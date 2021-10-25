CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

LETTER: Believe in climate change

hometownsource.com
 6 days ago

Change has always been a part of life. Many embrace it, while others challenge it. At some point, we all learn to live with it. In Minnesota we have been experiencing record-breaking temperatures and extreme drought in the last few months not previously recorded. Ninety-seven percent of weather scientists around the...

www.hometownsource.com

Comments / 0

Related
earth.com

Climate change could make Earth inhospitable by 2500

A research team led by McGill University estimates that if greenhouse emissions are not quickly curbed, Earth will be unrecognizable by 2500, with some regions becoming completely inhospitable. The projections suggest that by this time in our planet’s future, the Amazon will be barren, the American Midwest tropical, and India will be too hot to inhabit.
ENVIRONMENT
KTLA

Earth gets hotter, deadlier despite decades of global climate talks

World leaders have been meeting for 29 years to try to curb global warming, and in that time Earth has become a much hotter and deadlier planet. Trillions of tons of ice have disappeared over that period, the burning of fossil fuels has spewed billions of tons of heat-trapping gases into the air, and hundreds […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Daily Iowan

Letter to the Editor | Climate change is affecting Iowans

Whether we realize it or not, our planet and our future well-being is in jeopardy. The planet is getting warmer. That is a fact. It is not a matter of opinion. This has been causing and will continue to cause widespread environmental disruption such as rising sea levels, melting ice in the poles, and severe weather.
IOWA STATE
scitechdaily.com

Consensus Revisited: Do Scientists Still Believe in Anthropogenic (Human-Caused) Climate Change?

How has scientific agreement on the anthropogenic nature of climate change evolved in 10 years?. Scientific support for the link between human activity and climate change has strengthened to the extent that there is now near universal agreement. Whereas in 1996, reports hedged statements with phrases such as “the balance of evidence suggests…” (Houston et al 1996), this evolved to ‘it is extremely likely that human influence has been the dominant cause of the observed warming since the mid-20th century’ (Qin et al., 2014) and the more recent observation that ‘human influence on the climate system is now an established fact’ (2021 IPCC Technical Summary).
SCIENCE
swnewsmedia.com

Letter: Rapidly changing in destructive ways

I believe taxpayer funding of education for school kids in K-12 is extremely important. I know there are many good and dedicated teachers in public schools and it is possible for kids to get a good education. However, I have some concerns about the public school system. Our country is...
EDUCATION
Hoptown Chronicle

Meteorologists and economic geologists join other earth scientists in believing humans cause most climate change

More than 99.9% of peer-reviewed scientific papers now agree that climate change is mainly caused by humans, according to a new survey of 88,125 climate-related studies, and the earth scientists who have been the most skeptical, meteorologists and economic geologists, are now firmly on board. Research at Cornell University updates...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Land Use#Climate Change Mitigation#Weather#Drought#Minnesotans
Newswise

UN Climate Change Conference, Youth, and Climate Anxiety

Sarah Jaquette Ray, professor of Environmental Studies at Humboldt State University in Northern California, United States, is available to comment on specific issues related to topics being presented at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), specifically youth activists who are hungry to address global warming. Her expertise includes climate anxiety, youth activism, and climate justice.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Cop26: What does the 1.5C target mean and why does it matter?

Thousands of people are set to descend on Glasgow within days for the Cop26 climate summit. The meeting of world leaders has been billed as the last best chance for countries to commit to dramatically reducing their planet-heating emissions. The aim is to keep global temperature rise to 1.5C since pre-industrial times, or “well below” 2C. Currently, the world has heated about 1.1C. Here we take a look at why that is important and whether it will make a difference. What is the significance of 1.5C?When the Paris Agreement - the global treaty on climate change - was negotiated in...
ENVIRONMENT
Thrive Global

Glasgow Climate Change Conference Changes Nothing

As the world prepares for the 2021 Glasgow Climate Change Conference, more and more data indicate that human efforts, assuming there have been efforts, have been insufficient, at best. While world leaders spread declarations galore about curbing emissions of greenhouse gases, the reality is the opposite. The UN Production Gap Report tracks the discrepancy between governments’ planned fossil fuel production and actual global production levels. This year’s report reveals that “despite increased climate ambitions and net-zero commitments, governments still plan to produce more than double the amount of fossil fuels in 2030 than what would be consistent with limiting global warming to 1.5°C [2.7°F].”
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
The Independent

Cop26: Planet is ‘changing before our eyes’ due to climate change, damning UN report warns

The planet is “changing before our eyes” due to global warming, with the impact of the climate crisis set to have far-reaching repercussions for current and future generations, according to a damning United Nations report ahead of Cop26.A study by the UN’s World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) found that the planet had entered “uncharted territory” as rising temperatures pose a threat to food security and crucial ecosystems.The provisional WMO State of the Global Climate 2021 report also showed that the past seven years are on track to be the seven warmest on record, based on data for the first nine...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Climate change reshaped Earth with extreme weather this year

Fires raged. Rivers flooded. Ice melted. Droughts baked. Storms brewed. Temperatures soared. And people died.Climate change in 2021 reshaped life on planet Earth through extreme weather.World leaders are gathering in Scotland to try to accelerate the fight to curb climate change. So far, it’s not working, as the world keeps getting hotter and its weather more extreme, scientists and government officials say. They don’t have to point far back in time or far off for examples.There have been deadly floods in Belgium, Germany, China and Tennessee. Fire blazed in parts of the U.S. West, Greece and even the Arctic. Heat...
ENVIRONMENT
Inquirer and Mirror

Climate Change, Nantucket and Jellyfish

Goshi V.G. Daily is a student at Nantucket High School. When you hear about how the Earth’s temperatures change and rise, what do you think of? The raging wildfires erupting on the West Coast that turn skies blazing orange and pollute people’s homes with suffocating smoke? Or do you think about how we see less and less snow here every year? Do you even remember the last time Nantucket had a good, proper snow that stuck for more than just a few hours? Regardless of what you may conjure up in your head when you think of climate change and its effect on Nantucket, there’s no denying that its effect on this island has been growing with every passing moment, especially considering that we’re an island. Looking into the ocean that surrounds Nantucket, many can only imagine what’s bound to happen to the island in just a few decades--the sea level will rise, and in time, Nantucket will become a modern Atlantis. But what of the sea creatures that live in the surrounding waters? How will they be affected by our ever-changing climate?
NANTUCKET, MA
blueridgeoutdoors.com

The Climate Crisis Has an Evil Twin

The solution to both starts in the South. We owe our existence to an asteroid. Had a six-mile-wide space rock not crashed into the Yucatan Peninsula 66 million years ago, dinosaurs would still dominate the planet, and mammals like us would still be small and scurrying underfoot. The meteor impact...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Is the climate crisis causing more heatwaves?

All around the world, people are experiencing more intense heatwaves and scorching temperatures every year. Scientists say there is a clear link between these periods of abnormally hot weather and rising greenhouse gas emissions.Heatwaves from Japan to Europe to Australia have become more likely, intense and longer because of human-caused climate change, research shows.Scientists warn that, if countries and companies do not take drastic action to slash their emissions, the world will experience more frequent, intense and dangerous heatwaves.What does the science say?Climate change has likely doubled the probability of heatwaves, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). Since 1998, the...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy