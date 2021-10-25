West Virginia Releases Depth Chart vs. Iowa State
On Monday night, the West Virginia University Athletics Communications Department released the Mountaineer football depth chart ahead of the conference matchup against Iowa State on Saturday at 2:00 pm EST and streaming on ESPN+.
There is one minor change to this week's depth chart. Isaiah Esdale has solidified himself as the punt returner.
However, practice during the week will dictate the final two-deep on game day.
OFFENSE
QB: Jarret Doege, Garrett Greene
RB: Leddie Brown, Tony Mathis Jr. OR Justin Johnson Jr.
WR (X): Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Kaden Prather
WR (Z): Isaiah Esdale OR Sean Ryan, Sam Brown
WR (SL): Winston Wright Jr., Reese Smith
WR (H): Sam James, Graeson Malashevich
TE: Mike O'Laughlin, T.J. Banks
Left Tackle: Brandon Yates, Ja'Quay Hubbard
Left Guard: James Gmiter, Nick Malone
Center: Zach Frazier, Jordan White
Right Guard: Doug Nester, Jordan White
Right Tackle: Wyatt Milum OR Parker Moorer
DEFENSE
DE: Taijh Alston, Sean Martin, Taurus Simmons
DT: Dante Stills, Jordan Jefferson
DT: Akheem Mesidor, Jalen Thornton
BAN: Jared Bartlett, VanDarius Cowan OR Lanell Carr
MIKE: Josh Chandler-Semedo, Deshawn Stevens
WILL: Exree Loe, Lance Dixon
LCB: Nicktroy Fortune, Malachi Ruffin
RCB: Daryl Porter Jr., Charles Woods
FS: Alonzo Addae, Aubrey Burks
CAT: Sean Mahone, Davis Mallinger
SPEAR: Jackie Mathews, Charles Woods
SPECIAL TEAMS:
K: Casey Legg, Tyler Sumpter
P: Tyler Sumpter
KO: Evan Staley
H: Graeson Malashevich
LS: Austin Brinkman, J.P. Hadley
KR: Winston Wright Jr., Sam Brown
PR: Isaiah Esdale, Graeson Malashevich
