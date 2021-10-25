Omega Sports closes High Point store

Omega Sports has closed its retail store at High Point Mall on Eastchester Drive after more than 30 years in business in the city. The closing is part of a cost-cutting effort to consolidate with its other stores in Greensboro and Winston-Salem. LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — Triad-based sporting goods retailer Omega Sports has closed its longtime brick-and-mortar store at the High Point Mall shopping center on Eastchester Drive.

The Greensboro-based company decided to consolidate the location with others in the region rather than renew its lease at a higher rate, which its landlord intended, said Del Scheitler, chief marketing officer of Omega Sports.

Founded in 1978 in Greensboro, Omega Sports has had a store in High Point since the 1980s. It was on N. Main Street before moving into a former Blockbuster video store in an outparcel at High Point Mall about 10 years ago.

The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in March 2021 after closing five stores during the coronavirus pandemic.

It has been out of bankruptcy for about a month after its reorganization plan was approved.

Omega Sports has six remaining stores, including its flagship location on Battleground Avenue in Greensboro.

The others are in Winston-Salem, Raleigh, Wilmington and Charlotte, where it operates two stores.

“This closure is really about consolidating our efforts and operations into our Greensboro store,” Scheitler said. “So we’ve moved a lot of our product and inventory into our Greensboro and Winston-Salem stores.”

The High Point store had two full-time employees and several part-time employees, all of whom were offered transfers to Greensboro or Winston-Salem.

Longtime store manager Rick Cranford was the only employee to accept the offer, joining the Greensboro store, Scheitler said.

