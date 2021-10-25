BOC Budget Worksession Cancelled on October 28th

Lisle residents and community stakeholders have the opportunity to participate in a public design meeting regarding the proposed Family Square redevelopment at the southeast corner of Ogden Avenue and Main Street. Participants will learn more about the proposed redevelopment and have the opportunity to provide input on the project design. The proposed project was discussed during an August 30, 2021 Specially Called Committee of the Whole, is located within a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District, and proposed to use up to $5.17 million in pay-as-you-go TIF Funds. Under this arrangement, the Village would not issue debt or bonds, and instead would commit to solely providing the funds as they are generated. View video of the August 30, 2021 meeting.

POLITICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO