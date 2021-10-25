Vote Your Values

Election integrity. Stolen votes. Voter fraud. These are all comments that you have likely heard in the last several months — unless, of course, you live under a rock. Like any patriot, I was concerned about the sanctity of my vote in the upcoming municipal elections, so I did the only reasonable thing I could think of. I asked our county elections office about their processes. You may be shocked to find out that it is not some huge big secret shrouded in mystery. There are no secret routers hidden in closets. There is not even a secret handshake to get into the building. What you will find is about the nicest, friendliest group of people that I may have ever come across in all of my experience working with bureaucracies.

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID ・ 9 DAYS AGO