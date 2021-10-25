CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
After racist juror busted, Black man still facing execution in Oklahoma

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOklahoma is resuming the death penalty after a range of controversies, and Julius Jones is facing a November execution for...

TheDailyBeast

Black MAGA Man Complains His Sentence for Threats Is Racist

A Black man who traveled to Washington on Jan. 6 and then posted threats against Congress complained about a 14-month sentence for his crime, telling the judge it was “racism.” Troy Smocks, of Dallas, was not charged with entering the Capitol and rioting, but he made menacing comments about the lawmakers who upheld the election of Joe Biden. “Let’s hunt these cowards down like the Traitors that each of them are,” he wrote on Parler. When Smocks, who pleaded guilty, learned his sentence—which was shorter than the five years maximum he could have received—he was livid. “Your honor, this is racism,” he said, referencing a white rioter who got a lesser punishment and even invoking Martin Luther King Jr.
UPI News

Oklahoma executes death row prisoner John Grant

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Oklahoma on Thursday executed John Grant hours after the Supreme Court vacated his and another prisoner's stay. The Oklahoma Department of Corrections said Grant was pronounced dead at 4:21 p.m. after receiving a lethal injection. It was the state's first execution in nearly seven years. Grant...
Federal Judge Rejects Execution Stay Request For 5 Death Row Inmates In Oklahoma

A federal judge rejected the execution stay request for five Oklahoma death row inmates. U.S. District Judge Stephen Friot from the Western District of Oklahoma has ruled scheduled executions for five death row inmates, including Julius Jones, will move forward while a challenge to the state’s execution protocol continues. An appeal is likely to happen soon.
Man convulsed, vomited in Oklahoma’s first execution since 2015

McALESTER — John Marion Grant convulsed nearly two dozen times and Oklahoma prison officials wiped vomit from his face before his death was pronounced at 4:21 p.m. Thursday at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. Associated Press writer Sean Murphy, who was one of five media witnesses, compared Grant’s death...
Oklahoma Successfully Botches Another Execution

In yet another sad, dejecting and totally infuriating moment for a state that specializes in producing those types of moments, Oklahoma, once again, totally fucked up its latest effort to – irony alert – humanely execute another human being. This time around, the not-so-innocent victim of this demented form of...
John Grant: Inmate yells, vomits, and convulses as Oklahoma resumes controversial executions after six years

Oklahoma has carried out its first execution in six years, resuming capital punishment after a series of botched executions in 2014 and 2015 prompted a moratorium. Critics say the state still hasn’t learned its lesson.John Marion Grant, who was given a death sentence in 1999 for fatally stabbing cafeteria worker Gay Carter while in prison, was given a lethal injection on Thursday afternoon.He reportedly yelled out a profanity and vomited before being declared dead at 4.21pm.“He began convulsing about two-dozen times, full-body convulsions, and began to vomit, which covered his face and began to run down his neck and...
Oklahoma resumes executions; John Grant dies by lethal injection

MCALESTER, Okla. — UPDATE, 10/29/21, 11:15 a.m.: Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and the daughter of Gay Carter, have issued statements. “When I took the oath of office as Governor, I swore to support, obey, and defend the laws and Constitution of the State of Oklahoma, including Section 9A of Article 2 which was added in 2016 by the people of Oklahoma. Today, the Department of Corrections carried out the law of the State of Oklahoma and delivered justice to Gay Carter’s family.” – Gov. Kevin Stitt.
Federal judge declines stay for 5 Oklahoma death row prisoners

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- A federal judge has declined to issues stays of execution for five Oklahoma death row prisoners. The Monday ruling means that Oklahoma is set to carry out its first execution in six years on Thursday, that of John Grant, 60. The other four inmates named in the request for a stay were Julius Jones (Nov. 18), Donald Grant (Jan. 27), Gilbert Postelle (Feb. 17) and Wade Lay (Jan. 6).
Oklahoma prison director defends execution after scrutiny

Oklahoma’s prisons director said the department doesn’t plan to change protocols after a man convulsed and vomited while being put to death by lethal injection. John Marion Grant, a convicted killer, convulsed several times and vomited during a three-drug lethal injection Thursday in Oklahoma’s first since a series of problematic executions led to a nearly seven-year hiatus, according to witnesses.
Oklahoma need not delay planned executions, judge rules

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Oklahoma need not delay a planned resumption of executions set for this week while a court case challenging the state's three-drug protocol for killing condemned inmates is adjudicated, a federal judge ruled on Monday. Judge Stephen Friot of the U.S. District Court for the Western District...
Weeks before Julius Jones set to die, appeals court pauses first Oklahoma executions in six years until 2022

A federal appeals court has ruled that Oklahoma can’t execute two men before they can finish their lawsuit challenging the state’s death penalty protocol as unconstitutional. The decision temporarily delays what would’ve been the state’s first two executions in six years, after a series of botched killings in 2014 and 2015. The first execution, of John Marion Grant, had been set for Thursday evening.Late on Wednesday afternoon, a day before the execution was set to take place, the US Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit held that the two men, Grant and Julius Jones, shouldn’t be executed before...
