ROLAND, Ark. – After falling all the way down the leaderboard to start round one, No. 3 Arkansas Women’s Golf (+18) roared back in round two, and sit in second place at the Jackson T. Stephens Cup. Play was suspended due to time restraints, and the Hogs will be back at it to conclude the round and play round three tomorrow morning, starting at 8 a.m. LSU leads the field by six strokes (+12), while Ole Miss and South Carolina trail Arkansas by just one shot.

GOLF ・ 12 DAYS AGO