West Virginia Releases Depth Chart vs. Iowa State

By Christopher Hall
 5 days ago

On Monday night, the West Virginia University Athletics Communications Department released the Mountaineer football depth chart ahead of the conference matchup against Iowa State on Saturday at 2:00 pm EST and streaming on ESPN+.

There is one minor change to this week's depth chart. Isaiah Esdale has solidified himself as the punt returner.

However, practice during the week will dictate the final two-deep on game day.

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

OFFENSE

QB: Jarret Doege, Garrett Greene

RB: Leddie Brown, Tony Mathis Jr. OR Justin Johnson Jr.

WR (X): Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Kaden Prather

WR (Z): Isaiah Esdale OR Sean Ryan, Sam Brown

WR (SL): Winston Wright Jr., Reese Smith

WR (H): Sam James, Graeson Malashevich

TE: Mike O'Laughlin, T.J. Banks

Left Tackle: Brandon Yates, Ja'Quay Hubbard

Left Guard: James Gmiter, Nick Malone

Center: Zach Frazier, Jordan White

Right Guard: Doug Nester, Jordan White

Right Tackle: Wyatt Milum OR Parker Moorer

DEFENSE

DE: Taijh Alston, Sean Martin, Taurus Simmons

DT: Dante Stills, Jordan Jefferson

DT: Akheem Mesidor, Jalen Thornton

BAN: Jared Bartlett, VanDarius Cowan OR Lanell Carr

MIKE: Josh Chandler-Semedo, Deshawn Stevens

WILL: Exree Loe, Lance Dixon

LCB: Nicktroy Fortune, Malachi Ruffin

RCB: Daryl Porter Jr., Charles Woods

FS: Alonzo Addae, Aubrey Burks

CAT: Sean Mahone, Davis Mallinger

SPEAR: Jackie Mathews, Charles Woods

SPECIAL TEAMS:

K: Casey Legg, Tyler Sumpter

P: Tyler Sumpter

KO: Evan Staley

H: Graeson Malashevich

LS: Austin Brinkman, J.P. Hadley

KR: Winston Wright Jr., Sam Brown

PR: Isaiah Esdale, Graeson Malashevich

Sunday Morning Thoughts: It's Simple, Trust the Climb

Three weeks ago when West Virginia fell apart against Baylor and dropped to 2-4 on the season, it felt like the team had waved the white flag. Since then, the Mountaineers have responded by playing some of its best football coming away with a pair of wins over TCU and No. 22 Iowa State to get back to .500.
MORGANTOWN, WV
What Neal Brown Said Following Win Over Iowa State

Appreciate you all being here. Huge win. I have a lot of respect for Iowa State and what they’ve been able to establish. A lot of respect for coach (Matt) Campbell, his entire staff and his players, especially with a 16-senior start. Those guys have been through it and have taken that program from one that was losing and have taken it all the way to the Big 12 Championship and the brink of making the playoffs. We’ve tried to emulate a lot of what they do here. To me, when you turn on the film, they’re really physical across both fronts and their attention to detail. They’re a disciplined program. A lot of respect for them.
IOWA STATE
WVU Running Back Enters Transfer Portal

West Virginia redshirt freshman running back A'Varius Sparrow has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. The news was first reported by Rivals.com and has been confirmed by a source close to Mountaineer Maven. Sparrow was one of the final pieces of Neal Brown's first recruiting class in 2020....
COLLEGE SPORTS
Mahone Named Campbell Trophy Finalist

On Wednesday, West Virginia safety Sean Mahone was selected as one of 13 finalists for the William V. Campbell Trophy. The award recognizes an individual as the absolute best in the country for his academic success, football performance, and exemplary leadership. In addition, the 13 finalists will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship as a member of the 2021 NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class Presented by Fidelity Investments.
COLLEGE SPORTS
What the ESPN FPI Says About WVU's Chances vs Iowa State

