Pumpkin-composting November 7

Don’t be concerned. You may safely remove your facemask while reading this column. I’ve had my flu shot and COVID booster. I’m covered for malaria, leprosy, polio, trench foot, St. Vitus Dance, hoof and mouth, bubonic plague, and crabgrass, so no worries. So far, no matter what Ted Cruz, Tucker Carlson, or Candace Owens say (Owens believes we should invade Australia because it’s a police state imposing pandemic lockdowns on people against their will), I have no adverse COVID booster side effects, such as an extra limb or appendage growing out of my personal body other than those sprouting before the pandemic began. Although it is true most COVID victims recover without suffering the side effect of death, many of those recovered are having memory problems months later.

TEXAS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO