Low Calorie Chocolate Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Low Calorie Chocolate market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Low Calorie Chocolate Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market. Major Players in This Report Include, NestlÃ© S.A. (Switzerland), Hersheys (United States), Kraft Foods (United States), Dreyer (United States), Breyers (United States), Ben & Jerry's (United States), Haagen Daaz (United States), Cadbury (Mondelez) (United States), Mars Wrigley Confectionery (United States), Ferrero Group (Italy)
MARKETS