Neal Brown's Mountaineers picked up their first win in over a month last Saturday by defeating TCU on the road, 29-17. It was the first time all season that the offense played a complete game. They didn't turn the ball over, moved it efficiently, and converted some big third downs. After allowing the opening kickoff to be returned for a touchdown, the Mountaineer defense allowed the Frogs to score just ten points, all of which came in the first half.
IOWA STATE
Neal Brown Provides Injury Update on Three Starters

West Virginia could be without a couple of key players this Saturday when Iowa State comes to town. CB Nicktroy Fortune, DL Akheem Mesidor, and TE Mike O'Laughlin are all dealing with leg injuries at the moment. Head coach Neal Brown provided an injury update on them Tuesday afternoon but...
FOOTBALL
What Iowa State HC Matt Campbell Said About WVU

"I think this West Virginia team is one of the most talented teams that we've played. I think they're a team that is as up and coming as anybody in our conference. There's a lot of youth on this roster right now but boy oh boy is there a lot of talent. Some of the best skill players in our conference across the board at the receiver position, some physicality at the tight end position, an elite tailback, two quarterbacks that are playing really good football for them, a young but extremely talented offensive line. You flip over on the defensive side and you talk about the experience of their secondary, the guys that have played a lot of football for them. The linebacking corps, and then man, this young, talented defensive line - maybe as talented as any young team in our conference."
COLLEGE SPORTS
Quick Hits: Simplified Offense, Emergence of Wyatt Milum & Charles Woods + More

"I wouldn't say we simplified it. We just went in with a real intentionality to run the football. We did a much better job of not getting in bad down and distances. When you get off schedule, it really makes it hard. We just had an intentional measure to really go and run the football. I thought we had some good answers to do that. I thought we executed at a higher level than we have been."
FOOTBALL
Napoleon's Corner: Ep. 42

"Napoleon's Corner" will release each Wednesday at 7 p.m. EST on Mountaineer Maven. Former West Virginia running back Eugene Napoleon will talk all things from the recruiting process, his time at WVU, analysis of WVU football today, life, and much more. Short excerpt from Eugene:. "Stand strong on your word...
FOOTBALL
WATCH: Rasul Douglas Records Game-Winning Interception of Kyler Murray

Former West Virginia cornerback Rasul Douglas made the play of the game on Thursday night against the undefeated Arizona Cardinals. The Packers were leading by three and had 2nd and goal at the five-yard line. If Arizona didn't reach the end zone to take the lead with less than 20 seconds left, they would have been able to kick a chip shot field goal to send it to overtime.
NFL
Big 12 Power Rankings - Week 9

Week 9 Power Rankings (last week's ranking if changed):. For the majority of the game, it truly felt like Kansas was going to pull off the unthinkable. The Jayhawks led 10-0 at the half but couldn't stop Oklahoma in the 2nd half, allowing 35 points. Once again, OU finds a way to remain unbeaten.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Martinez and Niblack Named to McClain Award Watch List

On Thursday, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) announced West Virginia junior forward Esmery Martinez and senior forward Kari Niblack are among 20 members named to the 2022 Katrina McClain Award Watch List. Additionally, West Virginia and UCONN are the only schools with two players on the preseason watch list.
BASKETBALL
West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State Enters Six-Day Window

On Monday, the Big 12 Conference announced that all conference games scheduled for Saturday, November 6, have entered a six-day window, will kickoff times and television to be determined following week nine of action (October 30). West Virginia hosts the No. 15 Oklahoma State Cowboys on November 6 while Baylor...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Woods Earns Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

On Monday, the Big 12 Conference released its weekly award winners that featured West Virginia defensive back Charles Woods earning Big 12 Newcomer of the Week. The Dallas, TX, native snagged his first interception as a Mountaineer in front of his hometown crowd at TCU, with a fumble recovery, five tackles, including a tackle for a loss in the Mountaineers 29-17 win over the Horned Frogs.
FOOTBALL
Sunday Morning Thoughts: Back on Track?

The Mountaineers put an end to the three-game losing skid on Saturday with a 29-17 win over the TCU Horned Frogs on the road. Lately, this weekly column has criticized Neal Brown for what transpired the day before but not this week. Brown and his staff had their guys ready...
FOOTBALL
