Hello Hardy

As the excitement builds for our Halloween Parade, I have received additional questions from students, specifically about their costumes. I hope to provide a bit more guidance. When I refer to thinking about our CARE values when you select your costume, I am asking that you remember that Hunnewell values respect and acceptance, so children should not wear a costume that could represent a negative stereotype or misrepresentation of a race, culture or identity. It is also important that we be able to see faces, as some children can be afraid of masks. Toy weapons are also prohibited. We also need to remember that not everyone celebrates Halloween, and we will be providing a safe space for those students and students who do not want to participate in the parade.

CELEBRATIONS ・ 4 DAYS AGO