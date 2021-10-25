Vote Your Values

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleMy belief is in you! I believe that you are smart and understand your values. Therefore, I trust that you will vote for the candidates that best match your core values. However, knowing the values of candidates can sometimes be a challenge. Some candidates will tell one crowd one...

Longmont Daily Times-Call

Betty Heath: Your vote matters

Do you really think your vote does not matter? Think about it. What if everyone just sat on their haunches and didn’t cast a vote in any election? I mean everyone — as in all of us. Are you even registered to vote? Perhaps you’ve moved and haven’t even thought about updating your voting status. It really does matter to us all if even one person doesn’t register to vote.
ELECTIONS
Axios

By the numbers: Virginia's early vote

At least 667,000 Virginians — over 3 1/2 times more than in all of 2017 — have submitted early ballots for the general election taking place next week, according to data from the Democratic data firm TargetSmart. Why it matters: The state's bellwether governor's race is expected to be close....
VIRGINIA STATE
alextimes.com

Your Views: Vote for Bennett-Parker

Elizabeth Bennett-Parker likes to knock on doors, but not just for votes. She knocks on doors to ask residents their opinion on issues facing our community. This is the type of engagement Elizabeth brought to City Council as vice mayor. It is this type of engagement she has delivered during her campaign for House of Delegates this year.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
thebrownandwhite.com

Editorial: Your vote matters, then and now

Nearly one year ago, we witnessed President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump go neck and neck in the 2020 presidential election. In the past decade, the U.S. has broken into an extended period of political polarization. The 2020 presidential election had the highest voter turnout percentage since the election of 1900 – despite the growing severity of the pandemic.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Cumberland County Sentinel

Letter: Voting your conscience

It seems there is a war going on for the minds of the American people. Between the two major parties, social media, newspapers, who just cut and paste news stories without vetting, and maybe worst of all, the main stream TV news who are more opinion-based than fact-based. How do you vote in an atmosphere of tribal war not knowing who is spreading fake news?
ELECTIONS
Boston Herald

Voting by mail? Do it before Tuesday, or risk your vote going uncounted

Thinking of voting by mail? Do it before Tuesday, or your vote might not be counted — as 1,000 votes were in September’s Boston mayoral election, Secretary of State William Galvin said. Galvin is urging voters who haven’t mailed back their local election ballots to send them before this Tuesday....
BOSTON, MA
thewestfieldnews.com

Letter: Harris asks for your vote for City Council

Thank you to the thousands who have voted for me in the past and to new supporters this year. I truly care about our citizens and city. Your safety — supporting our great police, fire and first responders who protect and help all citizens so we can focus on other issues.
ELECTIONS
Post Register

Opinion: Feel confident in your vote

Election integrity. Stolen votes. Voter fraud. These are all comments that you have likely heard in the last several months — unless, of course, you live under a rock. Like any patriot, I was concerned about the sanctity of my vote in the upcoming municipal elections, so I did the only reasonable thing I could think of. I asked our county elections office about their processes. You may be shocked to find out that it is not some huge big secret shrouded in mystery. There are no secret routers hidden in closets. There is not even a secret handshake to get into the building. What you will find is about the nicest, friendliest group of people that I may have ever come across in all of my experience working with bureaucracies.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Washington Post

Here’s who has the edge in the Virginia governor race

You didn’t think you could get through a big, contested, nationally scrutinized election without hearing from the Post Pundit Power Ranking, did you?. The crew is back for one night only (until the next night only) to weigh in on the Virginia gubernatorial race between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin. It’s the most hotly watched contest since President Biden assumed office, and it could be the key to understanding what happens in next year’s nationwide congressional elections.
VIRGINIA STATE
Times-Republican

Do your civic duty — vote

In an off year with no presidential, gubernatorial or congressional races on the ballot, it could be easy to forget about voting altogether. But the races and initiatives Marshalltown and Marshall County residents are being asked to consider are important, and they absolutely warrant our undivided attention. The Marshalltown school...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IA
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Letter: Exercise your right to vote

Sitting at the dining room table filling out my ballot, I wonder why everyone in the U.S. cannot enjoy the convenience to vote like we do in Routt County. Registered voters get ballots mailed weeks before the election. In Routt County, we have six in-person drop boxes, including two 24-hour security-monitored, drive-through boxes. We can vote early, weekend or Election Day. We can vote in person with minimal wait times. We can be notified when our ballots are received and counted.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Daily Mail

Virginia Democrats mail out ‘sneaky’ campaign ad that appears to show Trump endorsing Republican Glenn Youngkin less than a week before Election Day in tight governor’s race

A new campaign ad by Virginia's Democratic Party claimed Republican businessman Glenn Youngkin has secured former President Donald Trump's endorsement to be the state's next governor. Youngkin is in the final days of a heated race against former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe, who's been a powerhouse in Democratic politics for...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

