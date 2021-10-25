Hello Hardy

You know, Lord, it's been a long time ago, but just thinking about it as we watch the falling leaves, brought back some special memories when we were on a trip visiting kin, out of state. Several of us decided to go walking through the woods near their home. We were constantly amazed at the amount of life that filled the forest. At that time of year, we watched birds busily tending to their nest. Branches and vines were woven in intricate patterns. Deer and other wildlife lounged in the cool safety of the shadows, hidden in plain sight, but we "spied" them anyway; that scene did remind us of "home."
Comments / 0