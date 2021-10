World No.4 Alexander Zverev will take on World No.32 Alex de Minaur in the round of 16 of the Vienna Open on October 28 2021. After winning the gold medal at the Tokyo Games in August, the German has been producing stellar tennis on the hard courts. He also won the Masters in Cincinnati, before losing in the semis of 2021 US Open to Novak Djokovic. Zverev beat Serbia’s Filip Krajinovic in straight sets in the last round and the 24-year-old is also one of the hot picks to win the Vienna Open this week. With 29 wins and only six losses on the hard courts in 2021, Zverev has arguably been one of the best on the surface.

